College basketball: Loyola celebrity nun Sister Jean celebrating 99th birthday

CHICAGO — Sister Jean is celebrating her 99th birthday months after gaining national attention as chaplain of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team that reached the NCAA Final Four.

Happy 99th Birthday to Sister Jean! We presented her with her very own Jersey today at her party! She has impacted so many lives on our campus !Great to have the entire country now see what we know ! ❤️🙏👏🎉 pic.twitter.com/yaMeVfgClk — Porter Moser (@PorterMoser) August 21, 2018

The university held a campus party with students and school staffers Tuesday for Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt. The Catholic nun became a celebrity last March for her fandom and for praying before each game for her Ramblers — and for their opponents.

Schmidt says her health is better some days than others as she's been recovering since last year from a broken hip. She received a number 99 basketball jersey and a birthday cake frosted in the team's maroon and gold colors.

Players say they're still inspired by her example.

Ramblers guard Marques Townes describes her simply as "Genuine, sincere, passionate, loving, caring, sweetheart."

