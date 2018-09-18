Duke's Zion Williamson is one of the 15 freshmen Andy Katz thinks will have the biggest impact this season

Duke's Zion Williamson, who's listed at 6-7, 285 pounds, has already drawn comparisons to LeBron James before making his college debut for the Blue Devils. The high-flying Williamson is one of the 15 freshmen who NCAA.com's Andy Katz thinks will have the biggest impact this season.

That's one of the topics Katz covered on the latest March Madness 365 podcast, which you can get right here: Katz was also joined by Florida State's Leonard Hamilton, whose team made the Elite Eight last season, and Indiana forward Juwan Morgan.

You can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.