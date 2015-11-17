We’re less than a week into the 2015-16 college basketball year but we might have already seen the best dunk of the entire season.

UNLV freshman Derrick Jones Jr. threw down a massive tomahawk dunk in the Rebels’ 107-45 rout of New Mexico Highlands on Monday.

Check out the ridiculous dunk below:

RT: Prep dunking phenom Derrick Jones is FINALLY in college and he was well worth the wait: https://t.co/iKPbvWltQS https://t.co/lR2RikAbtI — Lost Lettermen (@LostLettermen) November 17, 2015

Jones Jr. was known as a prolific dunker coming out of high school, and he sure is living up to the hype early in his college career.

The bar has been set extremely high for the dunk of the year. Can anybody top it? It sure will be fun to see.

