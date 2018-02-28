Coach K vs. Roy: Breaking down the rivalry since Williams took over

Duke and North Carolina will square off on Saturday night in another edition of one of the best rivalries in sports.

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils, who as of February 2018 had remarkably split their last 100 matchups and their point totals separated by a mere seven points in that span, are operating on different levels this season.

Duke (19-3) is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 poll and the Blue Devils were a No. 2 seed in March Madness correspondent Andy Katz's latest NCAA tournament projections. North Carolina, which has only had talented freshman Cole Anthony for half of its game this season, is 10-12 overall and 3-8 in the ACC.

Let’s take a closer look at the coaching matchup: Roy Williams took the UNC job in 2003, and his battles with Mike Krzyzewski have been legendary. How do the two stack up?

Here’s what the rivalry has looked like since Williams arrived in Chapel Hill.

*Head-to-head

Duke and North Carolina have faced each other 36 times since 2003-04. The Blue Devils are 20-16 against the Tar Heels in that span.

The longest winning streak during that stretch is four — Duke won every matchup between March 8, 2014 and Feb. 17, 2016. North Carolina recently won three games in a row in the series — their matchup in the 2018 ACC tournament, plus a regular-season sweep of Duke last season, when National Player of the Year Zion Williamson blew his shoe out in the opening minutes of the first meeting and missed the second one as he recovered from the injury.

Since 2003-04, Duke and North Carolina have competed at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Dean Smith Center and the ACC tournament. The Blue Devils hold the edge inside two of the three venues — they’re 9-7 at Cameron and 3-1 in the ACC tournament, while the two sides are 8-8 at the Dean Dome.

Duke has outscored North Carolina by just 17 points in those matchups — 2,764 to 2,747 — which is an average of 0.47 points per game.

North Carolina’s 2005 recruiting class — featuring Tyler Hansbrough, Danny Green and Marcus Ginyard — has had the most success against Duke in this time period. The group went 6-2 against Duke in four years. During the recent four-year stretch from the 2015-16 season through the 2018-19 season, North Carolina went 6-5 against Duke and Tar Heels Luke Maye and Kenny Williams were on each of those teams.

Seven of the 36 matchups have been decided by two points or less. Duke is 6-1 in those games.

In total, 26 of the 36 games have been decided by 10 points or fewer. The largest margin of victory was 32, when Duke blew out UNC in 2010.

That’s the head-to-head story. Now, let’s take a look at how the programs have fared as a whole since Williams’ arrival.

National Championship: UNC triumphs over Gonzaga

North Carolina has three national championships (2005, 2009, 2017) to Duke’s two (2010, 2015).

North Carolina has five Final Four appearances (2005, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017) to Duke’s three (2004, 2010, 2015). The Blue Devils got close each of the last two seasons, losing to Kansas in overtime in the Elite Eight in 2018 and falling to Michigan State by one point in the Elite Eight last season.

The Tar Heels have dominated the ACC in Williams’ tenure — his North Carolina teams have finished atop the regular season standings nine times to Krzyzewski’s three since 2004.

But Coach K edges Williams in total wins since 2003-04 — Duke has 488 in that span; North Carolina has 463.

Duke has made the NCAA tournament every year of this stretch. UNC missed it once (2010) and with a record this season that's two games below .500, the Tar Heels are in danger of missing it again in 2020 if they don't turn around their play.

Both fan bases have reasons to be proud. Duke has outperformed North Carolina when the two have shared the court, but overall, the Tar Heels have accomplished more over the last 17 years.

As seen above, these schools have played a bunch of close games. Here are some of the most memorable over the past decade and a half.

Feb. 4, 2004: Duke 83, North Carolina 81 (OT)

Chris Duhon’s layup with 6.5 seconds left lifted Duke to an overtime victory in Williams’ first taste of the Duke-UNC rivalry.

March 6, 2005: North Carolina 75, Duke 73

The Tar Heels trailed Duke by nine points with 3:04 left on Senior Day in Chapel Hill. Raymond Felton, Sean May and Marvin Williams spearheaded the Tar Heels’ comeback, and J.J. Redick’s 3-pointer rimmed out at the final buzzer to give UNC the victory.

Feb. 8, 2012: Duke 85, North Carolina 84

UNC was on cruise control for most of the second half, but Tyler Thornton and Seth Curry got hot from deep to narrow the gap. With 14 seconds left, UNC’s Tyler Zeller accidentally tipped the ball into Duke’s basket, decreasing the Tar Heels’ lead from three to one.

Then, it was Austin Rivers time. Rivers nailed the game-winning 3 as time expired and finished with 29 points on the evening.

Feb. 18, 2015: Duke 92, North Carolina 90

The game happened in the days after Dean Smith’s passing, and players and coaches from both sides joined at half court in a moment of silence before tip.

The game was a classic. Duke trailed UNC with about two and a half minutes left, but Tyus Jones got hot for the Blue Devils to send the game to overtime. There, Duke prevailed, continuing its pattern of winning close games over its biggest rival.

Feb. 8, 2018: North Carolina 82, Duke 78

A common theme in this rivalry — comebacks. The Tar Heels trailed by 12 in the first half, but rallied to top the Blue Devils by four.

In his last home game against Duke, Joel Berry scored 21 points and had six assists. It was a much-needed win for UNC, which was struggling in ACC play but had also lost six of its last eight meetings against Duke.