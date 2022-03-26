2023 Selection Sunday: Date, schedule, TV times

It's over! How every last perfect bracket busted in the 2022 NCAA men's tournament

It's over! How every last perfect bracket busted in the 2022 NCAA men's tournament

Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA DI March Madness men's tournament is Sunday, March 12. The 68-team men's field will be announced during the selection show that evening (network and time TBD) after the final conference championship game.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 men's tournament:

2023 Dates Round City, State Venue March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

March Madness: Future sites, dates

These are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four: