College basketball fans will never forgot the historic upset when 16-seed UMBC knocked off No. 1 Virginia in the 2018 NCAA tournament, the first-ever win for a No. 16 seed.

And UMBC is making sure college basketball writer Seth Davis doesn't forget either.

Yesterday, the mischievous UMBC Twitter account announced the basketball program would give away T-shirts that poke fun at Davis guaranteeing a Virginia win a minute into the game against UMBC.

These shirts will be given away at a @UMBC_MBB this year, you can Sharpie that. @SethDavisHoops @TheAthleticCBB pic.twitter.com/GL24t2XwQ4 — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) October 9, 2018

RELATED: UMBC is looking for its next shining moment

UMBC called out Davis back in March, when he tweeted "Virginia. Sharpie" one minute into the game. #Awkward.

Hi everyone, in case you didn't see, Seth Davis tweeted this one minute into the game pic.twitter.com/vDlrcOtJOn — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Davis later apologized on camera for his early call. And he's a fan of the shirt, too:

BEST T SHIRT EVER https://t.co/ERGIc6jLD2 — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) October 10, 2018

You can watch a full replay of the historic upset here:

RELATED STORIES: UMBC making sure its big March Madness moment can translate to consistent success