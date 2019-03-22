Upset Watch: No. 1 Virginia in trouble (again) vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb

Is this the greatest upset in NCAA tournament history?

Look out. It might be happening again.

One year after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed, Virginia is in trouble in the 2019 NCAA tournament. The top-seeded Cavaliers trail No. 16 Gardner-Webb in the First Round on Friday, March 22. Stay here for updates as Virginia plays the Bulldogs.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have given UVA their largest deficit this season...

Virginia vs. Gardner-Webb: Stats

Virginia Statistic Gardner-Webb 29-3 (16-2) Record 23-11 (10-6) No. 1 Seed No. 16 ACC Conference Big South 71.8 PPG 78.3 55.1 Points against 70.5 Kyle Guy

15.6 Leading scorer David Efianayi

18.4 Braxton Key

5.5 Leading rebounder Jose Perez

5.8 Ty Jerome

5.4 Leading assists Jose Perez

3.0

Virginia won the regular-season ACC title, going 16-2 to earn the top seed for the tournament. The Cavaliers reached the ACC semifinals, where they lost to Florida State.

As for Gardner-Webb, the Bulldogs finished 10-6 in the Big South, tying Winthrop in the standings and two games behind both Radford and Campbell.

Gardner-Webb beat the top two seeds in the Big South tournament, upsetting No. 1 Campbell 79-74 and then Radford, 76-65.

DJ Laster scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Bulldogs in the Big South title game.

Virginia-UMBC upset

Last season, the Cavaliers became the first No. 1 seed to ever lose to a No. 16 in the DI men's basketball tournament — and it wasn't close.

UMBC 74, Virginia 54

The Cavaliers were 31-2 coming into the game, swept the ACC regular season and tournament titles and were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

UMBC shot 54.2 percent from the floor, including 12-for-24 on 3-pointers. Virginia made only 23 of its 56 attempts for 41.1 percent. But the Cavaliers really struggled from distance, shooting 4-for-22 on 3-pointers.