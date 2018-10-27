basketball-men-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | October 27, 2018

These DII men's basketball teams will face off against college basketball's preseason top 25

The DII basketball season is quickly approaching. That means exhibition season is upon us.

Each year, several DII men's basketball programs open the season against some of college basketball's powerhouses of Division I in early exhibition games. No. 1 Kansas, No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 4 Duke, and No. 8 North Carolina are just a few of the high-profile programs of college basketball welcoming DII's finest onto their homecourts this year. These are the 22 DII program's that open their seasons against the top 25 teams in the Division I preseason AP poll.

DII school DI school Date
Virginia Union No. 4 Duke Oct. 23
Emporia State No. 1 Kansas Oct. 25
Saint Rose No. 16 Syracuse Oct. 25
West Florida No. 17 Florida State Oct. 26
Ferris State No. 4 Duke Oct. 27
NYIT No. 21 UCLA Oct. 27
Northern Michigan No. 10 Michigan State Oct. 30
Le Moyne No. 16 Syracuse Oct. 31
Tusculum No. 6 Tennessee Oct. 31
Barton No. 22 Clemson Nov. 1
Central Washington No. 3 Gonzaga Nov. 1
Seattle Pacific No. 25 Washington Nov. 1
Washburn No. 1 Kansas Nov. 1
Western Oregon No. 14 Oregon Nov. 1
Valdosta State No. 17 Florida State Nov. 1
Indiana (Pa.) No. 2 Kentucky Nov. 2
Lincoln Memorial No. 11 Auburn Nov. 2
Mount Olive No. 8 North Carolina Nov. 2
Northwood No. 19 Michigan Nov. 2
Pittsburg State No. 12 Kansas State Nov. 2
Georgia Southwestern State No. 18 Mississippi State Nov. 4
Lenoir-Rhyne No. 6 Tennessee Nov. 6
