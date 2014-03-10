0-18 TCU lost to Oklahoma 97-67 this past Saturday to go 0-18 in the Big 12, the first major conference team to go winless in league play since DePaul went 0-18 in the Big East in 2008-09.

1 Vermont’s Brian Voelkel recorded the first triple-double in America East tournament history in a 77-60 win against New Hampshire this past Saturday. He had 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

2 Syracuse lost to Georgia Tech 67-62 last Tuesday to lose back-to-back home games against teams that entered the game under .500 for the first time since January 1968.

3 Saint Louis lost to Dayton 72-57 this past Wednesday for its third consecutive loss following a school-record 19-game winning streak. The Billikens snapped the skid with a 64-62 win against Massachusetts this past Sunday.

4 Syracuse lost four of its past six games since starting 25-0. Since 2007, only one eventual national champion lost as many as four games after Feb. 1 (Connecticut).

6 Providence beat Marquette 81-80 in double overtime last Tuesday. The Friars have played in six overtime games this season, four of which have gone to double overtime.

6 Wichita State’s Kadeem Coleby had six blocks in an 80-58 victory against Evansville in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament this past Friday. The Shockers blocked a Missouri Valley tourney-record 11 shots.

6 Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 85-81 in overtime this past Saturday. It was the sixth time this season the Cyclones have come back to win after trailing by double digits.

7 Connecticut's Shabazz Napier made a career-high seven 3-pointers in a 69-63 win against Rutgers this past Wednesday. He scored 26 points.

8 Creighton's Doug McDermott scored a career-high 45 points in an 88-73 win against Providence this past Saturday to become the eighth player in Division I history with 3,000 career points. He moved into seventh-place on the all-time scoring list with 3,011 points.

9 NC State's T.J. Warren scored 41 and 42 points in a pair of games this past week to give him nine 30-plus-point games this season, second most in school history.

10 Coastal Carolina head coach Cliff Ellis is the 10th coach to take four different schools to the NCAA tournament after the Chanticleers beat Winthrop 76-61 this past Sunday to win the Big South Conference tournament. Ellis previously took South Alabama, Clemson and Auburn to the NCAA tournament.

11 Florida’s Michael Frazier II made a school-record 11 3-pointers in a 72-46 victory against South Carolina last Tuesday. He scored 37 points, tied for most by a Florida player since Eugene McDowell scored 40 in December 1982.

13 Texas-Arlington’s Brandon Edwards had career highs of 33 points and 19 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season in an 87-86 double-overtime win against Troy this past Thursday.

17 Wake Forest outscored Duke by 17 points in the last 5:30 of the game to win 82-72 this past Wednesday.

18 Oakland’s Travis Bader was a school- and Horizon League tournament-record 18 of 18 from the foul line in a 96-92 overtime win against Youngstown State last Tuesday. He made two free throws with 0.6 seconds left in regulation. He scored 39 points.

18 Iowa lost at Michigan State 86-76 this past Thursday. The Hawkeyes have lost 18 in a row at Michigan State.

18-0 Florida beat Kentucky 84-65 this past Saturday to finish 18-0 in SEC play, the first team in league history to win 18 conference games in a single season. The Gators are the fourth team from a major conference to go undefeated in league play in the past 15 seasons.

26-5 Louisville defeated Connecticut 81-48 this past Saturday to finish the regular season 26-5 and 9-1 in its last 10 games. Last year, the Cardinals entered the conference tourney 26-5 overall and 9-1 in the last 10 games. Louisville went on to win the national championship.

30 Duke’s Jabari Parker scored a career-high 30 points in a 93-81 win against North Carolina this past Saturday, the most ever by a Duke freshman against UNC and the most by a freshman in a Duke-UNC game since 1974 (UNC's Walter Davis). Parker also had 11 rebounds to become the first player with a with a 30-10 game in a Duke-UNC game since Antawn Jamison in 1998.

30 Georgia State’s Manny Atkins scored a career-high 30 points in a 79-76 overtime win against Arkansas State last Tuesday. He also had 11 rebounds.

31 UCLA’s Jordan Adams scored a career-high 31 points in a 91-82 victory against Washington this past Thursday.

32 Northwestern lost to Penn State 59-32 this past Thursday, the fewest points by a Big Ten team since Northwestern scored just 30 against Illinois in February 2000.

32 Penn State won at Northwestern 59-32 this past Thursday, the third time in the past six seasons that the Nittany Lions have held a homestanding Big Ten opponent to less than 34 points.

34 Buffalo’s Javon McCrea scored a career-high 34 points in an 88-65 win against Bowling Green this past Saturday.

34-0 Wichita State beat Indiana State 83-69 this past Sunday to win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and improve to 34-0. The Shockers join the 1990-91 UNLV team as the only Division I teams to start 34-0.

35 Youngstown State’s Kendrick Perry scored a career-high-tying 35 points in a 96-92 overtime loss to Oakland in the Horizon League tournament last Tuesday. He also had seven assists.

41 Andrew Wiggins scored a Kansas freshman-record 41 points in a 92-86 loss to West Virginia. It was also the most points ever scored by a Kansas player in a loss. Wiggins also had five steals and four blocks to become the only Division I player in the past 15 seasons with at least five steals and four blocks in a 40-point game.

61 Evansville’s D.J. Balentine scored 61 points in two Missouri Valley Conference tournament games. He scored 30 points in a 69-61 victory against Drake this past Thursday, then scored 31 points in an 80-58 loss to Wichita State this past Friday. He made 7 3-pointers in that game.

74 Syracuse beat Florida State 74-58 this past Sunday. All 74 of the Orange's points came from their starters.

110 Arkansas defeated Mississippi 110-80 this past Wednesday to become the first SEC team to reach 100 points in a league game this season.