College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the first week of the 2018-19 season:
*All times Eastern
Tuesday, November 6:
Lenoir Rhyne at Tennessee, 7 p.m., SEC Network
South Carolina Upstate at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Michigan State at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN
North Carolina at Wofford, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Eastern Illinois at Texas, 8 p.m., Longhorn Network
Central Arkansas at Missouri, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Southern at Alabama, 8 p.m., SEC Network
SE Louisiana at LSU, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
Florida at Florida State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m., SEC Network
Duke vs. Kentucky, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Western Kentucky at Washington, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
Wednesday, November 7
Ohio State at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Savannah State at Texas A&M, 9:30 p.m., SEC Network
Friday, November 9
Texas vs. Arkansas, TBD, ESPN
Stony Brook at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Southern Illinois at Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Charleston Southern at Florida, 7 p.m., SEC Network
North Carolina at Elon, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Louisiana at Tennessee, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Austin Peay at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
UNC Greensboro at LSU, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Savannah State at Georgia, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
Buffalo at West Virginia, 9 p.m., ESPNU
UC Irvine at Texas A&M, 9:30 p.m., SEC Network
Washington at Auburn, 9:30 p.m., SEC Network
Pacific at Nevada, 10 p.m., ESPN3
Yale at California, 11 p.m., ESPNU
Saturday, November 10
Western Michigan at Ole Miss, 4 p.m., SEC Network
Sunday, November 11
Army at Duke, 1 p.m., ESPN
SE Louisiana at Nebraska, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Hartford at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SEC Network
Appalachian State at Alabama, 7 p.m., SEC Network
