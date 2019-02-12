Naismith Trophy Top 30 midseason college basketball list announced

Kansas State makes a move and Kentucky is up to No. 4 in Andy Katz's Power 36

The Naismith Trophy announced its top 30 players in consideration for the 2019 men’s college player of the year award on Wednesday. The list is loaded, as usual.

The ACC leads all conferences with seven representatives on the midseason list. The Big Ten and Big East each have four representatives while the Big 12 and SEC have three. Duke, Gonzaga, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee Villanova and Virginia each have two players on the list.

Here are the 30 guys who will battle for the trophy. The list will be trimmed to 10 on March 6, the four finalists will be released on March 17, and the winner will be announced on April 7.

Let's get to it.