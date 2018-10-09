62 candidates for college basketball's All-Name team for the 2018-19 season

The first games of the 2018-19 college basketball season are less than a month away. We scoured every team's roster to look for the best names in the sport and present to you the All-Name Team for the upcoming season, just like we did before the start of the college football season.

There were many obvious candidates — and plenty of deserving ones who were unfortunately left out — when reading all 353 updated rosters.

Some names have basketball ties, with words like "net," "stat," "ball," and "trap" found in players' last names. For a sport that's largely based around running and jumping, players with last names like Quickley, Lightfoot and Scurry were must-adds.

Then other players simply just have awesome names.

Here are the best names in college basketball, sorted by various categories.

The All-Basketball Terms Team

G Kody Stattmann, Virginia

F Laquill Hardnett, Cincinnati

G Clyde Trapp, Clemson

F Josh Mballa, Texas Tech

The All-Speed Team

F Mitch Lightfoot, Kansas

G Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

G Jordan Scurry, Creighton

F Reggie Scurry, Middle Tennessee

The All-Alliteration Team

G Justinian Jessup, Boise State

G Drue Drinnon, New Mexico

G Pookie Powell, La Salle

G Frankie Ferrari, San Francisco

F Bam Bowman, Miami (OH)

The All-Food Team

F Andrew Pickles, UCSB

C Tacko Fall, UCF

G Gavin Peppers, Nicholls State

G Tyler Cheese, Akron

F AJ Cheeseman, Maryland Eastern Shore

F Myles Cherry, Lafayette

G Torrey Mayo, Southern

F Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky

G/F Travon Mayo, North Carolina A&T

The All-Seeing Double Team

C Bol Bol, Oregon

F Ebube Ebube, Manhattan

F Pauly Paulicap, Manhattan

C Majur Majak, Saint Peter's

C Kolton Kohl, Abilene Christian

The All-Fictional TV Characters Team

F Charlie Brown Jr., Saint Joseph's

G Prince Ali, UCLA

G/F Walter Whyte, Boston University

There's no shortage of great names in college basketball. Here are some of the best names that didn't fit into any of the categories listed above.

G Remy Martin, Arizona State

F Sterling Manley, North Carolina

F Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

G Devonaire Doutrive, Arizona

F Flo Thamba, Baylor

F Bruno Fernando, Maryland

G Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson

G Fatts Russell, Rhode Island

G Tyger Campbell, UCLA

G Alpha Diallo, Providence

G Shizz Alston Jr., Temple

G/F Melo Eggleston, Wake Forest

G Cache Fields, Utah Valley

F Matej Drgon, Northern Colorado

F Karim Ezzeddine, New Mexico

F Djordjije Sljivancanin, UNLV

G Oddyst Walker, Stephen F. Austin

G J'Breun Sprinkle, Arkansas Pine Bluff

C Nevin Zink, USC Upstate

G Dinero Mercurius, Florida Gulf Coast

F Kale Catchings, Harvard

G Max Hazzard, UC Irvine

G Eyassu Worku, UC Irvine

G Roman Penn, Drake

G Storm Murphy, Wofford

G Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska

G Sheriff Drammeh, Hawaii

F Hunter Seacat, Appalachian State

G Channel Banks, Akron

F Tyrn Flowers, LIU Brooklyn

G PJ Pipes, Green Bay

F Sammy Friday IV, Siena