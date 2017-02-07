NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A year ago, Buddy Hield was dropping 3-pointers seemingly at will, leading Oklahoma to win after thrilling win. The Sooners were ranked in the top five, and they eventually earned the Final Four banner that hangs high at the Lloyd Noble Center.
"We've had a lot of good play, a lot of good stretches, but too many times, the poor stretches have hurt us," Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. "We just haven't been consistent in that way and, of course, finishing ball games is a big key."
RELATED: College basketball's legendary coaching trees
Kruger, one of college basketball's most successful coaches, is struggling through one of his worst seasons. He sees a bright future — the Sooners won at West Virginia when the Mountaineers were ranked No. 7 nationally. They hope to duplicate the effort Wednesday, when they host West Virginia in the rematch.
"They've continued to work," Kruger said. "They've had a great attitude about getting better every day in practice. The enthusiasm, the intensity, the effort in practice has been very good. From that standpoint, you can't tell if we're winning ball games or losing ball games, which I guess is a good thing. But they are disappointed in not winning. They are wanting to work to change that."
Senior guard Jordan Woodard is among the conference's leading overall scorers, averaging 15.4 points this season, and freshmen Kameron McGusty and Kristian Doolittle are among the conference's top newcomers. McGusty is Oklahoma's leading scorer in conference play, averaging 15.8 points. Doolittle is the team's top rebounder in conference play (7.3 per game).
Woodard sees potential in his young teammates.
"They have a lot of skill," he said. "They come in, they already know how to play the game. It's just learning when to win. Big 12 basketball is different. We have a lot of guys. They are just young. With more time and experience, they could all be high-caliber Big 12 players."
Woodard is the team's top overall scorer, but he has had some rough patches during conference play. He said teams are defending him differently now that Hield, Isaiah Cousins and Ryan Spangler are gone, but he also knows he still has to deliver.
"They are doing a better job of collapsing when I get in the paint," he said. "Some teams deny me the ball back when I give it up. I just have to maintain my aggression and hopefully get the free throw line and use that against them."
The mix of young talent and holdovers with new roles has flashed signs of coming together and finding answers.
"I think we are," McGusty said. "I think we are slowly, but surely. I think we fixed one to two things every game, but when we figure out a way to put together two full halves, I think we'll be okay."
This article was written by Cliff Brunt from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network.