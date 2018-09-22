basketball-men-d1 flag

Daniel Wilco | September 23, 2018

March Madness: Future Final Four sites, and how to get tickets

Mark your calendars. The Final Four sites and dates through 2026 are set.

The 2019 Final Four will be held in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. Atlanta, Indianapolis (twice), New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, and San Antonio will host the next seven.

To get tickets to the 2019 Final Four, follow this link.

RELATED: March Madness 2019 dates and schedule

Here are the full details for every Final Four through 2026:

Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility
April 6/8, 2019 University of Minnesota Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
April 4/6, 2020 Georgia Institute of Technology Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
April 3/5, 2021 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
April 2/4, 2022 Tulane University New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston, Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University Houston, TX NRG Stadium
April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome
April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium