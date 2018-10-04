The college basketball teams with the longest active road winning streaks

Just how hard is it to win on the road in college basketball? Well, exactly two-thirds of all Division I teams (234 out of 351) lost their final road game last season.

Roughly 13 percent of DI teams have an active road winning streak of at least two games and seven percent of teams have a streak of three wins or more.

Here are the teams with the longest active road winning streaks.

Lipscomb – 5 wins

Lipscomb's most recent road win was its most important of the season as the Bisons won at Florida Gulf Coast in the A-Sun tournament championship game 108-96 to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The first two wins of their streak came in overtime and double overtime, respectively.

Lipscomb's streak will be put to the test in the 2018-19 season when the Bisons travel to SMU, TCU, Morehead State, Middle Tennessee and Belmont in the span of two and a half weeks in November and December.

St. Bonaventure – 5 wins

St. Bonaventure was one of the hottest teams in the country entering postseason play last season as the Bonnies won 12 consecutive games to close the regular season, including five on the road.

They were 9-4 on the road for the season and ultimately earned a No. 11 seed in the NCAA tournament.

St. Bonaventure plays at Niagara on Nov. 12 before a challenging four-game stretch of road games at Vermont, Northeastern, Syracuse and George Mason.

UC Irvine – 5 wins

UC Irvine was a .500 team in the regular season, finishing with a 16-16 record, but the Anteaters closed the spring strong by winning 10 of their final 13 regular-season games and five straight road games.

Their margin of victory in those five games was 9.6 points and they nearly parlayed that late-season success into an NCAA tournament bid before losing to Cal State Fullerton in the Big West tournament championship game.

UC Irvine's first road game of the 2018-19 season is at Texas A&M on Nov. 9.

UMBC – 5 wins

Last season's NCAA tournament darling was more than a one-hit wonder. The Retrievers entered the tournament with a 24-10 record, an America East tournament title and a second-place conference finish in the regular season.

Like Lipscomb, UMBC's most recent road win was the most important – a 65-62 victory at Vermont, who won the America East regular-season title with a 15-1 conference record, thanks to Jairus Lyles' game-winning three-pointer with four seconds left.

The Retrievers will open their season at Marquette on Nov. 6.

Murray State – 6 wins

The Racers entered the 2018 NCAA tournament on a 13-game winning streak, six of which came on the road. Murray State won those half-dozen games by an average of 12 points and the team will have the chance to extend its streak on Nov. 26 at Alabama.

Xavier – 6 wins

Xavier ended Villanova's run of Big East regular season championships, despite getting swept by the Wildcats last season. That's because the Musketeers thrived on the road, winning nine of their 11 road games, including six straight to close the season.

Those wins included a 98-93 overtime win over Butler, a 72-71 win at Creighton and a 65-62 victory against DePaul, as Xavier repeatedly won close games.

The Musketeers' first road game of the 2018-19 season should be must-watch television. They'll place at bitter rival Cincinnati on Dec. 8.

Michigan State – 7 wins

The Spartans nearly had a flawless resume entering the Big Ten tournament with a 28-3 record, a regular-season conference championship and a 12-game winning streak (seven of which were on the road).

Besides a 30-point win at Minnesota, Michigan State had to win a series of one-and two-possession games on the road with three-point wins at Indiana and Iowa, five-point wins at Northwestern and Wisconsin, and a six-point victory against Maryland.

Michigan State's non-conference schedule includes road games at Louisville (Nov. 27) and Florida (Dec. 8).

Grambling – 8 wins

Grambling's 2017-18 season started with four consecutive road losses as part of a 4-12 start but the Tigers hit their stride in SWAC play as they won the regular-season title by winning 13 of their final 15 games.

Eight of those contests were on the road. Of those eight, two were decided in overtime, one was a one-point win and another was decided by two points.

Grambling plays at Wyoming on Nov. 14, followed by a trip to Loyola Chicago on Nov. 16.

Gonzaga – 9 wins

Gonzaga went undefeated on the road in WCC play during a 2018 season in which the Bulldogs swept the conference's regular-season and tournament championships. Only one of those games was decided by single digits – a 77-72 win at San Diego.

San Diego State gave the 'Zags their only road loss last season in a 72-70 win in December.

The Bulldogs have a challenging upcoming non-conference schedule with road games against Creighton (Dec. 1) and North Carolina (Dec. 15).

Virginia – 9 wins

Even though the aforementioned UMBC Retrievers handed Virginia a historic loss in the NCAA tournament, the Cavaliers were arguably the best team in the country prior to that 16-over-1 upset.

UVA went 31-2 prior to facing UMBC, sweeping the ACC regular-season and tournament titles and winning every road game on its schedule other than a trip to Morgantown, West Virginia, to face the Mountaineers.

The most notable road win was Virginia's 65-63 victory against No. 4 Duke.

The Cavaliers play at Maryland in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, followed by road games against South Carolina, Boston College and Clemson.