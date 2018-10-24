Coach K: Zion Williamson will impact the game ‘in every way’

There are few teams college basketball fans are more excited to see than No. 4 Duke and coach Mike Krzyzewski’s heralded freshman class of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones.

We got an advance copy of Krzyzewski’s interview with NCAA.com's Andy Katz on this week’s March Madness 365 podcast and there’s good reason for the hype — especially with Williamson’s supreme athleticism and ability to throw down backboard-rattling dunks. Krzyzewski said he can impact a game “in every way.” Here's what else he had to say:

“I know coming out of high school people were so amazed with his dunking, but he’s a really good basketball player,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s smart. He can handle. He has guard skills. He’s an amazing athlete and (has) ability to fluidly move in the air, on the court. He’s a beautiful athlete to watch and one of our best passers.”

All four freshmen started in Duke’s first exhibition game against Division II opponent Virginia Union and will likely have the same role throughout the year for a team projected as a national championship contender.

Catch the #DukeMBBTop5 from the win over VUU. Gonna be a lot of tough decisions this season. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ghc5q29MuF — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) October 24, 2018

You can subscribe here to listen to the entirety of Katz’s interviews with Krzyzewski and Virginia coach Tony Bennett in the latest episode of March Madness 365 on Tuesday.