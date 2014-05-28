SEATTLE -- Bob Houbregs, the Hall of Fame basketball player who starred at Washington and played in the NBA, has died. He was 82.

Houbregs died Wednesday morning, the school confirmed. Details of his death were not immediately available.

The 6-foot-7 Canadian was a star in college thanks to his hook shot. He led Washington to its only Final Four appearance in 1953, capping his stellar college career. He was the national player of the year and an All-American in 1953, and also was an all-Pacific Coast Conference selection from 1951-'53.

Houbregs was Washington's leading scorer from the end of his career until the 1980s. He still ranks fifth on the list. His No. 25 is one of two men's basketball numbers retired by Washington.

''Bob was an icon in our community,'' Washington athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement released by the school. ''His efforts on the court helped put Washington basketball on the map, but what made him remarkable was his character beyond the game of basketball. He had a way of connecting with people in a very genuine manner, and his presence will be truly missed here.''

Houbregs was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1953 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Hawks and also played for the Baltimore Bullets, Boston Celtics and Fort Wayne Pistons during his five-year career. Houbregs also served as general manager of the Seattle SuperSonics in the early years of the franchise.

Houbregs was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 1987.

A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, he attended Queen Anne High School in Seattle.