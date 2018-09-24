College basketball's midnight madness events: Dates, times, TV schedule

We're days away from what many college basketball fans might consider the start of the basketball season and that's the first wave of midnight madness events that take place across the country. While most schools have moved away from holding the events at midnight, which received their name as they used to be held at midnight on the first official day of practice, they're nonetheless still a huge deal for prominent basketball programs across the country.

They're essentially a practice mixed with a pep rally, usually including a combination of player introductions, an open-to-the-public intrasquad scrimmage, a dunk contest, a three-point contest and often a musical act, choreographed dance routine or skit.

Notable moments from past midnight madness events include:

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has shown up dressed as Iron Man, a KISS guitarist and an IndyCar driver. He was once "shot out of a cannon."

Drake – yes, that Drake – famously airballed a jumper while taking part in the Kentucky layup line in 2014.

There have been musical acts at Kansas from artists like Lil Yachty and Tech N9ne.

Here is the ultimate guide for this year's notable midnight madness events. For each school, we included a video from last season to give you a taste of what's in store for each program's version of midnight madness.

Duke

Event: Countdown to Craziness

Date/Time: 7 p.m. ET on Friday, October 19

Newcomers:

F Zion Williamson

F Cam Reddish

G Tre Jones

F R.J. Barrett

F Joey Baker

Gonzaga

Event: Kraziness in the Kennel

Date/Time: Saturday, October 6

Watch/Listen: Gonzaga IMG Radio Network

Newcomers:

F Filip Petrusev

G Greg Foster Jr.

Indiana

Event: Hoosier Hysteria

Date/Time: 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 29

Watch/Listen: BTN2GO, FLOHOOPS, TUNEIN

Newcomers:

G Romeo Langford

F Jake Forrester

G Rob Phinisee

F Jerome Hunter

F Damezi Anderson

F Evan Fitzner

Kansas

Event: Late Night in the Phog

Date/Time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, September 28

Watch/Listen: WatchESPN

Newcomers:

G Quentin Grimes

G Elijah Elliott

G Devon Dotson

G Garrett Luinstra

G Ochai Agbaji

F David McCormack

Kentucky

Event: Big Blue Madness

Date/Time: 7 p.m. ET on Friday, October 12

Watch/Listen: SEC Network, UK Sports Network

Newcomers:

G Ashton Hagans

G Keldon Johnson

G Immanuel Quickley

G Tyler Herro

F Reid Travis

F EJ Montgomery

Michigan State

Event: Michigan State Madness

Date/Time: 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 5

Newcomers:

G Foster Loyer

F Aaron Henry

F Gabe Brown

F Thomas Kithier

F Marcus Bingham Jr.

North Carolina

Event: Late Night with Roy

Date/Time: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 12

Watch/Listen: TUNEIN

Newcomers: