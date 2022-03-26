🏀 WOMEN'S tournament:

🤩 The 2022 Final Four is set

UConn's Final Four run stands test of time

❗️ (1) Louisville downs (3) Michigan

NCAA.com | March 26, 2022

2023 Selection Sunday: Date, schedule, TV times

It's over! How every last perfect bracket busted in the 2022 NCAA men's tournament

Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA DI March Madness men's tournament is Sunday, March 12. The 68-team men's field will be announced during the selection show that evening (network and time TBD) after the final conference championship game.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 men's tournament:

2023 Dates Round City, State Venue
March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

March Madness: Future sites, dates

These are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility
April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston, 
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University		 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome
April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

