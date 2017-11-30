No. 3 Michigan State has found its groove since falling to No. 1 Duke in its regular season opener. The Spartans have now won six straight games, with the latest coming against No. 5 Notre Dame and its high-scoring offense.

The Spartans built a 20-point lead at halftime behind some masterful shooting before fending off a second half Irish rally in a 81-63 victory in East Lansing, Michigan.

NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz was at the Thursday night clash and caught up with Spartans coach Tom Izzo and sophomore guard Cassius Winston (17 points, seven assists, five rebounds) following the game.

Hear from Izzo:

Hear from Izzo:

Hear from Winston:

What makes this @MSU_Basketball team special?

“So many options.

So many talented people.

And so many unselfish people it just works out for us...”

- @cassiuswinston pic.twitter.com/DrTSDR6Bwg — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 1, 2017

Michigan State will go for seven straight wins against Nebraska in its Big Ten opener on Dec. 3.