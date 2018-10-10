College basketball fans will never forgot the historic upset when 16-seed UMBC knocked off No. 1 Virginia in the 2018 NCAA tournament, the first-ever win for a No. 16 seed.
And UMBC is making sure college basketball writer Seth Davis doesn't forget either.
Yesterday, the mischievous UMBC Twitter account announced the basketball program would give away T-shirts that poke fun at Davis guaranteeing a Virginia win a minute into the game against UMBC.
These shirts will be given away at a @UMBC_MBB this year, you can Sharpie that. @SethDavisHoops @TheAthleticCBB pic.twitter.com/GL24t2XwQ4— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) October 9, 2018
UMBC called out Davis back in March, when he tweeted "Virginia. Sharpie" one minute into the game. #Awkward.
Hi everyone, in case you didn't see, Seth Davis tweeted this one minute into the game pic.twitter.com/vDlrcOtJOn— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
Davis later apologized on camera for his early call. And he's a fan of the shirt, too:
BEST T SHIRT EVER https://t.co/ERGIc6jLD2— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) October 10, 2018
You can watch a full replay of the historic upset here:
