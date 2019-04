It's one of the best moments of every March Madness.

"The ball is tipped..."

One Shining Moment — college basketball's ballad — debuted in 1987, and has played at the end of the tournament every year since. Here, we've compiled each video for your nostalgic viewing pleasure:

2019 Virginia (35-3)

2018 Villanova (36-4)

2017 North Carolina (33-7)

2016 Villanova (35-5)

2015 Duke (35-4)

2014 Connecticut (32-8)

2013 Louisville (35-5)

2012 Kentucky (38-2)

2011 Connecticut (32-9)

2010 Duke (35-5)

2009 North Carolina (34-4)

2008 Kansas (37-3)

2007 Florida (35-5)

2006 Florida (33-6)

2005 North Carolina (33-4)

2004 Connecticut (33-6)

2003 Syracuse (30-5)

2002 Maryland (32-4)

2001 Duke (35-4)

2000 Michigan State (32-7)

1999 Connecticut (34-2)

1998 Kentucky (35-4)

1997 Arizona (25-9)

1996 Kentucky (34-2)

1995 UCLA (31-2)

1994 Arkansas (31-3)

1993 North Carolina (34-4)

1992 Duke (34-2)

1991 Duke (32-7)

1990 UNLV (35-5)

1989 Michigan (30-7)

1988 Kansas (27-11)

1987 Indiana (30-4)