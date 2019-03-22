We're tracking perfect brackets in the 2019 NCAA tournament

It's that time of year again.

We're tracking millions of brackets from the largest online bracket games across the country, including our Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated to see when the last perfect bracket busts. Or, you know, if someone gets the first-ever verifiable perfect bracket. But we're counting on the former.

The perfect NCAA bracket tracker

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

9:40 AM: ESPN reports that just 42,828 (0.25 percent) brackets remain perfect in their game after the first round of action.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Day 1 had its share of upsets but there are still perfect brackets out there. Here is what we know right now:

Recap: The first game of the 2019 NCAA tournament — 10-seed Minnesota's win over 7-seed Louisville — dropped our total number of perfect brackets from 100 percent to 31 percent. And the number kept falling. 12-seed Murray State's win over 5-seed Marquette culled the field from 12.8 percent to 4.9 percent, and 7-seed Wofford's win over 10-seed Seton Hall saw us fall under 1 percent for the first time. In the end, through the first 16 games of the tournament, we finished with just 0.26 percent of our millions of brackets that remained perfect. Sports Illustrated's main bracket group had just 23 total perfect brackets left, ESPN sat somewhere under 2 percent, and Yahoo and CBS were not reporting any numbers. We'll get a much better idea of the total numbers when we get a few more games under our belt today on Day 2. Stay tuned.

12:12 AM: Purdue beats Old Dominion in the final game of the night, and that leaves us with 0.26 percent.

The longest we've ever seen a bracket stay perfect is 39 straight games, which happened in 2017.

Last season, no bracket lasted through even the first round, as 16-seed UMBC's historic upset of top-overall seed Virginia busted every bracket that had managed to stay perfect through the first 28 games of the tournament.

HOW LIKELY IS IT?

So, what are the odds of a perfect bracket? Well, the popular answer is 1 in 9.2 quintillion, a number so unfathomably large that it's practically impossible to fully grasp. But that's assuming that you have 50-50 odds to get every game correct, which is obviously not the case.

In the past eight years, we've actually seen that Bracket Challenge Game users get about two-thirds of all picks correct. Using that percentage, we've calculated the odds of an average user getting a perfect bracket at 1 in 120.2 billion. Not as ridiculous as 1 in 9.2 quintillion, but still pretty slim chances. If you filled out a unique bracket every second of every day, it would take you 3,813 years to fill out 120.2 billion brackets.

Still, this year has as good a chance as any to see the first perfect bracket picked. Stay tuned right here to see if it happens.