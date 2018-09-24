College basketball's midnight madness events: Dates, times, TV schedule

We're days away from what many college basketball fans might consider the start of the basketball season and that's the first wave of midnight madness events that take place across the country. While most schools have moved away from holding the events at midnight, which received their name as they used to be held at midnight on the first official day of practice, they're nonetheless still a huge deal for prominent basketball programs across the country.
They're essentially a practice mixed with a pep rally, usually including a combination of player introductions, an open-to-the-public intrasquad scrimmage, a dunk contest, a three-point contest and often a musical act, choreographed dance routine or skit.
Notable moments from past midnight madness events include:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has shown up dressed as Iron Man, a KISS guitarist and an IndyCar driver. He was once "shot out of a cannon."
Drake – yes, that Drake – famously airballed a jumper while taking part in the Kentucky layup line in 2014.
There have been musical acts at Kansas from artists like Lil Yachty and Tech N9ne.
Here is the ultimate guide for this year's notable midnight madness events. For each school, we included a video from last season to give you a taste of what's in store for each program's version of midnight madness.
Duke
Event: Countdown to Craziness
Date/Time: 7 p.m. ET on Friday, October 19
Newcomers:
- F Zion Williamson
- F Cam Reddish
- G Tre Jones
- F R.J. Barrett
- F Joey Baker
Gonzaga
Event: Kraziness in the Kennel
Date/Time: Saturday, October 6
Watch/Listen: Gonzaga IMG Radio Network
Newcomers:
- F Filip Petrusev
- G Greg Foster Jr.
Indiana
Event: Hoosier Hysteria
Date/Time: 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 29
Watch/Listen: BTN2GO, FLOHOOPS, TUNEIN
Newcomers:
- G Romeo Langford
- F Jake Forrester
- G Rob Phinisee
- F Jerome Hunter
- F Damezi Anderson
- F Evan Fitzner
Kansas
Event: Late Night in the Phog
Date/Time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, September 28
Watch/Listen: WatchESPN
Newcomers:
- G Quentin Grimes
- G Elijah Elliott
- G Devon Dotson
- G Garrett Luinstra
- G Ochai Agbaji
- F David McCormack
Kentucky
Event: Big Blue Madness
Date/Time: 7 p.m. ET on Friday, October 12
Watch/Listen: SEC Network, UK Sports Network
Newcomers:
- G Ashton Hagans
- G Keldon Johnson
- G Immanuel Quickley
- G Tyler Herro
- F Reid Travis
- F EJ Montgomery
Michigan State
Event: Michigan State Madness
Date/Time: 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 5
Newcomers:
- G Foster Loyer
- F Aaron Henry
- F Gabe Brown
- F Thomas Kithier
- F Marcus Bingham Jr.
North Carolina
Event: Late Night with Roy
Date/Time: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 12
Watch/Listen: TUNEIN
Newcomers:
- G Rechon Black
- G Coby White
- F Nassir Little