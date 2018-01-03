Undefeated college basketball teams remaining in the 2018-2019 season

The college basketball season started with 353 undefeated teams. Now, we’re down to four, after St. John's fell to Seton Hall.
MORE: College basketball game times, TV schedule | Scoreboard
No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Will this year see a team break that 42-year drought?
Here are all of the remaining undefeated college basketball teams for the 2018-19 season, listed in order of AP ranking, and then alphabetically:
RELATED: One unusual fact about each remaining unbeaten college basketball team
No. 2 Michigan (13-0)
Record against ranked teams: 3-0
Top win: At No. 8 Villanova, 73-46
Toughest upcoming matchup: At No. 21 Indiana, Jan. 6
No. 4 Virginia (12-0)
Record against ranked teams: 2-0
Top win: At No. 24 Maryland, 76-71
Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 9 Florida State, Jan. 5
No. 6 Nevada (14-0)
Record against ranked teams: 1-0
Top win: No. 20 Arizona State, 72-66 (in Los Angeles)
Toughest upcoming matchup: at Fresno State, Jan. 12
MORE: College basketball's best free throw shooting teams this century
No. 19 Houston (14-0)
Record against ranked teams: 1-0
Top win: vs. No. 18 Oregon, 65-61
Toughest upcoming matchup: vs. Memphis, Jan. 6