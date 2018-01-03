Undefeated college basketball teams remaining in the 2018-2019 season

Nevada's Caroline has sights set high for the Wolf Pack

Nevada's Caroline has sights set high for the Wolf Pack

The college basketball season started with 353 undefeated teams. Now, we’re down to four, after St. John's fell to Seton Hall.

MORE: College basketball game times, TV schedule | Scoreboard

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Will this year see a team break that 42-year drought?

Here are all of the remaining undefeated college basketball teams for the 2018-19 season, listed in order of AP ranking, and then alphabetically:

RELATED: One unusual fact about each remaining unbeaten college basketball team

No. 2 Michigan (13-0)

Record against ranked teams: 3-0

Top win: At No. 8 Villanova, 73-46

Toughest upcoming matchup: At No. 21 Indiana, Jan. 6

No. 4 Virginia (12-0)

Record against ranked teams: 2-0

Top win: At No. 24 Maryland, 76-71

Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 9 Florida State, Jan. 5

No. 6 Nevada (14-0)

Record against ranked teams: 1-0

Top win: No. 20 Arizona State, 72-66 (in Los Angeles)

Toughest upcoming matchup: at Fresno State, Jan. 12

MORE: College basketball's best free throw shooting teams this century

No. 19 Houston (14-0)

Record against ranked teams: 1-0

Top win: vs. No. 18 Oregon, 65-61

Toughest upcoming matchup: vs. Memphis, Jan. 6