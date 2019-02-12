basketball-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | February 13, 2019

Naismith Trophy Top 30 midseason college basketball list announced

The Naismith Trophy announced its top 30 players in consideration for the 2019 men’s college player of the year award on Wednesday. The list is loaded, as usual.

The ACC leads all conferences with seven representatives on the midseason list. The Big Ten and Big East each have four representatives while the Big 12 and SEC have three. Duke, Gonzaga, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee Villanova and Virginia each have two players on the list.

Here are the 30 guys who will battle for the trophy. The list will be trimmed to 10 on March 6, the four finalists will be released on March 17, and the winner will be announced on April 7.

Let's get to it.

Naismith Top 30
Player Class Position School Conference
Nickeil Alexander-Walker So. G Virginia Tech ACC
R.J. Barrett Fr. F Duke ACC
Phil Booth Sr. G Villanova BIG EAST
Ignas Brazdeikis Fr. F Michigan Big Ten
Jordan Caroline Sr. G/F Nevada Mountain West
Brandon Clarke Jr. F Gonzaga WCC
Chris Clemons Sr. G Campbell Big South
Jarrett Culver So. G Texas Tech Big 12
Jarron Cumberland Jr. G Cincinnati AAC
Mike Daum Sr. F South Dakota State Summit League
Carsen Edwards Jr. G Purdue Big Ten
Kyle Guy Jr. G Virginia ACC
Rui Hachimura Jr. F Gonzaga WCC
Ethan Happ Sr. F Wisconsin Big Ten
Markus Howard Jr. G Marquette BIG EAST
De'Andre Hunter So. G Virginia ACC
Cameron Johnson Sr. G North Carolina ACC
Dedric Lawson Jr. F Kansas Big 12
Caleb Martin Sr. F Nevada Mountain West
C.J. Massinburg Sr. G Buffalo MAC
Luke Maye Sr. F North Carolina ACC
Ja Morant G So. Murray State OVC
Eric Paschall Sr. F Villanova BIG EAST
Shamorie Ponds Jr. G St. John's BIG EAST
Admiral Schofield Sr. G Tennessee SEC
Marial Shayok Sr. G Iowa State Big 12
P.J. Washington So. F Kentucky SEC
Grant Williams Jr. F Tennessee SEC
Zion Williamson Fr. F Duke ACC
Cassius Winston Jr. G Michigan State Big Ten