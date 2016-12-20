Notre Dame guard Matt Farrell received an early Christmas present after he put up 13 points and seven assists to help the Fighting Irish defeated Colgate 77-62.

At the conclusion of the game a video message from his older brother, Bo Farrell, who is a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army, appeared on the jumbotron. Matt Farrell watched, tearing up, as his older brother wished him well and promised to see him soon.

But, the junior guard did not realize just how soon that would be.

He had not seen his brother since May and expected not to see him until February. However, according to ND Insider, Bo Farrell had been plotting for two months to surprise his younger brother.

So, after the video message, which appeared to be authentic and streaming live from Afghanistan, Bo Farrell, who was hiding in the locker room the whole time, appeared on the court.

The two embraced, and tears ensued as the stands erupted into cheers.