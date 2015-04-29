Price led Lamar to a 15-15 record last season. Price led Lamar to a 15-15 record last season. BEAUMONT, Texas -- Lamar men's basketball coach Tic Price has been signed to a new three-year deal announced Director of Athletics Jason Henderson. The deal comes following Price's first full season with the team.

"We feel very confident about the direction of this program under Coach Price's leadership," said Henderson. "He has brought a level of excitement back to Lamar basketball. Both Price, and his staff, did a phenomenal job in their first season. We are excited to know he will be with us through the 2017-18 season."

The Cardinals went 15-15 (.500) this past season, and finished sixth the Southland Conference with a 9-9 (.500) mark. The Cardinals recorded an 11-game improvement from the 2013-14 campaign.

Lamar's 15 victories more than doubled its win total from the previous two seasons. It was a similar scenario in conference play as the Cardinals won nine league games this season, compared to only four in the previous two years.

"What we have been able to accomplish this past year has been phenomenal," said Price. "I give a lot of credit to my staff, and the players. I'm so glad that Dr. [Kenneth R.] Evans and Jason Henderson saw fit to reward us for the hard work that we put in. They recognized that we are improving both on and off the court. With that being said, there has to be sustained excellence. We have to continue to work hard, and get better every day.

"It always good to know that the powers that be believe in me, and the direction we are taking to this program. I consider it an honor to be the coach at Lamar. My wife Jamie and I love this community, we love our church and we love being here at Lamar. This place is like a big family to me."

Price's athletes also excelled under his direction. Senior Tyran de Lattibeaudiere was named the Southland's Newcomer of the Year following a season that saw him average better 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks per game. Classmate Anthony Holliday became one of the league's more dominant scorers, averaging more than 18 points per game in Southland contests.

The Cardinals return nine players from last year's team, and added four signees during the November signing period. The incoming class will consist of forwards Dorian Chatman and Terrance Hubby, guard Nick Garth and center Christian Kennedy.