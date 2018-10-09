62 candidates for college basketball's All-Name team for the 2018-19 season

The first games of the 2018-19 college basketball season are less than a month away. We scoured every team's roster to look for the best names in the sport and present to you the All-Name Team for the upcoming season, just like we did before the start of the college football season.
There were many obvious candidates — and plenty of deserving ones who were unfortunately left out — when reading all 353 updated rosters.
Some names have basketball ties, with words like "net," "stat," "ball," and "trap" found in players' last names. For a sport that's largely based around running and jumping, players with last names like Quickley, Lightfoot and Scurry were must-adds.
Then other players simply just have awesome names.
Here are the best names in college basketball, sorted by various categories.
The All-Basketball Terms Team
G Kody Stattmann, Virginia
F Laquill Hardnett, Cincinnati
G Clyde Trapp, Clemson
F Josh Mballa, Texas Tech
The All-Speed Team
F Mitch Lightfoot, Kansas
G Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
G Jordan Scurry, Creighton
F Reggie Scurry, Middle Tennessee
The All-Alliteration Team
G Justinian Jessup, Boise State
G Drue Drinnon, New Mexico
G Pookie Powell, La Salle
G Frankie Ferrari, San Francisco
F Bam Bowman, Miami (OH)
The All-Food Team
F Andrew Pickles, UCSB
C Tacko Fall, UCF
G Gavin Peppers, Nicholls State
G Tyler Cheese, Akron
F AJ Cheeseman, Maryland Eastern Shore
F Myles Cherry, Lafayette
G Torrey Mayo, Southern
F Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky
G/F Travon Mayo, North Carolina A&T
The All-Seeing Double Team
C Bol Bol, Oregon
F Ebube Ebube, Manhattan
F Pauly Paulicap, Manhattan
C Majur Majak, Saint Peter's
C Kolton Kohl, Abilene Christian
The All-Fictional TV Characters Team
F Charlie Brown Jr., Saint Joseph's
G Prince Ali, UCLA
G/F Walter Whyte, Boston University
There's no shortage of great names in college basketball. Here are some of the best names that didn't fit into any of the categories listed above.
G Remy Martin, Arizona State
F Sterling Manley, North Carolina
F Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
G Devonaire Doutrive, Arizona
F Flo Thamba, Baylor
F Bruno Fernando, Maryland
G Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson
G Fatts Russell, Rhode Island
G Tyger Campbell, UCLA
G Alpha Diallo, Providence
G Shizz Alston Jr., Temple
G/F Melo Eggleston, Wake Forest
G Cache Fields, Utah Valley
F Matej Drgon, Northern Colorado
F Karim Ezzeddine, New Mexico
F Djordjije Sljivancanin, UNLV
G Oddyst Walker, Stephen F. Austin
G J'Breun Sprinkle, Arkansas Pine Bluff
C Nevin Zink, USC Upstate
G Dinero Mercurius, Florida Gulf Coast
F Kale Catchings, Harvard
G Max Hazzard, UC Irvine
G Eyassu Worku, UC Irvine
G Roman Penn, Drake
G Storm Murphy, Wofford
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska
G Sheriff Drammeh, Hawaii
F Hunter Seacat, Appalachian State
G Channel Banks, Akron
F Tyrn Flowers, LIU Brooklyn
G PJ Pipes, Green Bay
F Sammy Friday IV, Siena
