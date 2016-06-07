Men's basketball attendance tops 32 million for 10th straight year

NCAA men’s basketball saw a slight decrease in overall attendance for the 2015-16 season as 32,382,283 fans came to watch student-athletes in Divisions I, II and III.

Compared with last year, the overall average per game dipped 25 fans per game, but 2015-16 is the 10th-highest attendance in NCAA history. The record of 33,396,316 fans in a single season was set in 2007-08.

PDF: 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Attendance

In Division I, attendance totaled 27,234,610 for the year. Although it was down slightly from a season ago, the attendance is the 10th-highest total in history. The 2015-16 NCAA tournament total attendance once again topped the 700,000 mark with 703,854. The record-setting total of 800,377 came in 2012-13.

The Big Ten Conference once again led the way among conferences with a home and conference tournament total of 3,105,265. The all-time record of 3,259,992 was set by the 16-team Big East Conference in 2006-07.

The University of Kentucky dethroned Syracuse University for the home attendance title after the Orange had won in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015. The Wildcats averaged 23,361 while the Orange brought in 21,592 a game. Kentucky led the nation the previous eight seasons. The University of Louisville was third with 20,859 per game and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, was fourth with 18,326. The University of Maryland, College Park, topped the nation with an increase of 5,169 more fans per game in 2015-16 to finish in the top five with an average of 17,863.

“It was a tremendous season for all three divisions of college basketball,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA vice president of men’s basketball championships. “You always want great endings and that’s exactly what we had this year. In Division III, it was St. Thomas (Minnesota) ending a bid by Benedictine (Illinois) to be an undefeated national champion, and in Division II, Augustana (South Dakota) edged Lincoln Memorial in a game featuring teams that combined for 68 wins. Then, of course, the Division I championship featured a terrific game between Villanova and North Carolina, with what very well could be a once-in-a-generation conclusion. That put a bow on what was a memorable season for tens of millions of college basketball fans across the country.”

Other attendance highlights include: