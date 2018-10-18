The best 3-point shooting college basketball teams this century

In 2018, Division I college basketball teams shot more 3-pointers than ever before, firing off more than 250,000 shots from beyond the arc.

The total 3-pointers taken have increased 66.7 percent since the turn of the century, becoming more and more of a factor in the college game.



So which team has benefited the most from that? Which team is the best 3-point shooting team this century?

To decide this, we couldn’t just rank teams by shooting percentage (which would give an advantage to teams that shot fewer 3-pointers), or by total 3-pointers made (advantage to teams who shot more). Instead, we created a simple 3-point index, comparing each team's performance in both categories to the full range of performances in both categories. Each team’s 3-point index is calculated as follows:

Furthermore, we only looked at teams that have been in Division I for all 18 years this century, leaving us with 316 candidates.

And the winner? Duke.

The Blue Devils have hit 5,235 3-pointers since the turn of the century (second-most) while hitting 37.8 percent of their attempts (sixth-best).

Before we get to the full rankings, a few takeaways from the data:

No team has made more 3-pointers in this century than Belmont. The Bruins have 5,449 since 2000. That’s an average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, adding up to 37.2 percent of all of Belmont’s points this century. For comparison, the average Division I team hits 6.5 3-pointers per game for a total of 28 percent of its points.

Of the 316 teams, Gonzaga is the most accurate from deep. Since the turn of the century, the Bulldogs have shot 38.2 percent from the line, quite a bit better than the average of 34.7 percent.

Of all teams, none have relied less on the 3-point shot than Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have shot just 8700 3-pointers since 2000 (the average is 10,171), and 3-pointers account for just 22 percent of their points this century.

Here is the full ranking: