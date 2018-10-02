College basketball: Clemson to play UNC Wilmington in charity game for Hurricane Florence relief

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's men's basketball team is heading to one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Florence to raise money for those impacted by the storm.

The Tigers will play a benefit game at UNC Wilmington on Oct. 27. Part of the net proceeds from the event will go to UNC Wilmington's Campus Emergency Fund for Student Hurricane Relief.

Florence, the one-time Category 4 storm, made landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina, and caused significant wind and flood damage.

The storm is blamed for the death of at least 47 people with 36 of those in North Carolina.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell has also been an assistant and head coach UNC Wilmington. He hopes the game can be a "small part of the healing process" for people in Wilmington.

