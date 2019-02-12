Naismith Trophy Top 30 midseason college basketball list announced

The Naismith Trophy announced its top 30 players in consideration for the 2019 men’s college player of the year award on Wednesday. The list is loaded, as usual.
The ACC leads all conferences with seven representatives on the midseason list. The Big Ten and Big East each have four representatives while the Big 12 and SEC have three. Duke, Gonzaga, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee Villanova and Virginia each have two players on the list.
Here are the 30 guys who will battle for the trophy. The list will be trimmed to 10 on March 6, the four finalists will be released on March 17, and the winner will be announced on April 7.
Let's get to it.
|Player
|Class
|Position
|School
|Conference
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|So.
|G
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|R.J. Barrett
|Fr.
|F
|Duke
|ACC
|Phil Booth
|Sr.
|G
|Villanova
|BIG EAST
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|Fr.
|F
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|Jordan Caroline
|Sr.
|G/F
|Nevada
|Mountain West
|Brandon Clarke
|Jr.
|F
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|Chris Clemons
|Sr.
|G
|Campbell
|Big South
|Jarrett Culver
|So.
|G
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|Jarron Cumberland
|Jr.
|G
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|Mike Daum
|Sr.
|F
|South Dakota State
|Summit League
|Carsen Edwards
|Jr.
|G
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|Kyle Guy
|Jr.
|G
|Virginia
|ACC
|Rui Hachimura
|Jr.
|F
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|Ethan Happ
|Sr.
|F
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|Markus Howard
|Jr.
|G
|Marquette
|BIG EAST
|De'Andre Hunter
|So.
|G
|Virginia
|ACC
|Cameron Johnson
|Sr.
|G
|North Carolina
|ACC
|Dedric Lawson
|Jr.
|F
|Kansas
|Big 12
|Caleb Martin
|Sr.
|F
|Nevada
|Mountain West
|C.J. Massinburg
|Sr.
|G
|Buffalo
|MAC
|Luke Maye
|Sr.
|F
|North Carolina
|ACC
|Ja Morant
|G
|So.
|Murray State
|OVC
|Eric Paschall
|Sr.
|F
|Villanova
|BIG EAST
|Shamorie Ponds
|Jr.
|G
|St. John's
|BIG EAST
|Admiral Schofield
|Sr.
|G
|Tennessee
|SEC
|Marial Shayok
|Sr.
|G
|Iowa State
|Big 12
|P.J. Washington
|So.
|F
|Kentucky
|SEC
|Grant Williams
|Jr.
|F
|Tennessee
|SEC
|Zion Williamson
|Fr.
|F
|Duke
|ACC
|Cassius Winston
|Jr.
|G
|Michigan State
|Big Ten