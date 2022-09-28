The top places to watch men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz

As the men's college basketball season swiftly approaches, Andy Katz takes a look at the must-see college basketball venues in the nation.



Here are the the top places to play and watch men's college basketball, ranked by Katz:





1. Kansas

USA TODAY Sports Allen Fieldhouse

Rock Chalk Jayhawk. The atmosphere and noise in Lawrence is second to none. This is a must-see on every college basketball fan's list.



2. Duke

USA TODAY Sports The Cameron Crazies of Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron was rocking like no other venue last season for Coach K's last season. That should continue under Jon Scheyer with excitement still high.



REPLACING COACH K: How Duke's new head coach Jon Scheyer is already impacting the program



3. Purdue

Purdue Athletics Mackey Complex

Mackey Arena is perfectly built for a tremendous atmosphere with the sound bouncing off the curved, bubble ceiling. This joint is absolutely a gem.



4. Gonzaga

Gonzaga Athletics McCarthey Athletic Center

The Kennel is one of the best places to watch a game in the country. The student section has been awesome of late, making home games a happening in Spokane.



5. Kentucky

Rupp Arena Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena is still Rupp. Kentucky's Big Blue Nation can produce a homecourt venue that is hard to top. The lack of intimacy pushes it down a few notches.



MORE RANKINGS: The top 25 returning men's basketball players for the 2022-2023 season



6. Arizona

USA TODAY Sports McKale Memorial Center

McKale Center was the place to be on the West Coast during the Lute Olson years. It's back. The homecourt last season was something special again.



7. Indiana

Indiana Athletics Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall — yes I'm still calling it that — is spread out high and wide but when it is packed and the Hoosiers are elite (like this season) it will be one of the best.



8. Arkansas

Arkansas Athletics Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton was the place to be during Nolan Richardson's run. Eric Musselman has the place jumping again.



9. North Carolina

North Carolina Athletics Dean E. Smith Center

The Smith Center has been consistently elite since it opened. It is and will be a top-10 venue.

PRESEASON RANKINGS: North Carolina leads off Andy Katz's preseason Power 36



10. Texas Tech

USA TODAY Sports United Supermarkets Arena

The Red Raiders, under Chris Beard and now Mark Adams, have created quite an atmosphere at the United Supermarkets Arena.



Honorable mentions: Iowa State, Michigan State, Illinois, Providence, Creighton, San Diego State, BYU, Saint Mary's.