NEW YORK -- Big East champion Villanova and Big Ten champion Michigan are in the 2014 Legends Classic.

VCU and Oregon also will be in the semifinals of the tournament to be played at Barclays Center on Nov. 24. The championship game will be Nov. 25.

Three of the teams are ranked in this week's poll: No. 3 Villanova, No. 8 Michigan and No. 23 VCU.

The four schools will host two regional round games from Nov. 16-20 before advancing to the semifinals. The remainder of the field and the matchups for the semifinals will be announced.

This will be the third year the championship rounds are played at Barclays Center. Pittsburgh beat Stanford 88-67 for the 2013 championship.