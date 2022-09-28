Andy Katz | NCAA.com Correspondent | October 6, 2022 The top places to watch men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz The top 10 places to watch a men's college basketball game Share As the men's college basketball season swiftly approaches, Andy Katz takes a look at the must-see college basketball venues in the nation. Here are the the top places to play and watch men's college basketball, ranked by Katz: 1. Kansas USA TODAY Sports Allen Fieldhouse Rock Chalk Jayhawk. The atmosphere and noise in Lawrence is second to none. This is a must-see on every college basketball fan's list. 2. Duke USA TODAY Sports The Cameron Crazies of Cameron Indoor Stadium Cameron was rocking like no other venue last season for Coach K's last season. That should continue under Jon Scheyer with excitement still high. REPLACING COACH K: How Duke's new head coach Jon Scheyer is already impacting the program 3. Purdue Purdue Athletics Mackey Complex Mackey Arena is perfectly built for a tremendous atmosphere with the sound bouncing off the curved, bubble ceiling. This joint is absolutely a gem. 4. Gonzaga Gonzaga Athletics McCarthey Athletic Center The Kennel is one of the best places to watch a game in the country. The student section has been awesome of late, making home games a happening in Spokane. 5. Kentucky Rupp Arena Rupp Arena Rupp Arena is still Rupp. Kentucky's Big Blue Nation can produce a homecourt venue that is hard to top. The lack of intimacy pushes it down a few notches. MORE RANKINGS: The top 25 returning men's basketball players for the 2022-2023 season 6. Arizona USA TODAY Sports McKale Memorial Center McKale Center was the place to be on the West Coast during the Lute Olson years. It's back. The homecourt last season was something special again. 7. Indiana Indiana Athletics Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Assembly Hall — yes I'm still calling it that — is spread out high and wide but when it is packed and the Hoosiers are elite (like this season) it will be one of the best. 8. Arkansas Arkansas Athletics Bud Walton Arena Bud Walton was the place to be during Nolan Richardson's run. Eric Musselman has the place jumping again. 9. North Carolina North Carolina Athletics Dean E. Smith Center The Smith Center has been consistently elite since it opened. It is and will be a top-10 venue. PRESEASON RANKINGS: North Carolina leads off Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 10. Texas Tech USA TODAY Sports United Supermarkets Arena The Red Raiders, under Chris Beard and now Mark Adams, have created quite an atmosphere at the United Supermarkets Arena. Honorable mentions: Iowa State, Michigan State, Illinois, Providence, Creighton, San Diego State, BYU, Saint Mary's. 👀 The top places to watch men's college basketball 💪 The men's college basketball coaches best at developing talent 🗣 The top 25 returning men's basketball players for the 2022-2023 season 👴 Here are the top 25 super seniors in men's college basketball for 2022-23 🤩 The 12 freshmen expected to have biggest impact for potential men's NCAA tournament teams 📊 North Carolina is No. 1 in Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 college basketball rankings College basketball rankings: Auburn, Illinois climb in Andy Katz's Power 36 rankings The latest DI men's college basketball rankings from Andy Katz include a substantial shakeup in the top 10 ahead of Sunday's NCAA bracket selections. READ MORE Men's basketball: Ranking the top 10 new coaches, by Andy Katz What new coaches have their teams playing the best in their first year at the helm? Andy Katz ranks the top 10 new coaches. READ MORE 16 fearless predictions for the rest of the men’s college basketball season Auburn as a number one seed? Arizona's Tommy Lloyd as National Coach of the Year? Here are 16 fearless predictions for the rest of the season. READ MORE