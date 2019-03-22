TRENDING:

Upset Watch: No. 1 Virginia in trouble (again) vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb

Is this the greatest upset in NCAA tournament history?

Look out. It might be happening again.

One year after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed, Virginia is in trouble in the 2019 NCAA tournament. The top-seeded Cavaliers trail No. 16 Gardner-Webb in the First Round on Friday, March 22. Stay here for updates as Virginia plays the Bulldogs.

Virginia vs. Gardner-Webb score: No. 1 Cavaliers on Upset Watch in the NCAA tournament

 

Virginia vs. Gardner-Webb: Stats

Virginia Statistic Gardner-Webb
29-3 (16-2) Record 23-11 (10-6)
No. 1 Seed No. 16
ACC Conference Big South
71.8 PPG 78.3
55.1 Points against 70.5
Kyle Guy
15.6		 Leading scorer David Efianayi
18.4
Braxton Key
5.5		 Leading rebounder Jose Perez
5.8
Ty Jerome
5.4		 Leading assists

Jose Perez
3.0

Virginia won the regular-season ACC title, going 16-2 to earn the top seed for the tournament. The Cavaliers reached the ACC semifinals, where they lost to Florida State.

As for Gardner-Webb, the Bulldogs finished 10-6 in the Big South, tying Winthrop in the standings and two games behind both Radford and Campbell.

 

Gardner-Webb beat the top two seeds in the Big South tournament, upsetting No. 1 Campbell 79-74 and then Radford, 76-65.

DJ Laster scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Bulldogs in the Big South title game.

Virginia-UMBC upset

Last season, the Cavaliers became the first No. 1 seed to ever lose to a No. 16 in the DI men's basketball tournament — and it wasn't close.

UMBC 74, Virginia 54

The Cavaliers were 31-2 coming into the game, swept the ACC regular season and tournament titles and were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

UMBC shot 54.2 percent from the floor, including 12-for-24 on 3-pointers. Virginia made only 23 of its 56 attempts for 41.1 percent. But the Cavaliers really struggled from distance, shooting 4-for-22 on 3-pointers.

March Madness 2019 dates, schedule, live streams and TV networks
Game Livestream Time (ET) TV Site
Second round, Saturday, March 23        
LSU 69, Maryland 67 March Madness Live 12:10 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Kentucky 62, Wofford 56 March Madness Live 2:40 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Michigan 64, Florida 49 March Madness Live 5:15 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Florida State 90, Murray State 62 March Madness Live 6:10 pm TNT Hartford, CT
Gonzaga 83, Baylor 71 March Madness Live 7:10 pm TBS Salt Lake City, UT
Michigan State 70, Minnesota 50 March Madness Live 7:45 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Purdue 87, Villanova 61 March Madness Live 8:40 pm TNT Hartford, CT
Auburn 89, Kansas 75 March Madness Live 9:40 pm TBS Salt Lake City, UT
Second round, Sunday, March 24        
Iowa vs. Tennessee March Madness Live 12:10 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Washington vs. North Carolina March Madness Live 2:40 pm CBS Columbus, OH
UCF vs. Duke March Madness Live 5:15 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Buffalo vs. Texas Tech March Madness Live 6:10 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Liberty vs. Virginia Tech March Madness Live 7:10 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Oklahoma vs. Virginia March Madness Live 7:45 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Ohio State vs. Houston March Madness Live 8:40 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
UC Irvine vs. Oregon March Madness Live 9:40 pm TBS San Jose, CA
March 28-31        
South Regional March Madness Live March 28/30   Louisville, KY
West Regional March Madness Live March 28/30   Anaheim, CA
East Regional March Madness Live March 29/31   Washington, D.C.
Midwest Regional March Madness Live March 29/31   Kansas City, MO
Saturday, April 6        
Final Four March Madness Live 6:00 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN
Final Four March Madness Live 8:30 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN
Monday, April 8        
National Championship March Madness Live 9:00 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN
March Madness 2019, so far        
First Four, Tuesday, March 19        
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76 March Madness Live 6:30 pm truTV Dayton, OH
Belmont 81, Temple 70  March Madness Live 9:00 pm TruTV Dayton, OH
First Four, Wednesday, March 20        
North Dakota State 78, NC Central 74 March Madness Live  6:30 pm truTV Dayton, OH
Arizona State 74, St. John's 65 March Madness Live 9:00 pm truTV Dayton, OH
First round, Thursday, March 21        
Minnesota 86, Louisville 76 March Madness Live 12:15 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
LSU 79, Yale 74 March Madness Live 12:40 pm truTV Jacksonville, FL
Auburn 78, New Mexico State 77 March Madness Live  1:30 pm TNT Salt Lake City, UT
Florida State 76, Vermont 69 March Madness Live 2:00 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Michigan State 76, Bradley 65 March Madness Live  2:45 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Maryland 79, Belmont 77 March Madness Live 3:10 pm truTV Jacksonville, FL
Kansas 87, Northeastern 53 March Madness Live 4:00 pm TNT Salt Lake City, UT
Murray State 83, Marquette 64 March Madness Live 4:30 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Florida 70, Nevada 61 March Madness Live 6:50 pm TNT Des Moines, IA
Kentucky 79, Abilene Christian 44 March Madness Live 7:10 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Villanova 61, Saint Mary's 57 March Madness Live 7:20 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Gonzaga 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 49 March Madness Live 7:27 pm truTV Salt Lake City, UT
Michigan 74, Montana 55 March Madness Live 9:20 pm TNT Des Moines, IA
Wofford 84, Seton Hall 68 March Madness Live 9:40 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Purdue 61, Old Dominion 48 March Madness Live 9:50 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Baylor 78, Syracuse 69 March Madness Live 9:57 pm truTV Salt Lake City, UT
First round, Friday, March 22        
Iowa 79, Cincinnati 72  March Madness Live 12:15 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Oklahoma 95, Mississippi 72 March Madness Live 12:40 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Texas Tech 72, Northern Kentucky 57 March Madness Live 1:30 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
UC Irvine 70, Kansas State 64 March Madness Live 2:00 pm  TBS San Jose, CA
Tennessee 77, Colgate 70 March Madness Live 2:45 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Virginia 71, Gardner-Webb 56 March Madness Live 3:10 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Buffalo 91, Arizona State 74 March Madness Live 4:00 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Oregon 72, Wisconsin 54 March Madness Live 4:30 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Washington 78, Utah State 61 March Madness Live 6:50 pm TNT Columbus, OH
Duke 85, North Dakota State 62 March Madness Live 7:10 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Houston 84, Georgia State 55 March Madness Live 7:20 pm TBS Tulsa, OK 
Liberty 80, Mississippi State 76 March Madness Live 7:27 pm truTV San Jose, CA
North Carolina 88, Iona 73 March Madness Live 9:20 pm TNT Columbus, OH
UCF 73, VCU 58 March Madness Live 9:40 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Ohio State 62, Iowa State 59 March Madness Live 9:50 pm TBS Tulsa, OK
Virginia Tech 66, Saint Louis 52 March Madness Live  9:57 pm truTV San Jose, CA