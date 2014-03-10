|NO.
TCU lost to Oklahoma 97-67 this past Saturday to go 0-18 in the Big 12, the first major conference team to go winless in league play since DePaul went 0-18 in the Big East in 2008-09.
|1
Vermont’s Brian Voelkel recorded the first triple-double in America East tournament history in a 77-60 win against New Hampshire this past Saturday. He had 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
|2
Syracuse lost to Georgia Tech 67-62 last Tuesday to lose back-to-back home games against teams that entered the game under .500 for the first time since January 1968.
|3
Saint Louis lost to Dayton 72-57 this past Wednesday for its third consecutive loss following a school-record 19-game winning streak. The Billikens snapped the skid with a 64-62 win against Massachusetts this past Sunday.
|4
Syracuse lost four of its past six games since starting 25-0. Since 2007, only one eventual national champion lost as many as four games after Feb. 1 (Connecticut).
|6
Providence beat Marquette 81-80 in double overtime last Tuesday. The Friars have played in six overtime games this season, four of which have gone to double overtime.
|6
Wichita State’s Kadeem Coleby had six blocks in an 80-58 victory against Evansville in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament this past Friday. The Shockers blocked a Missouri Valley tourney-record 11 shots.
|6
Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 85-81 in overtime this past Saturday. It was the sixth time this season the Cyclones have come back to win after trailing by double digits.
|7
Connecticut's Shabazz Napier made a career-high seven 3-pointers in a 69-63 win against Rutgers this past Wednesday. He scored 26 points.
|8
Creighton's Doug McDermott scored a career-high 45 points in an 88-73 win against Providence this past Saturday to become the eighth player in Division I history with 3,000 career points. He moved into seventh-place on the all-time scoring list with 3,011 points.
|9
NC State's T.J. Warren scored 41 and 42 points in a pair of games this past week to give him nine 30-plus-point games this season, second most in school history.
|10
Coastal Carolina head coach Cliff Ellis is the 10th coach to take four different schools to the NCAA tournament after the Chanticleers beat Winthrop 76-61 this past Sunday to win the Big South Conference tournament. Ellis previously took South Alabama, Clemson and Auburn to the NCAA tournament.
|11
Florida’s Michael Frazier II made a school-record 11 3-pointers in a 72-46 victory against South Carolina last Tuesday. He scored 37 points, tied for most by a Florida player since Eugene McDowell scored 40 in December 1982.
|13
Texas-Arlington’s Brandon Edwards had career highs of 33 points and 19 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season in an 87-86 double-overtime win against Troy this past Thursday.
|17
Wake Forest outscored Duke by 17 points in the last 5:30 of the game to win 82-72 this past Wednesday.
|18
Oakland’s Travis Bader was a school- and Horizon League tournament-record 18 of 18 from the foul line in a 96-92 overtime win against Youngstown State last Tuesday. He made two free throws with 0.6 seconds left in regulation. He scored 39 points.
|18
Iowa lost at Michigan State 86-76 this past Thursday. The Hawkeyes have lost 18 in a row at Michigan State.
|18-0
Florida beat Kentucky 84-65 this past Saturday to finish 18-0 in SEC play, the first team in league history to win 18 conference games in a single season. The Gators are the fourth team from a major conference to go undefeated in league play in the past 15 seasons.
|26-5
Louisville defeated Connecticut 81-48 this past Saturday to finish the regular season 26-5 and 9-1 in its last 10 games. Last year, the Cardinals entered the conference tourney 26-5 overall and 9-1 in the last 10 games. Louisville went on to win the national championship.
|30
Duke’s Jabari Parker scored a career-high 30 points in a 93-81 win against North Carolina this past Saturday, the most ever by a Duke freshman against UNC and the most by a freshman in a Duke-UNC game since 1974 (UNC's Walter Davis). Parker also had 11 rebounds to become the first player with a with a 30-10 game in a Duke-UNC game since Antawn Jamison in 1998.
|30
Georgia State’s Manny Atkins scored a career-high 30 points in a 79-76 overtime win against Arkansas State last Tuesday. He also had 11 rebounds.
|31
UCLA’s Jordan Adams scored a career-high 31 points in a 91-82 victory against Washington this past Thursday.
|32
Northwestern lost to Penn State 59-32 this past Thursday, the fewest points by a Big Ten team since Northwestern scored just 30 against Illinois in February 2000.
|32
Penn State won at Northwestern 59-32 this past Thursday, the third time in the past six seasons that the Nittany Lions have held a homestanding Big Ten opponent to less than 34 points.
|34
Buffalo’s Javon McCrea scored a career-high 34 points in an 88-65 win against Bowling Green this past Saturday.
|34-0
Wichita State beat Indiana State 83-69 this past Sunday to win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and improve to 34-0. The Shockers join the 1990-91 UNLV team as the only Division I teams to start 34-0.
|35
Youngstown State’s Kendrick Perry scored a career-high-tying 35 points in a 96-92 overtime loss to Oakland in the Horizon League tournament last Tuesday. He also had seven assists.
|41
Andrew Wiggins scored a Kansas freshman-record 41 points in a 92-86 loss to West Virginia. It was also the most points ever scored by a Kansas player in a loss. Wiggins also had five steals and four blocks to become the only Division I player in the past 15 seasons with at least five steals and four blocks in a 40-point game.
|61
Evansville’s D.J. Balentine scored 61 points in two Missouri Valley Conference tournament games. He scored 30 points in a 69-61 victory against Drake this past Thursday, then scored 31 points in an 80-58 loss to Wichita State this past Friday. He made 7 3-pointers in that game.
|74
Syracuse beat Florida State 74-58 this past Sunday. All 74 of the Orange's points came from their starters.
|110
Arkansas defeated Mississippi 110-80 this past Wednesday to become the first SEC team to reach 100 points in a league game this season.
|328
Ohio State’s Aaron Craft had four steals in a 69-67 win against Michigan State this past Sunday to become the Big Ten career steals leader, now with 328.