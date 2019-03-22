March Madness 2019 game times, TV channels for Sunday, March 24

Turner Sports and CBS Sports announce tip times and matchups for second round coverage of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday, March 24 (Noon-Midnight ET), with all 67 games available in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. The night’s coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness Presented by Buick following Team vs. Team on TBS. Exclusive live coverage will continue with the start of Second Round action on Saturday, March 23, beginning at Noon.
Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Sunday’s second round games. Tip times for next Thursday and Friday’s Regional Semifinals will be announced on Sunday after the conclusion of the day’s games.
This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.
|
Second Round Games – Sunday, March 24 (Noon-Midnight ET)
|
Tip (ET)
|
Network
|
Site
|
Game
|
Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|
12:10 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Columbus I
|
(10) Iowa vs. (2) Tennessee
|
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce
|
After conc. I
|
CBS
|
Columbus II
|
(9) Washington vs. (1) North Carolina
|
Anderson / Webber // LaForce
|
5:15 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Columbia I
|
(9) UCF vs. (1) Duke
|
Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson
|
6:10 p.m.
|
TNT
|
Tulsa I
|
(6) Buffalo vs. (3) Texas Tech
|
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn
|
7:10 p.m.
|
TBS
|
San Jose I
|
(12) Liberty vs. (4) Virginia Tech
|
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude
|
After conc. I
|
truTV
|
Columbia II
|
(9) Oklahoma vs. (1) Virginia
|
Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson
|
After conc. I
|
TNT
|
Tulsa II
|
(11) Ohio St. vs. (3) Houston
|
Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn
|
After conc. I
|
TBS
|
San Jose II
|
(13) UC Irvine vs. (12) Oregon
|
Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude
Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s Second Round.
|
Second Round Games – Saturday, March 23 (Noon-Midnight)
|
Tip (ET)
|
Network
|
Site
|
Game
|
Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|
12:10 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Jacksonville I
|
(6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU
|
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|
After conc. I
|
CBS
|
Jacksonville II
|
(7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky
|
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
|
5:15 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Des Moines I
|
(10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan
|
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
|
6:10 p.m.
|
TNT
|
Hartford I
|
(12) Murray St. vs. (4) Florida St.
|
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen
|
7:10 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Salt Lake City I
|
(9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga
|
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington
|
After conc. I
|
CBS
|
Des Moines II
|
(10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan St.
|
Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson
|
After conc. I
|
TNT
|
Hartford II
|
(6) Villanova vs. (3) Purdue
|
Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen
|
After conc. I
|
TBS
|
Salt Lake City II
|
(5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas
|
Catalon / Lappas // Byington
