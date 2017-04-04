North Carolina took home the national championship after defeating Gonzaga, 71-65 on Monday night. After falling short last season, the Tar Heels have a lot to celebrate. Joel Berry helped lead North Carolina, scoring 22 points while posting six assists and three rebounds. The point guard was named the most outstanding player. Isaiah Hicks contributed with 13 points and Justin Jackson with 16.

Players to watch

Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half on Saturday. The ACC Player of the Year is averaging a team-leading 18.3 points per contest.

Nigel Williams-Goss led the Bulldogs with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds against South Carolina. The WCC Player of the Year is averaging a team-best 16.9 points and 4.7 assists per game.

Key Stats

North Carolina is 1-1 all-time against Gonzaga and won the last meeting in the 2009 Sweet 16.

North Carolina is making consecutive title game appearances for the first time since 1981 and 1982.

Roy Williams, who will coach his 100th NCAA Tournament game, is 41-10 all-time with the Tar Heels.

North Carolina forward Kennedy Meeks posted his 13th double-double with a career-best 25 points and 14 rebounds against Oregon.

The Tar Heels are grabbing 15.6 offensive rebounds per game during the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga is the fourth team to reach the championship with one or fewer losses.

Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski, who owns an NCAA-record 137 victories, is averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Gonzaga has shot a higher percentage from the field than its opponent in 46 consecutive games – the longest Division I streak in 20 years.

Gonzaga is shooting 48.8 percent (21-for-43) from beyond the arc over the last two games.