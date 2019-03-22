TRENDING:

Ryan Connors |NCAA.com | March 23, 2019

March Madness 2019 game times, TV channels for Sunday, March 24

Turner Sports and CBS Sports announce tip times and matchups for second round coverage of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday, March 24 (Noon-Midnight ET), with all 67 games available in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live.  The night’s coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness Presented by Buick following Team vs. Team on TBS.  Exclusive live coverage will continue with the start of Second Round action on Saturday, March 23, beginning at Noon.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Sunday’s second round games. Tip times for next Thursday and Friday’s Regional Semifinals will be announced on Sunday after the conclusion of the day’s games.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.

 

Second Round Games – Sunday, March 24 (Noon-Midnight ET)

 

Tip (ET)

Network

Site

Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter

12:10 p.m.

CBS

Columbus I

(10) Iowa vs. (2) Tennessee

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

After conc. I

CBS

Columbus II

(9) Washington vs. (1) North Carolina

Anderson / Webber // LaForce

5:15 p.m.

CBS

Columbia I

(9) UCF vs. (1) Duke

Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson

6:10 p.m.

TNT

Tulsa I

(6) Buffalo vs. (3) Texas Tech

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

7:10 p.m.

TBS

San Jose I

(12) Liberty vs. (4) Virginia Tech

Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude

After conc. I

truTV

Columbia II

(9) Oklahoma vs. (1) Virginia

Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson

After conc. I

TNT

Tulsa II

(11) Ohio St. vs. (3) Houston

Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn

After conc. I

TBS

San Jose II

(13) UC Irvine vs. (12) Oregon

Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s Second Round.

 

Second Round Games – Saturday, March 23 (Noon-Midnight)

 

Tip (ET)

Network

Site

Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter

12:10 p.m.

CBS

Jacksonville I

(6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

After conc. I

CBS

Jacksonville II

(7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky

Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl

5:15 p.m.

CBS

Des Moines I

(10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

6:10 p.m.

TNT

Hartford I

(12) Murray St. vs. (4) Florida St.

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen

7:10 p.m.

TBS

Salt Lake City I

(9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington

After conc. I

CBS

Des Moines II

(10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan St.

Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson

After conc. I

TNT

Hartford II

(6) Villanova vs. (3) Purdue

Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen

After conc. I

TBS

Salt Lake City II

(5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas

Catalon / Lappas // Byington

