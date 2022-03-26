NCAA.com | March 26, 2022 2023 Selection Sunday: Date, schedule, TV times It's over! How every last perfect bracket busted in the 2022 NCAA men's tournament Share Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA DI March Madness men's tournament is Sunday, March 12. The 68-team men's field will be announced during the selection show that evening (network and time TBD) after the final conference championship game. Here is the schedule for the 2023 men's tournament: 2023 Dates Round City, State Venue March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium March Madness: Future sites, dates These are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four: Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston, Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University Houston, TX NRG Stadium April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee names game officials for 2022 Final Four The NCAA has notified 11 individuals that they have been selected to work the 2022 Final Four, which will be played at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans. READ MORE NIT begins bid process for 2023 and 2024 NIT semifinals and championship After more than 80 years in New York City, the National Invitation Tournament has begun a process to find new sites for the 2023 and 2024 NIT events. READ MORE Top 10 storylines in the Final Four, ranked by Andy Katz Here are the top 10 storylines in this year's Final Four, according to Andy Katz. READ MORE