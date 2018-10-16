College basketball: Tom Izzo talks Champions Classic, Michigan State's opener vs. potential No. 1 Kansas

The start of the college basketball season is nearly here, and Andy Katz is gearing up with his own preseason rankings. In his latest podcast, Katz also shares his Big Ten and AAC power rankings.

In the Big Ten conference, Michigan State headlines the rankings in a league that Katz determines "has no bad teams."

The season holds a lot of potential for Michigan State and, according to Katz, the Spartans have a very real chance at winning its league. Head coach Tom Izzo said in an interview with Katz that these possibilities exist in large part due to the experience that his team returns with.

Izzo noted that teams like Villanova and North Carolina have won champions in the past largely because of experienced players. He believes his team is poised to follow suit this season.

The Spartans headline a league this season that looks strong, top to bottom, which Izzo says will help garner a better reputation in non-conference games.

👀 @cassiuswinston has made the Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List, an award that recognizes the top PG in the country!



More: https://t.co/Ey1T6v1WE2#SpartanDawg pic.twitter.com/bZH60v87ql — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 15, 2018

Michigan St. will be put to the test straight away, as it opens the 2018-2019 season against potential No. 1 Kansas in the Champions Classic, in a game that Izzo couldn’t be more excited for.

“How does it get any better than that? That’s why the Champions Classic is so important for us, why it’s so good to play it in Indianapolis. I think having it in the opening game is going to bring some excitement in the month of November and I think that’s good for college basketball.”