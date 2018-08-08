NCAA.org

This week, we delivered on a promise made just months ago to make profound and meaningful changes to college basketball. Ultimately, these decisions will support the success of student-athletes both on and off the court.

The NCAA Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors adopted a series of significant policy and legislative changes, setting in motion actions to change the structure of the NCAA fundamentally. These changes will promote integrity in the game, strengthen accountability and prioritize the interests of student-athletes over every other factor.

We're taking action on college sports to promote integrity, strengthen accountability and prioritize the interests of student-athletes. https://t.co/kZBdTComuX pic.twitter.com/0M6qCHiLpC — NCAA (@NCAA) August 8, 2018

We remain committed to promoting fairness in college sports and creating an environment that will champion the success of student-athletes.

To that end, the changes we approved will:

Provide college basketball players more freedom and flexibility to decide their future.

Minimize the leverage of outside influences on high school recruits and college athletes.

Add fresh perspective and independent judgment to NCAA decision-making at the highest level of policymaking and in investigations and case resolution.

Strengthen accountability and deter future rule-breaking with harsher penalties for those who break the rules.

The NCAA and its member schools are part of the broader higher education community, and today’s actions renew our commitment to our core purpose — preparing students for a lifetime of opportunity.

Change doesn’t end here. We will continue to work in all of these areas and continue to pursue collaboration with outside organizations, including the NBA, the National Basketball Players Association, apparel companies and USA Basketball. If they are unwilling or unable to act, we will consider additional changes that will support the success of student-athletes. It’s on us to restore the integrity of college basketball and continue to improve the interests of all student-athletes. They deserve nothing less.

— Mark Emmert, NCAA president; G.P. “Bud” Peterson, NCAA Board of Governors chair and Georgia Tech president; Eric Kaler, Division I Board of Directors chair and University of Minnesota, Twin Cities president