basketball-men-d1 flag

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | October 10, 2018

UMBC is giving away T-shirts poking fun at Seth Davis' early sharpie

College basketball fans will never forgot the historic upset when 16-seed UMBC knocked off No. 1 Virginia in the 2018 NCAA tournament, the first-ever win for a No. 16 seed.

And UMBC is making sure college basketball writer Seth Davis doesn't forget either. 

Yesterday, the mischievous UMBC Twitter account announced the basketball program would give away T-shirts that poke fun at Davis guaranteeing a Virginia win a minute into the game against UMBC.

RELATED: UMBC is looking for its next shining moment

UMBC called out Davis back in March, when he tweeted "Virginia. Sharpie" one minute into the game. #Awkward. 

Davis later apologized on camera for his early call. And he's a fan of the shirt, too:

You can watch a full replay of the historic upset here:

RELATED STORIES: UMBC making sure its big March Madness moment can translate to consistent success