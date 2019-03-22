Upset Watch: No. 1 Virginia in trouble (again) vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb

Look out. It might be happening again.
One year after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed, Virginia is in trouble in the 2019 NCAA tournament. The top-seeded Cavaliers trail No. 16 Gardner-Webb in the First Round on Friday, March 22. Stay here for updates as Virginia plays the Bulldogs.
Virginia vs. Gardner-Webb score: No. 1 Cavaliers on Upset Watch in the NCAA tournament
2019 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click here for a printable bracket.
MARCH MADNESS: Tracking perfect brackets | Check your bracket
The Runnin' Bulldogs have given UVA their largest deficit this season... 😳#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/IPRCUR9zK7— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019
Virginia vs. Gardner-Webb: Stats
|Virginia
|Statistic
|Gardner-Webb
|29-3 (16-2)
|Record
|23-11 (10-6)
|No. 1
|Seed
|No. 16
|ACC
|Conference
|Big South
|71.8
|PPG
|78.3
|55.1
|Points against
|70.5
|Kyle Guy
15.6
|Leading scorer
|David Efianayi
18.4
|Braxton Key
5.5
|Leading rebounder
|Jose Perez
5.8
|Ty Jerome
5.4
|Leading assists
|
Jose Perez
Virginia won the regular-season ACC title, going 16-2 to earn the top seed for the tournament. The Cavaliers reached the ACC semifinals, where they lost to Florida State.
As for Gardner-Webb, the Bulldogs finished 10-6 in the Big South, tying Winthrop in the standings and two games behind both Radford and Campbell.
Gardner-Webb beat the top two seeds in the Big South tournament, upsetting No. 1 Campbell 79-74 and then Radford, 76-65.
DJ Laster scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Bulldogs in the Big South title game.
Virginia-UMBC upset
Last season, the Cavaliers became the first No. 1 seed to ever lose to a No. 16 in the DI men's basketball tournament — and it wasn't close.
UMBC 74, Virginia 54
The Cavaliers were 31-2 coming into the game, swept the ACC regular season and tournament titles and were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.
UMBC shot 54.2 percent from the floor, including 12-for-24 on 3-pointers. Virginia made only 23 of its 56 attempts for 41.1 percent. But the Cavaliers really struggled from distance, shooting 4-for-22 on 3-pointers.
|Game
|Livestream
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Site
|Second round, Saturday, March 23
|LSU 69, Maryland 67
|March Madness Live
|12:10 pm
|CBS
|Jacksonville, FL
|Kentucky 62, Wofford 56
|March Madness Live
|2:40 pm
|CBS
|Jacksonville, FL
|Michigan 64, Florida 49
|March Madness Live
|5:15 pm
|CBS
|Des Moines, IA
|Florida State 90, Murray State 62
|March Madness Live
|6:10 pm
|TNT
|Hartford, CT
|Gonzaga 83, Baylor 71
|March Madness Live
|7:10 pm
|TBS
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Michigan State 70, Minnesota 50
|March Madness Live
|7:45 pm
|CBS
|Des Moines, IA
|Purdue 87, Villanova 61
|March Madness Live
|8:40 pm
|TNT
|Hartford, CT
|Auburn 89, Kansas 75
|March Madness Live
|9:40 pm
|TBS
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Second round, Sunday, March 24
|Iowa vs. Tennessee
|March Madness Live
|12:10 pm
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|Washington vs. North Carolina
|March Madness Live
|2:40 pm
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|UCF vs. Duke
|March Madness Live
|5:15 pm
|CBS
|Columbia, SC
|Buffalo vs. Texas Tech
|March Madness Live
|6:10 pm
|TNT
|Tulsa, OK
|Liberty vs. Virginia Tech
|March Madness Live
|7:10 pm
|TBS
|San Jose, CA
|Oklahoma vs. Virginia
|March Madness Live
|7:45 pm
|truTV
|Columbia, SC
|Ohio State vs. Houston
|March Madness Live
|8:40 pm
|TNT
|Tulsa, OK
|UC Irvine vs. Oregon
|March Madness Live
|9:40 pm
|TBS
|San Jose, CA
|March 28-31
|South Regional
|March Madness Live
|March 28/30
|Louisville, KY
|West Regional
|March Madness Live
|March 28/30
|Anaheim, CA
|East Regional
|March Madness Live
|March 29/31
|Washington, D.C.
|Midwest Regional
|March Madness Live
|March 29/31
|Kansas City, MO
|Saturday, April 6
|Final Four
|March Madness Live
|6:00 pm
|CBS
|Minneapolis, MN
|Final Four
|March Madness Live
|8:30 pm
|CBS
|Minneapolis, MN
|Monday, April 8
|National Championship
|March Madness Live
|9:00 pm
|CBS
|Minneapolis, MN
|March Madness 2019, so far
|First Four, Tuesday, March 19
|Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76
|March Madness Live
|6:30 pm
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|Belmont 81, Temple 70
|March Madness Live
|9:00 pm
|TruTV
|Dayton, OH
|First Four, Wednesday, March 20
|North Dakota State 78, NC Central 74
|March Madness Live
|6:30 pm
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|Arizona State 74, St. John's 65
|March Madness Live
|9:00 pm
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|First round, Thursday, March 21
|Minnesota 86, Louisville 76
|March Madness Live
|12:15 pm
|CBS
|Des Moines, IA
|LSU 79, Yale 74
|March Madness Live
|12:40 pm
|truTV
|Jacksonville, FL
|Auburn 78, New Mexico State 77
|March Madness Live
|1:30 pm
|TNT
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Florida State 76, Vermont 69
|March Madness Live
|2:00 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Michigan State 76, Bradley 65
|March Madness Live
|2:45 pm
|CBS
|Des Moines, IA
|Maryland 79, Belmont 77
|March Madness Live
|3:10 pm
|truTV
|Jacksonville, FL
|Kansas 87, Northeastern 53
|March Madness Live
|4:00 pm
|TNT
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Murray State 83, Marquette 64
|March Madness Live
|4:30 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Florida 70, Nevada 61
|March Madness Live
|6:50 pm
|TNT
|Des Moines, IA
|Kentucky 79, Abilene Christian 44
|March Madness Live
|7:10 pm
|CBS
|Jacksonville, FL
|Villanova 61, Saint Mary's 57
|March Madness Live
|7:20 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Gonzaga 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 49
|March Madness Live
|7:27 pm
|truTV
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Michigan 74, Montana 55
|March Madness Live
|9:20 pm
|TNT
|Des Moines, IA
|Wofford 84, Seton Hall 68
|March Madness Live
|9:40 pm
|CBS
|Jacksonville, FL
|Purdue 61, Old Dominion 48
|March Madness Live
|9:50 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Baylor 78, Syracuse 69
|March Madness Live
|9:57 pm
|truTV
|Salt Lake City, UT
|First round, Friday, March 22
|Iowa 79, Cincinnati 72
|March Madness Live
|12:15 pm
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|Oklahoma 95, Mississippi 72
|March Madness Live
|12:40 pm
|truTV
|Columbia, SC
|Texas Tech 72, Northern Kentucky 57
|March Madness Live
|1:30 pm
|TNT
|Tulsa, OK
|UC Irvine 70, Kansas State 64
|March Madness Live
|2:00 pm
|TBS
|San Jose, CA
|Tennessee 77, Colgate 70
|March Madness Live
|2:45 pm
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|Virginia 71, Gardner-Webb 56
|March Madness Live
|3:10 pm
|truTV
|Columbia, SC
|Buffalo 91, Arizona State 74
|March Madness Live
|4:00 pm
|TNT
|Tulsa, OK
|Oregon 72, Wisconsin 54
|March Madness Live
|4:30 pm
|TBS
|San Jose, CA
|Washington 78, Utah State 61
|March Madness Live
|6:50 pm
|TNT
|Columbus, OH
|Duke 85, North Dakota State 62
|March Madness Live
|7:10 pm
|CBS
|Columbia, SC
|Houston 84, Georgia State 55
|March Madness Live
|7:20 pm
|TBS
|Tulsa, OK
|Liberty 80, Mississippi State 76
|March Madness Live
|7:27 pm
|truTV
|San Jose, CA
|North Carolina 88, Iona 73
|March Madness Live
|9:20 pm
|TNT
|Columbus, OH
|UCF 73, VCU 58
|March Madness Live
|9:40 pm
|CBS
|Columbia, SC
|Ohio State 62, Iowa State 59
|March Madness Live
|9:50 pm
|TBS
|Tulsa, OK
|Virginia Tech 66, Saint Louis 52
|March Madness Live
|9:57 pm
|truTV
|San Jose, CA