March Madness 2019 game times, TV channels for Sunday, March 24

Turner Sports and CBS Sports announce tip times and matchups for second round coverage of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday, March 24 (Noon-Midnight ET), with all 67 games available in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. The night’s coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness Presented by Buick following Team vs. Team on TBS. Exclusive live coverage will continue with the start of Second Round action on Saturday, March 23, beginning at Noon.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Sunday’s second round games. Tip times for next Thursday and Friday’s Regional Semifinals will be announced on Sunday after the conclusion of the day’s games.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.

Second Round Games – Sunday, March 24 (Noon-Midnight ET) Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:10 p.m. CBS Columbus I (10) Iowa vs. (2) Tennessee Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce After conc. I CBS Columbus II (9) Washington vs. (1) North Carolina Anderson / Webber // LaForce 5:15 p.m. CBS Columbia I (9) UCF vs. (1) Duke Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson 6:10 p.m. TNT Tulsa I (6) Buffalo vs. (3) Texas Tech Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn 7:10 p.m. TBS San Jose I (12) Liberty vs. (4) Virginia Tech Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude After conc. I truTV Columbia II (9) Oklahoma vs. (1) Virginia Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson After conc. I TNT Tulsa II (11) Ohio St. vs. (3) Houston Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn After conc. I TBS San Jose II (13) UC Irvine vs. (12) Oregon Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s Second Round.

Second Round Games – Saturday, March 23 (Noon-Midnight) Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:10 p.m. CBS Jacksonville I (6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl After conc. I CBS Jacksonville II (7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl 5:15 p.m. CBS Des Moines I (10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson 6:10 p.m. TNT Hartford I (12) Murray St. vs. (4) Florida St. Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen 7:10 p.m. TBS Salt Lake City I (9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington After conc. I CBS Des Moines II (10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan St. Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson After conc. I TNT Hartford II (6) Villanova vs. (3) Purdue Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen After conc. I TBS Salt Lake City II (5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas Catalon / Lappas // Byington

