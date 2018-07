Andy Wittry | NCAA.com

Last season's NCAA tournament featured an in-game 360-degree alley-oop by Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith, an emphatic windmill dunk on a fast break by Texas A&M's 6-10 center Robert Williams and a one-handed putback dunk by Kansas guard Lagerald Vick, among countless other highlight-reel dunks.

Dunking isn't just the highest-percentage shot you'll see in basketball, but it has become a stylistic element of many players' games.

The dunk has come a long way from its debut in college basketball in 1944, when Oklahoma A&M's Bob "Foothills" Kurland dunked by accident. Yes, you read that correctly.

Kurland, one of the first 7-foot centers, is credited with the first dunk in college basketball history when his Oklahoma A&M Aggies, which has since been renamed to Oklahoma State, played Temple.

β€œThe ball happened to be under the basket. I got it up and stuffed it in. That started it, I guess,” the late Kurland told the Orlando Sentinel in 2012. "It was an unintentional accident. It wasn't planned, just a spontaneous play in Philadelphia.

"It evolved, just evolved over time with these guys today. Back then I wasn't trying to jump over an automobile. That wasn't my bag."

Temple won the game 46-44 – one of Oklahoma A&M's four losses by a combined 10 points that season – but Kurland had made history.

While perhaps not a household name outside of Oklahoma State circles, Kurland was one of college basketball's first stars, in addition to being the originator of the dunk at the college level. He was a three-time First Team All-American who was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player twice during Oklahoma A&M's back-to-back national championships in 1945-46. The Aggies went 99-22 in his four-year career.

Kurland scored a team-high 22 points in Oklahoma A&M's 49-45 win against NYU in the 1945 national championship game. He helped hold opponents to 33.5 points per game.

Oklahoma State Athletics Bob Kurland (back row, fourth from left) was named the 1945 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

An interesting side note is that Kurland's imposing size and skill at the rim helped prompt the NCAA to add a rule against goaltending. From Oklahoma State's media guide: "It is probable that Kurland had more to do with the rule against goaltending than any player since he was the chief target of the rule." He once blocked 17 shots, including 10 in the first half, against Oklahoma when goaltending was still legal.

How many players have had a bigger impact on the strategy and rules of basketball than Kurland, who both introduced college basketball to the dunk (which was later banned temporarily) and was so good defensively that goaltending was outlawed?

In 1946, the Sporting News National Player of the Year scored a game-high 23 points in the team's 43-40 win over North Carolina in the national title game. His 19.5 points per game was the nation's highest scoring average and his 58 points against St. Louis in February 1946 is the school's single-game record by 13 points. (For perspective, Oklahoma A&M didn't score at least 58 points on 26 occasions that season.)

The first player to win to Olympic Gold Medals for basketball, Kurland was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Sources: Oklahoma State 2017-18 Media Guide, Orlando Sentinel