MSU's loss to Middle Tennessee ranked college basketball's third-biggest upset of decade

It's a game that most Michigan State fans would still like to forget.

But Michigan State's 2016 NCAA Tournament upset loss to Middle Tennessee State continues to live on in college basketball lore.

The loss showed up again this week when Sports Illustrated decided to rank the top 10 college basketball upset losses of the last decade.

From Dunk City to a 16-over-a-1, there’s been no shortage of upset drama in college hoops in recent years https://t.co/eeAxcGU2YH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 13, 2018

Michigan State's loss to Middle Tennessee State comes in at No. 3 on that list. And while the list notes that it's one of eight times that a No. 15 seed has upset at No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament history, it's notable because Michigan State was a particularly highly regarded No. 2 seed that year that was widely picked to win the national title:

"Going into the Big Dance, many felt that Michigan State, which closed the regular season and Big Ten tourney by winning 13 of 14 games, was actually under-seeded at No. 2. The public had great faith in the Spartans making a deep run--between ESPN, Yahoo and CBS Sports's bracket challenges, nearly one-quarter of entries had them winning the national championship--making it all the more stunning when they were knocked out in the first round."

The game was labeled by some as the biggest upset in tournament history. But thanks to the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the Spartans no longer are in the running for that distinction.

.@SInow released their list of the top 10 college basketball upsets over the last decade. Any fans of #RetrieverNation want to take a guess as to what might be #1? 🤔 https://t.co/Krew0cimYy — UMBC (@UMBC) September 13, 2018

Virginia's first-round loss to UMBC, the first time in tournament history a No. 1 seed has lost to a No. 16 seed in the first round, rightly takes the top spot on Sports Illustrated's list.

The No. 2 upset on the list came from the women's side, when Mississippi State beat juggernaut Connecticut in a national semifinal game.

