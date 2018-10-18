The best 3-point shooting college basketball teams this century

In 2018, Division I college basketball teams shot more 3-pointers than ever before, firing off more than 250,000 shots from beyond the arc.
The total 3-pointers taken have increased 66.7 percent since the turn of the century, becoming more and more of a factor in the college game.
So which team has benefited the most from that? Which team is the best 3-point shooting team this century?
To decide this, we couldn’t just rank teams by shooting percentage (which would give an advantage to teams that shot fewer 3-pointers), or by total 3-pointers made (advantage to teams who shot more). Instead, we created a simple 3-point index, comparing each team's performance in both categories to the full range of performances in both categories. Each team’s 3-point index is calculated as follows:
Furthermore, we only looked at teams that have been in Division I for all 18 years this century, leaving us with 316 candidates.
And the winner? Duke.
The Blue Devils have hit 5,235 3-pointers since the turn of the century (second-most) while hitting 37.8 percent of their attempts (sixth-best).
Before we get to the full rankings, a few takeaways from the data:
- No team has made more 3-pointers in this century than Belmont. The Bruins have 5,449 since 2000. That’s an average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, adding up to 37.2 percent of all of Belmont’s points this century. For comparison, the average Division I team hits 6.5 3-pointers per game for a total of 28 percent of its points.
- Of the 316 teams, Gonzaga is the most accurate from deep. Since the turn of the century, the Bulldogs have shot 38.2 percent from the line, quite a bit better than the average of 34.7 percent.
- Of all teams, none have relied less on the 3-point shot than Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have shot just 8700 3-pointers since 2000 (the average is 10,171), and 3-pointers account for just 22 percent of their points this century.
Here is the full ranking:
|Rank
|School
|3PM
|3P%
|3-point index
|1
|Duke
|5235
|0.378
|0.9318
|2
|Belmont
|5449
|0.366
|0.9004
|3
|Notre Dame
|4839
|0.379
|0.8706
|4
|Creighton
|4859
|0.377
|0.8596
|5
|Davidson
|5091
|0.365
|0.8264
|6
|Florida
|4830
|0.366
|0.7812
|7
|Kansas
|4286
|0.381
|0.7797
|8
|Gonzaga
|4192
|0.382
|0.7668
|9
|Vanderbilt
|4698
|0.367
|0.7642
|10
|Oregon
|4680
|0.367
|0.7607
|11
|Akron
|4588
|0.364
|0.7249
|12
|Villanova
|4682
|0.360
|0.7207
|13
|Butler
|4613
|0.361
|0.7121
|14
|Brigham Young
|4224
|0.372
|0.7118
|15
|Weber State
|3972
|0.379
|0.7081
|16
|Samford
|4450
|0.364
|0.6978
|17
|Indiana
|4162
|0.372
|0.6956
|18
|Troy
|4945
|0.348
|0.6888
|19
|Lafayette
|4359
|0.364
|0.6828
|20
|Denver
|3912
|0.376
|0.6772
|21
|Michigan State
|3949
|0.375
|0.6760
|22
|Utah State
|3804
|0.379
|0.6741
|23
|Arizona
|4014
|0.372
|0.6733
|24
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|4213
|0.366
|0.6663
|25
|Eastern Kentucky
|4402
|0.360
|0.6650
|26
|Air Force
|4211
|0.365
|0.6598
|27
|Louisville
|4655
|0.351
|0.6547
|28
|Iona
|4181
|0.365
|0.6546
|29
|Marquette
|4045
|0.368
|0.6528
|30
|New Mexico
|4130
|0.365
|0.6445
|31
|Virginia Commonwealth
|4327
|0.358
|0.6415
|32
|Michigan
|4490
|0.352
|0.6338
|33
|Baylor
|4189
|0.361
|0.6307
|34
|Iowa State
|4107
|0.363
|0.6296
|35
|Eastern Washington
|4088
|0.363
|0.6280
|36
|Drake
|4058
|0.364
|0.6261
|37
|Oakland
|4309
|0.356
|0.6255
|38
|Utah
|3915
|0.367
|0.6228
|39
|Valparaiso
|4196
|0.359
|0.6220
|40
|Wisconsin
|4241
|0.358
|0.6212
|41
|Princeton
|4043
|0.363
|0.6180
|42
|Wofford
|4100
|0.361
|0.6162
|43
|Western Kentucky
|4200
|0.358
|0.6156
|44
|Wichita State
|4166
|0.358
|0.6071
|45
|Northern Iowa
|4151
|0.358
|0.6071
|46
|Oklahoma
|4114
|0.359
|0.6061
|47
|Ohio
|4187
|0.357
|0.6057
|48
|Xavier
|4027
|0.361
|0.6055
|49
|Missouri
|4287
|0.353
|0.6011
|50
|UC-Irvine
|3812
|0.367
|0.5980
|51
|Ohio State
|4015
|0.360
|0.5966
|52
|UCLA
|3859
|0.365
|0.5948
|53
|Illinois
|4323
|0.351
|0.5939
|54
|Murray State
|3977
|0.361
|0.5914
|55
|Dayton
|4059
|0.358
|0.5909
|56
|Miami (FL)
|4107
|0.357
|0.5891
|57
|Montana
|3808
|0.365
|0.5867
|58
|North Carolina
|4047
|0.357
|0.5839
|59
|Boise State
|4179
|0.353
|0.5817
|60
|College of Charleston
|4156
|0.354
|0.5795
|61
|Montana State
|4041
|0.356
|0.5744
|62
|UC-Santa Barbara
|3669
|0.365
|0.5610
|63
|Robert Morris
|3947
|0.357
|0.5607
|64
|West Virginia
|4353
|0.344
|0.5563
|65
|Illinois State
|4000
|0.354
|0.5561
|66
|Purdue
|3905
|0.357
|0.5542
|67
|Portland
|3665
|0.364
|0.5538
|68
|North Carolina State
|3936
|0.356
|0.5533
|69
|Saint Joseph's
|4094
|0.351
|0.5533
|70
|Missouri-Kansas City
|4159
|0.349
|0.5531
|71
|Boston University
|4061
|0.352
|0.5530
|72
|William & Mary
|4063
|0.352
|0.5508
|73
|Northwestern
|4307
|0.345
|0.5496
|74
|Kentucky
|4007
|0.353
|0.5467
|75
|Milwaukee
|4344
|0.343
|0.5455
|76
|Portland State
|3748
|0.360
|0.5443
|77
|Northern Arizona
|3638
|0.363
|0.5416
|78
|Marist
|4093
|0.349
|0.5415
|79
|Stanford
|3664
|0.362
|0.5386
|80
|Southeast Missouri State
|3695
|0.361
|0.5384
|81
|Oral Roberts
|3544
|0.365
|0.5376
|82
|Virginia
|3704
|0.360
|0.5376
|83
|Arizona State
|3956
|0.352
|0.5343
|84
|Canisius
|4120
|0.347
|0.5306
|85
|Central Michigan
|4123
|0.347
|0.5287
|86
|Houston
|4100
|0.347
|0.5270
|87
|Maryland
|3695
|0.359
|0.5262
|88
|Pacific
|3755
|0.357
|0.5248
|89
|Cornell
|3837
|0.354
|0.5241
|90
|Furman
|3981
|0.350
|0.5239
|91
|Rider
|3937
|0.351
|0.5218
|92
|Colgate
|3638
|0.359
|0.5201
|93
|Bucknell
|3631
|0.360
|0.5198
|94
|Richmond
|4152
|0.344
|0.5178
|95
|Oklahoma State
|3872
|0.352
|0.5172
|96
|Temple
|4355
|0.338
|0.5150
|97
|Columbia
|3609
|0.359
|0.5148
|98
|Santa Clara
|3960
|0.349
|0.5145
|99
|Mississippi
|4114
|0.344
|0.5130
|100
|Tennessee
|4057
|0.346
|0.5122
|101
|Lehigh
|3560
|0.360
|0.5119
|102
|Mercer
|3976
|0.348
|0.5118
|103
|Charlotte
|4066
|0.346
|0.5117
|104
|IUPUI
|3624
|0.358
|0.5117
|105
|Kent State
|3970
|0.348
|0.5103
|106
|San Diego
|3672
|0.357
|0.5099
|107
|Southern Utah
|3183
|0.371
|0.5098
|108
|Appalachian State
|3959
|0.347
|0.5035
|109
|American
|3597
|0.358
|0.5034
|110
|VMI
|4790
|0.323
|0.5016
|111
|Texas
|3946
|0.347
|0.5016
|112
|Northeastern
|3866
|0.350
|0.4997
|113
|Arkansas
|3848
|0.350
|0.4964
|114
|Green Bay
|3428
|0.362
|0.4960
|115
|Iowa
|3798
|0.351
|0.4960
|116
|San Francisco
|3834
|0.350
|0.4946
|117
|Idaho
|3572
|0.357
|0.4945
|118
|Central Florida
|3845
|0.349
|0.4939
|119
|Toledo
|3757
|0.352
|0.4936
|120
|Cal State Fullerton
|3759
|0.352
|0.4935
|121
|Georgia State
|3725
|0.353
|0.4930
|122
|Georgetown
|3714
|0.353
|0.4926
|123
|Memphis
|4018
|0.344
|0.4915
|124
|Chattanooga
|4113
|0.341
|0.4882
|125
|Fresno State
|4020
|0.343
|0.4875
|126
|Tulsa
|3755
|0.351
|0.4856
|127
|Vermont
|3546
|0.356
|0.4824
|128
|Arkansas State
|3551
|0.356
|0.4817
|129
|Middle Tennessee
|3504
|0.357
|0.4813
|130
|Citadel
|4118
|0.339
|0.4780
|131
|Syracuse
|3925
|0.344
|0.4770
|132
|Florida State
|3744
|0.349
|0.4764
|133
|Nevada-Las Vegas
|3928
|0.343
|0.4727
|134
|Winthrop
|3871
|0.345
|0.4717
|135
|Evansville
|3054
|0.369
|0.4700
|136
|Charleston Southern
|3827
|0.346
|0.4692
|137
|Elon
|3974
|0.341
|0.4687
|138
|Army
|3668
|0.350
|0.4681
|139
|Minnesota
|3708
|0.349
|0.4680
|140
|Washington State
|3684
|0.350
|0.4679
|141
|Pennsylvania
|3669
|0.350
|0.4653
|142
|Colorado
|3620
|0.351
|0.4640
|143
|Wright State
|3522
|0.354
|0.4640
|144
|Missouri State
|3531
|0.353
|0.4621
|145
|Boston College
|3849
|0.344
|0.4618
|146
|North Carolina-Greensboro
|3759
|0.347
|0.4613
|147
|Washington
|3665
|0.349
|0.4602
|148
|Texas Christian
|3803
|0.345
|0.4601
|149
|Georgia Southern
|3760
|0.346
|0.4601
|150
|Wake Forest
|3561
|0.352
|0.4594
|151
|East Tennessee State
|3715
|0.348
|0.4592
|152
|Pittsburgh
|3693
|0.348
|0.4586
|153
|Duquesne
|3890
|0.342
|0.4575
|154
|La Salle
|3719
|0.347
|0.4567
|155
|Sam Houston State
|3910
|0.341
|0.4556
|156
|New Mexico State
|3533
|0.352
|0.4532
|157
|Buffalo
|3743
|0.346
|0.4520
|158
|Western Michigan
|3701
|0.347
|0.4509
|159
|Southern Methodist
|3421
|0.355
|0.4496
|160
|Colorado State
|3427
|0.354
|0.4493
|161
|North Carolina-Wilmington
|3780
|0.344
|0.4491
|162
|Hofstra
|3766
|0.344
|0.4490
|163
|Marshall
|4035
|0.337
|0.4486
|164
|Albany (NY)
|3434
|0.354
|0.4475
|165
|Tennessee Tech
|3661
|0.347
|0.4474
|166
|Cincinnati
|3967
|0.338
|0.4462
|167
|Connecticut
|3464
|0.353
|0.4459
|168
|Campbell
|3602
|0.349
|0.4459
|169
|Western Illinois
|3199
|0.360
|0.4450
|170
|Brown
|3527
|0.351
|0.4441
|171
|Coastal Carolina
|3687
|0.346
|0.4424
|172
|Tennessee State
|3708
|0.345
|0.4418
|173
|Austin Peay
|3546
|0.350
|0.4413
|174
|Providence
|3826
|0.341
|0.4386
|175
|Long Beach State
|3747
|0.343
|0.4374
|176
|South Alabama
|3675
|0.345
|0.4372
|177
|Auburn
|4006
|0.335
|0.4349
|178
|Cal Poly
|3805
|0.341
|0.4348
|179
|Penn State
|3827
|0.340
|0.4340
|180
|Indiana State
|3721
|0.343
|0.4338
|181
|North Carolina-Asheville
|3515
|0.349
|0.4314
|182
|Virginia Tech
|3518
|0.349
|0.4308
|183
|Mississippi State
|3885
|0.338
|0.4303
|184
|Saint Francis (PA)
|3463
|0.350
|0.4303
|185
|Clemson
|3797
|0.341
|0.4295
|186
|Little Rock
|3328
|0.354
|0.4277
|187
|Florida Atlantic
|3572
|0.347
|0.4274
|188
|Western Carolina
|3840
|0.339
|0.4271
|189
|Seton Hall
|3770
|0.341
|0.4260
|190
|Nevada
|3565
|0.347
|0.4252
|191
|Eastern Illinois
|3219
|0.357
|0.4252
|192
|Alabama-Birmingham
|3789
|0.340
|0.4219
|193
|Harvard
|3312
|0.353
|0.4189
|194
|Idaho State
|3296
|0.353
|0.4166
|195
|Texas State
|3620
|0.343
|0.4157
|196
|Jacksonville State
|3505
|0.347
|0.4147
|197
|Monmouth
|3704
|0.341
|0.4137
|198
|Illinois-Chicago
|3422
|0.349
|0.4127
|199
|Texas-Arlington
|3664
|0.341
|0.4098
|200
|St. Bonaventure
|3579
|0.344
|0.4084
|201
|Long Island University
|3723
|0.339
|0.4069
|202
|Rice
|3572
|0.343
|0.4068
|203
|High Point
|3322
|0.351
|0.4057
|204
|Texas A&M
|3498
|0.345
|0.4055
|205
|Wagner
|3517
|0.345
|0.4051
|206
|Ball State
|3477
|0.346
|0.4049
|207
|Hartford
|4015
|0.330
|0.4041
|208
|Southern California
|3500
|0.345
|0.4041
|209
|Texas-Rio Grande Valley
|3591
|0.342
|0.4027
|210
|New Hampshire
|3880
|0.334
|0.4009
|211
|Pepperdine
|3476
|0.345
|0.4002
|212
|University of California
|3327
|0.350
|0.3996
|213
|South Carolina
|3838
|0.335
|0.3995
|214
|East Carolina
|3753
|0.337
|0.3988
|215
|Texas-San Antonio
|3725
|0.338
|0.3974
|216
|Detroit Mercy
|3429
|0.345
|0.3919
|217
|Youngstown State
|3499
|0.343
|0.3906
|218
|Kansas State
|3415
|0.345
|0.3903
|219
|Nebraska
|3555
|0.341
|0.3901
|220
|Jacksonville
|3430
|0.345
|0.3883
|221
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3552
|0.341
|0.3869
|222
|Texas-El Paso
|3378
|0.346
|0.3868
|223
|Liberty
|3578
|0.340
|0.3858
|224
|Bradley
|3548
|0.341
|0.3858
|225
|Morehead State
|3404
|0.344
|0.3816
|226
|Louisiana State
|3531
|0.341
|0.3812
|227
|Siena
|3467
|0.343
|0.3811
|228
|Massachusetts
|3816
|0.332
|0.3810
|229
|Cleveland State
|3583
|0.339
|0.3797
|230
|Mount St. Mary's
|3655
|0.337
|0.3781
|231
|Georgia Tech
|3464
|0.342
|0.3772
|232
|Niagara
|3974
|0.327
|0.3766
|233
|Delaware State
|3591
|0.338
|0.3756
|234
|Alabama
|3663
|0.336
|0.3754
|235
|Bowling Green State
|3280
|0.347
|0.3739
|236
|Texas Tech
|3067
|0.353
|0.3706
|237
|Southern Illinois
|3282
|0.346
|0.3688
|238
|Central Connecticut State
|3141
|0.350
|0.3666
|239
|San Diego State
|3508
|0.339
|0.3661
|240
|Louisiana
|3663
|0.334
|0.3660
|241
|James Madison
|3515
|0.339
|0.3649
|242
|St. Francis (NY)
|3806
|0.330
|0.3624
|243
|Fairfield
|3600
|0.336
|0.3612
|244
|Stephen F. Austin
|3092
|0.350
|0.3610
|245
|George Washington
|3255
|0.346
|0.3608
|246
|Georgia
|3367
|0.342
|0.3571
|247
|Quinnipiac
|3353
|0.342
|0.3545
|248
|Saint Peter's
|3465
|0.338
|0.3538
|249
|Sacred Heart
|3326
|0.341
|0.3481
|250
|Louisiana Tech
|3609
|0.333
|0.3453
|251
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3488
|0.336
|0.3448
|252
|Southeastern Louisiana
|3234
|0.344
|0.3446
|253
|Holy Cross
|3247
|0.343
|0.3430
|254
|Maine
|3511
|0.335
|0.3412
|255
|Manhattan
|3261
|0.342
|0.3408
|256
|Loyola (IL)
|3286
|0.341
|0.3375
|257
|Yale
|3168
|0.343
|0.3316
|258
|Dartmouth
|3060
|0.346
|0.3290
|259
|Delaware
|3513
|0.332
|0.3244
|260
|Sacramento State
|3234
|0.340
|0.3234
|261
|Nicholls State
|3584
|0.329
|0.3192
|262
|North Texas
|3238
|0.339
|0.3168
|263
|Drexel
|3302
|0.337
|0.3168
|264
|Radford
|3450
|0.333
|0.3162
|265
|Miami (OH)
|3399
|0.334
|0.3157
|266
|Oregon State
|3268
|0.338
|0.3151
|267
|Wyoming
|3561
|0.329
|0.3144
|268
|Lamar
|3330
|0.336
|0.3142
|269
|George Mason
|3244
|0.338
|0.3141
|270
|Tennessee-Martin
|3504
|0.331
|0.3139
|271
|Stony Brook
|3188
|0.340
|0.3121
|272
|Saint Louis
|3257
|0.338
|0.3112
|273
|Hawaii
|3307
|0.336
|0.3094
|274
|Rhode Island
|3401
|0.333
|0.3084
|275
|Coppin State
|3529
|0.329
|0.3077
|276
|Maryland-Baltimore County
|3249
|0.337
|0.3044
|277
|Cal State Northridge
|3045
|0.342
|0.3001
|278
|Northwestern State
|3362
|0.333
|0.2988
|279
|McNeese State
|3253
|0.335
|0.2963
|280
|Mississippi Valley State
|3598
|0.324
|0.2904
|281
|Florida A&M
|3414
|0.330
|0.2889
|282
|Northern Illinois
|3163
|0.337
|0.2882
|283
|Stetson
|3478
|0.327
|0.2874
|284
|Old Dominion
|3378
|0.328
|0.2716
|285
|DePaul
|3306
|0.330
|0.2714
|286
|Navy
|3460
|0.325
|0.2680
|287
|Eastern Michigan
|3344
|0.328
|0.2639
|288
|Tulane
|3187
|0.331
|0.2571
|289
|Loyola (MD)
|3121
|0.333
|0.2555
|290
|San Jose State
|3151
|0.332
|0.2540
|291
|Southern Mississippi
|3090
|0.331
|0.2373
|292
|Rutgers
|3154
|0.328
|0.2322
|293
|Fordham
|3453
|0.318
|0.2217
|294
|Norfolk State
|3098
|0.327
|0.2159
|295
|Texas Southern
|3299
|0.321
|0.2143
|296
|Chicago State
|3220
|0.323
|0.2128
|297
|Towson
|3054
|0.327
|0.2061
|298
|Howard
|3158
|0.323
|0.1965
|299
|Loyola Marymount
|2989
|0.327
|0.1959
|300
|St. John's (NY)
|3087
|0.324
|0.1947
|301
|Alabama State
|3243
|0.319
|0.1919
|302
|Bethune-Cookman
|3114
|0.323
|0.1916
|303
|North Carolina A&T
|3474
|0.312
|0.1875
|304
|Hampton
|3296
|0.313
|0.1603
|305
|Southern
|3004
|0.320
|0.1540
|306
|Florida International
|2863
|0.324
|0.1497
|307
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|3205
|0.312
|0.1402
|308
|Alcorn State
|2962
|0.319
|0.1396
|309
|South Florida
|2853
|0.322
|0.1393
|310
|Grambling
|2811
|0.321
|0.1213
|311
|Prairie View
|3054
|0.313
|0.1151
|312
|Jackson State
|3073
|0.310
|0.1007
|313
|South Carolina State
|2887
|0.314
|0.0915
|314
|Morgan State
|2754
|0.316
|0.0804
|315
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|2857
|0.306
|0.0340
|316
|Alabama A&M
|2927
|0.303
|0.0321
