College basketball awards: 20 power forwards named to Karl Malone Award preseason watch list

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch list members for the 2019 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its fifth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprising top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

“We are privileged to annually present an award bearing the name of Karl Malone, a truly gifted player and an exemplary teammate,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “The young men on the watch list for this, and other awards in the Naismith Starting 5, should be extremely proud, and we look forward to watching them compete throughout the upcoming season.”

Karl Malone attended Louisiana Tech University due to its close proximity to his hometown of Summerfield, Louisiana. He led the Bulldogs to a Sweet 16 appearance and earned All-Southland honors in his three seasons while averaging 18.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Malone achieved great success during his 19 seasons in the NBA as a 14-time NBA All-Star (1988-98, 2000-02), 11-time All-NBA First Team player (1989-99) and a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team. He also won two Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996).

By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2019 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2019 Karl Malone Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 12, 2019, along with the other four members of the Naismith Starting 5. Additional awards being presented and receiving support from Eaton Ephesus Lighting include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award. Broadcast information will be released by ESPN at a later date.

Previous winners of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award include Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016) and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).

NAME SCHOOL Yoeli Childs BYU Zion Williamson Duke Juwan Morgan Indiana Dedric Lawson Kansas Dean Wade Kansas State Reid Travis Kentucky P.J. Washington Kentucky Jordan Murphy Minnesota Jordan Brown Nevada Luke Maye North Carolina Drew McDonald Northern Kentucky Chris Silva South Carolina Mike Daum South Dakota State Grant Williams Tennessee Devontae Cacok UNC Wilmington Bennie Boatwright Southern California Simisola Shittu Vanderbilt Eric Paschall Villanova Noah Dickerson Washington Sagaba Konate West Virginia

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2018-19 season*