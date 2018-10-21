College basketball game times, TV schedule

Will RJ Barrett be one of Duke's next stars?

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the first week of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

Tuesday, November 6:

Lenoir Rhyne at Tennessee, 7 p.m., SEC Network

South Carolina Upstate at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Michigan State at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN

North Carolina at Wofford, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Eastern Illinois at Texas, 8 p.m., Longhorn Network

Central Arkansas at Missouri, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Southern at Alabama, 8 p.m., SEC Network

SE Louisiana at LSU, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Florida at Florida State, 9 p.m., ESPN2

South Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Duke vs. Kentucky, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Western Kentucky at Washington, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

Wednesday, November 7

Ohio State at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Savannah State at Texas A&M, 9:30 p.m., SEC Network

Friday, November 9

Texas vs. Arkansas, TBD, ESPN

Stony Brook at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Southern Illinois at Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Charleston Southern at Florida, 7 p.m., SEC Network

North Carolina at Elon, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Louisiana at Tennessee, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Austin Peay at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

UNC Greensboro at LSU, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Savannah State at Georgia, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Buffalo at West Virginia, 9 p.m., ESPNU

UC Irvine at Texas A&M, 9:30 p.m., SEC Network

Washington at Auburn, 9:30 p.m., SEC Network

Pacific at Nevada, 10 p.m., ESPN3

Yale at California, 11 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, November 10

Western Michigan at Ole Miss, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Sunday, November 11

Army at Duke, 1 p.m., ESPN

SE Louisiana at Nebraska, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Hartford at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SEC Network

Appalachian State at Alabama, 7 p.m., SEC Network