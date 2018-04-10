Is there anything Sister Jean can’t do?

Loyola Chicago’s 98-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt became the face of the Ramblers’ Cinderella run in the 2018 NCAA tournament with her sweet and innocent love for college basketball and the No. 11 seed-Loyola team that made an incredible run to the Final Four.

Tuesday afternoon, she took center stage once again as she threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs’ home opener at Wrigley Field against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sister Jean threw out the first pitch today in Chicago (via @WGNNews) pic.twitter.com/RPEagL4rWG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 10, 2018

Coach Porter Moser and guard Ben Richardson joined Sister Jean in throwing out first pitches. Members of this year's Ramblers were honored before the game and took part in the Wrigley tradition of leading the fans in singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh inning stretch.

RELATED: Sister Jean holds press conference at Final Four, and it was bonkers

Take a look at some of the best sights and sounds from the Ramblers' trip to Wrigley Tuesday afternoon:

The Loyola Ramblers at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/IWEcCik2xY — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 10, 2018