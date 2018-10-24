These DII men's basketball teams will face off against college basketball's preseason top 25

The DII basketball season is quickly approaching. That means exhibition season is upon us.

Each year, several DII men's basketball programs open the season against some of college basketball's powerhouses of Division I in early exhibition games. No. 1 Kansas, No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 4 Duke, and No. 8 North Carolina are just a few of the high-profile programs of college basketball welcoming DII's finest onto their homecourts this year. These are the 22 DII program's that open their seasons against the top 25 teams in the Division I preseason AP poll.

