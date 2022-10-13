Andy Katz | NCAA.com | October 13, 2022 The top 15 transfers in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz Top 15 transfers in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz Share These are the top the top transfers in all of men's college basketball for this upcoming season ranked by Andy Katz. 1. Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois: Shannon was a tough cover at Texas Tech. He will be the same for Illinois in the Big Ten. 2. Pete Nance, North Carolina: Nance was a hidden gem at Northwestern. He’s a stretch four that will cause plenty of problems in the ACC. 3. Tyrese Hunter, Texas: The Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State will continue to have a major impact in the league on the perimeter but this season in Austin. RETURNING PLAYERS: The top 25 returning men's basketball players, ranked by Andy Katz 4. Kyle Lofton, Florida: Todd Golden got a legit playmaker in the winning guard from St. Bonaventure. 5. Baylor Scheierman, Creighton: South Dakota State has produced plenty of scorers of late. The Bluejays are the latest beneficiary. 6. Andre Curbelo, St. John’s: A healthy Curbelo next to Posh Alexander gives the Red Storm the best backcourt in the Big East. 7. Dawson Garcia, Minnesota: Garcia had to leave North Carolina mid-season for personal reasons. If he returns to his Marquette form from his freshman season then the Gophers could be a postseason team. 8. Isaac Likekele, Ohio State: The Buckeyes desperately needed a big in the transfer portal who can board for them. They got that in Likekele. HIGH IMPACT COACHES: The men's college basketball coaches best at developing talent, ranked by Andy Katz 9. Kevin McCullar, Kansas: The Jayhawks know all-too-well how McCullar affects a game while on the court. He will be a vital rotation player for KU. 10. Fardaws Aimaq, Texas Tech: Aimaq was a triple threat in scoring, board and rim protection for Utah Valley. He will thrive for Mark Adams at Texas Tech. 11. KJ Williams, LSU: Williams was the OVC player of the year for Matt McMahon at Murray State. Now he’ll be a potential all-SEC candidate for McMahon in Baton Rouge. 12. Jacob Grandison, Duke: Grandison was a sharp shooter for Illinois. He will get plenty of good looks for the Blue Devils. MORE RANKINGS: Katz's top men's college basketball venues 13. Jahmir Young, Maryland: Young was a big-time scorer at Charlotte. Kevin Willard needs Young to do the same in year one for him in College Park. 14. Nijel Pack, Miami: Pack scored well at Kansas State. He will be expected to do the same for the Hurricanes. 15. Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma: He was a star at Nevada. He can be one for Porter Moser in Norman and in the Big 12. 2022 March Madness 🏆 CHAMPIONS: Kansas wins the 2022 national championship RANKED: Top 5 places to watch college basketball 2022 SEASON: The top 25 returning players STORE: Shop Kansas championship gear | More official NCAA tournament fits LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis The top places to watch men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz Andy Katz breaks down the top places around the country watch men's college basketball ahead of the 2022-23 season. READ MORE College basketball rankings: Auburn, Illinois climb in Andy Katz's Power 36 rankings The latest DI men's college basketball rankings from Andy Katz include a substantial shakeup in the top 10 ahead of Sunday's NCAA bracket selections. READ MORE Men's basketball: Ranking the top 10 new coaches, by Andy Katz What new coaches have their teams playing the best in their first year at the helm? Andy Katz ranks the top 10 new coaches. READ MORE