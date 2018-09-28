The longest active college basketball home winning streaks entering the 2018-19 season

The first games of the 2018-19 college basketball season will tip off on November 6 and 12 Division I men's basketball teams will enter the fall with an active home winning streak of at least 10 games.

At the start of last season Oregon held the longest active home winning streak at 42 games but the current leader in consecutive home victories has a win total that's less than half of the Ducks' impressive streak.

Here are the nine longest active men's basketball home winning streaks entering the 2018-19 season.

Nebraska – 11 wins

Last home loss: December 16, 2017 vs. Kansas 73-72

The Huskers went 16-1 at home last season as part of a 22-win campaign but they missed the NCAA tournament following a loss to Michigan in their opening game of the Big Ten tournament. Nebraska's only home loss came in heartbreaking fashion as a ranked Kansas squad, which eventually made the Final Four, traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska, and left with a 73-72 win thanks to Svi Mykhailiuk's game-winning three-pointer with 23 seconds left.

Nebraska's 2018-19 non-conference schedule includes home games against Seton Hall (Nov. 14) and Creighton (Dec. 8), with its Big Ten home opener scheduled for December 2 against Illinois.

Buffalo – 12 wins

Last home loss: December 2, 2017 vs. St. Bonaventure 73-62

Before Buffalo upset No. 4 seed Arizona as a No. 13 seed in the 2018 NCAA tournament, the Bulls won 12 straight games at home while averaging 90 points per win, including a 108-82 win against Ohio.

North Carolina A&T – 13 wins

Last home loss: February 27, 2017 vs. Bethune-Cookman 73-70

North Carolina A&T's one-year turnaround from 2017 to 2018 was as impressive as any in recent memory. The Aggies went 3-29 (1-15 MEAC) two seasons ago before embarking on a 17-win improvement that culminated in a 20-15 (11-5 MEAC) season, including an undefeated home record.

Jay Joyner's team started last season with an 8-8 record after playing 12 of its first 16 games away from home but North Carolina A&T capitalized on its home games at Ellis Corbett Sports Center to reach the 20-win mark.

St. Bonaventure – 13 wins

Last home loss: November 10, 2017 vs. Niagara 77-75

St. Bonaventure could have gone undefeated at home last season but the Bonnies lost their season opener to Niagara. Their most recent home win may have been their toughest, beating Davidson 117-113 in triple overtime in late February.

Utah Valley – 14 wins

Last home loss: November 29, 2017 vs. BYU 85-58

Last fall Utah Valley may have had one of the most difficult starts to a season in the history of the sport. The Wolverines opened the season on the road against No. 5 Kentucky and No. 1 Duke on back-to-back days.

Despite its (defensible) 0-2 start, Utah Valley finished second in the WAC, winning 23 games on the season and 16 at home, including 14 consecutive to end the season. The Wolverines' last home game was an 87-65 win against Eastern Washington in the first round of the CBI.

Montana – 15 wins

Last home loss: February 16, 2017 vs. Sacramento State 67-65

The reigning Big Sky champions were perfect at home last season, 4-2 in neutral-site games and 8-6 on the road, with four of its eight losses coming against Big Ten (Penn State, Michigan) or Pac-12 (Stanford, Washington) opponents.

With the exception of a 71-69 overtime win against Sacramento State, which is coincidentally responsible for the Grizzlies' last home loss, all of Montana's home wins were by at least nine points.

College of Charleston – 16 wins

Last home loss: February 9, 2017 vs. Northeastern 73-72

The Cougars' perfect home record in the 2017-18 season nearly never got off the ground as they needed overtime to beat Siena 68-60 in their season opener.

Houston – 17 wins

Last home loss: February 18, 2017 vs. SMU 76-66

The first and latest of Houston's wins during its 17-game home winning streak were against UConn, with victories over No. 5 Cincinnati, No. 7 Wichita State and Arkansas in between.

The Cougars' upcoming non-conference schedule includes home dates with Oregon (Dec. 1), LSU (Dec. 12) and Saint Louis (Dec. 16). Houston graduated two of its top three scorers from last season, Rob Gray (19.3 ppg) and Devin Davis (10.9 ppg).

South Dakota State – 20 wins

Last home loss: January 7, 2017 vs. Omaha 101-93

The nation's longest active home winning streak belongs to South Dakota State, which won the Summit League last season and earned a No. 12 seed in the 2018 NCAA tournament. The Jackrabbits have two-time Summit League Player of the Year Mike Daum, a 6-9 forward who averaged 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and is a career 42 percent three-point shooter, which should make them competitive in almost any game they play.

South Dakota State's home winning streak could reach 35 wins if the team goes undefeated at home again this season.

Bucknell, UNC-Greeensboro and Rider each have an active 10-game home winning streak.