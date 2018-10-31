A definitive ranking of college basketball’s best rebounding teams this decade

Since the 2000-01 season, there have been more than 6 million missed shots in Division I basketball. We looked at who collected the most of them to find the best rebounding team in college basketball.

If we were just going by sheer volume, that’d be North Carolina. The real answer — Quinnipiac — is a bit more complicated, but we'll work our way there.

Before we start, a bit about the stakes. The average field goal percentage for all Division I teams this century is .439, meaning more than half of all shots taken will miss. Most of those will end up as rebounding opportunities. If you've ever questioned the importance of rebounds, just ask the team that's done it more than anyone else this century. In 2017, North Carolina survived a Final Four matchup against Oregon thanks only to two clutch late-game rebounds:

Those game-saving boards above were just two of the Tar Heels' Division I-leading 26,099 rebounds this century — 725 more than second-place Kansas — for an average of 40.4 per game.

For the 316 teams that have been in Division I all 18 years this century, the average total rebounds is 19,758, or 34.7 per game.

When you look at which teams get the most second-chance opportunities, North Carolina is at the top again, with a total of 9,040 offensive rebounds, compared to an average of just 6,458.

But just like looking at total shots made isn't a true indicator of the best shooting teams, solely looking at sums of rebounds isn’t the best way to know which team is the best at cleaning the glass. How did each team do with the opportunities it was given?

To find out, let’s employ two other statistics: Defensive and offensive rebounding percentage. These are pretty self-explanatory. Defensive rebounding percentage is equal to your team’s total defensive rebounds, divided by the sum of your team’s total defensive rebounds and your opponent’s total offensive rebounds.

Here's what that equation looks like:

One stipulation before we look at the results: Full opponent offensive rebounding statistics are only available since 2010, so these rankings are more limited in scope than the team totals that take the whole century into account, but they still have a large enough sample size to give us solid insights.

On the defensive side, the most efficient rebounding team is Wichita State, which has picked up 74.3 percent of available defensive rebounds since 2010, much greater than the Division I average of 68.7.

Why is Wichita State the #1 rebounding team in college basketball?



Lots of reason, but here’s a great clip to start with. WSU so committed to checking out. Kelly/Nurger/Frankamp do it so well that ball hits ground and Reaves swoops in for the rebound. pic.twitter.com/d4BecV0rH2 — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) December 4, 2017

Offensively, it’s Quinnipiac out in front, as the Bobcats retrieve 38.9 percent of their missed shots, compared to the average across all schools of 31.1.

Now that we have two better metrics for determining rebounding prowess, let’s combine them to find the best rebounding team this decade. To do that, we’ll create an equation that looks at how each school’s performance in DRB% and ORB% compare to the total range of performances in each category. We’ll call this number the rebounding index, and use it to rank the best rebounding teams this decade.

The winner? Quinnipiac. Barely.

While Wichita State ranks 1st in DRB% and 26th in ORB% — the highest combined ranking — the deviation in ORB% is greater, and Quinnipiac’s performance there gives them the edge. As far as totals go, the Bulldogs average 40.95 rebounds per game, just 0.03 off of North Carolina’s leading mark.

The Tar Heels themselves — stellar on the offensive glass, but ever-so-slightly lagging defensively — come in at No. 5 overall.

Here are the full rankings for all 351 current Division I teams this decade: