California Baptist and North Alabama join DI this year. Here's what you need to know.

The number of NCAA Division I men's basketball schools will climb to 353 this season as California Baptist and North Alabama make the jump from the Division II level. Here's everything you need to know about the two newest DI teams.

Note: Cal Baptist and North Alabama will not be eligible for NCAA-sponsored postseason competition until after they complete their transition to the DI level following the 2021-22 season.

California Baptist

Location: Riverside, California

Enrollment: 9,941 students (as of Fall of 2017)

New conference: Western Athletic Conference (WAC)

Previous conference: PacWest (DII)

Coach: Rick Croy

132-29 at California Baptist (79-7 at home)

Made the NCAA Division II tournament in each of his five seasons at CBU

Players to watch:

Jordan Heading, guard, RS-Sr. – 14.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.8 apg, 34.6 3P% in '17-'18

De'Jon Davis, forward, Jr. – 8.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 63.4 FG% in '17-'18

Non-conference schedule:

November 6 vs. CSUN

November 9 vs. San Diego Christian

November 13 at Oral Roberts

November 16 at Tulsa

November 19 at Nevada

November 23 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

November 24 vs. Little Rock/Howard

November 29 at UC Riverside

December 1 vs. Mississippi Valley State

December 5 vs. UC Irvine

December 8 vs. Caltech

December 17 at Southeastern Louisiana

December 19 at Southern

December 29 vs. La Verne

North Alabama

Location: Florence, Alabama

Enrollment: 7,490 students

New conference: Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN)

Previous conference: Gulf South (DII)

Coach: Tony Pujol

Hired in April 2018

Previously an assistant coach at Wyoming

Players to watch:

Kendall Stafford, guard/forward, Sr. – 15.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 45.8 3P% in '17-'18

Kendarius Smith, guard, Sr. – 14.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.4 apg, 38.5 3P% in '17-'18

Non-conference schedule: