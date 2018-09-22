March Madness: Future Final Four sites, and how to get tickets

Mark your calendars. The Final Four sites and dates through 2026 are set.
The 2019 Final Four will be held in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. Atlanta, Indianapolis (twice), New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, and San Antonio will host the next seven.
To get tickets to the 2019 Final Four, follow this link.
Here are the full details for every Final Four through 2026:
|Final Four Dates
|Hosts
|City, State
|Facility
|April 6/8, 2019
|University of Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|April 4/6, 2020
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|April 3/5, 2021
|Horizon League, IUPUI
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|April 2/4, 2022
|Tulane University
|New Orleans, LA
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|April 1/3, 2023
|Rice University, University of Houston, Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium
|April 6/8, 2024
|Arizona State University
|Phoenix, AZ
|University of Phoenix Stadium
|April 5/7, 2025
|University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word
|San Antonio, TX
|Alamodome
|April 4/6, 2026
|Horizon League, IUPUI
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium