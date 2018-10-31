A definitive ranking of college basketball’s best rebounding teams this decade

Since the 2000-01 season, there have been more than 6 million missed shots in Division I basketball. We looked at who collected the most of them to find the best rebounding team in college basketball.
If we were just going by sheer volume, that’d be North Carolina. The real answer — Quinnipiac — is a bit more complicated, but we'll work our way there.
Before we start, a bit about the stakes. The average field goal percentage for all Division I teams this century is .439, meaning more than half of all shots taken will miss. Most of those will end up as rebounding opportunities. If you've ever questioned the importance of rebounds, just ask the team that's done it more than anyone else this century. In 2017, North Carolina survived a Final Four matchup against Oregon thanks only to two clutch late-game rebounds:
Those game-saving boards above were just two of the Tar Heels' Division I-leading 26,099 rebounds this century — 725 more than second-place Kansas — for an average of 40.4 per game.
For the 316 teams that have been in Division I all 18 years this century, the average total rebounds is 19,758, or 34.7 per game.
When you look at which teams get the most second-chance opportunities, North Carolina is at the top again, with a total of 9,040 offensive rebounds, compared to an average of just 6,458.
But just like looking at total shots made isn't a true indicator of the best shooting teams, solely looking at sums of rebounds isn’t the best way to know which team is the best at cleaning the glass. How did each team do with the opportunities it was given?
To find out, let’s employ two other statistics: Defensive and offensive rebounding percentage. These are pretty self-explanatory. Defensive rebounding percentage is equal to your team’s total defensive rebounds, divided by the sum of your team’s total defensive rebounds and your opponent’s total offensive rebounds.
Here's what that equation looks like:
One stipulation before we look at the results: Full opponent offensive rebounding statistics are only available since 2010, so these rankings are more limited in scope than the team totals that take the whole century into account, but they still have a large enough sample size to give us solid insights.
On the defensive side, the most efficient rebounding team is Wichita State, which has picked up 74.3 percent of available defensive rebounds since 2010, much greater than the Division I average of 68.7.
Why is Wichita State the #1 rebounding team in college basketball?— Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) December 4, 2017
Lots of reason, but here’s a great clip to start with. WSU so committed to checking out. Kelly/Nurger/Frankamp do it so well that ball hits ground and Reaves swoops in for the rebound. pic.twitter.com/d4BecV0rH2
Offensively, it’s Quinnipiac out in front, as the Bobcats retrieve 38.9 percent of their missed shots, compared to the average across all schools of 31.1.
Now that we have two better metrics for determining rebounding prowess, let’s combine them to find the best rebounding team this decade. To do that, we’ll create an equation that looks at how each school’s performance in DRB% and ORB% compare to the total range of performances in each category. We’ll call this number the rebounding index, and use it to rank the best rebounding teams this decade.
The winner? Quinnipiac. Barely.
While Wichita State ranks 1st in DRB% and 26th in ORB% — the highest combined ranking — the deviation in ORB% is greater, and Quinnipiac’s performance there gives them the edge. As far as totals go, the Bulldogs average 40.95 rebounds per game, just 0.03 off of North Carolina’s leading mark.
The Tar Heels themselves — stellar on the offensive glass, but ever-so-slightly lagging defensively — come in at No. 5 overall.
Here are the full rankings for all 351 current Division I teams this decade:
|Rank
|School
|TRB/G
|DRB%
|ORB%
|Rebounding index
|1
|Quinnipiac
|40.95
|71.4%
|38.9%
|0.879
|2
|Wichita State
|37.14
|74.3%
|34.8%
|0.873
|3
|Morehead State
|35.70
|71.2%
|38.0%
|0.842
|4
|Old Dominion
|37.38
|70.9%
|37.8%
|0.824
|5
|North Carolina
|40.98
|70.2%
|38.6%
|0.818
|6
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|34.92
|73.4%
|33.7%
|0.804
|7
|Michigan State
|37.58
|72.5%
|35.0%
|0.802
|8
|Stephen F. Austin
|34.21
|71.5%
|36.3%
|0.799
|9
|Arizona
|35.93
|72.6%
|33.7%
|0.764
|10
|Stony Brook
|36.47
|72.1%
|33.8%
|0.749
|11
|Baylor
|37.01
|68.6%
|38.5%
|0.747
|12
|Colorado State
|36.31
|72.2%
|33.4%
|0.741
|13
|Sam Houston State
|36.67
|72.3%
|33.3%
|0.741
|14
|Coastal Carolina
|38.44
|70.8%
|35.3%
|0.740
|15
|Boise State
|34.06
|74.1%
|30.7%
|0.734
|16
|Gonzaga
|37.50
|72.2%
|33.1%
|0.733
|17
|New Mexico State
|37.54
|70.0%
|36.1%
|0.733
|18
|San Diego State
|36.53
|71.1%
|34.5%
|0.726
|19
|Xavier
|36.40
|72.0%
|33.1%
|0.725
|20
|West Virginia
|36.63
|67.8%
|38.8%
|0.723
|21
|Middle Tennessee
|34.75
|72.2%
|32.8%
|0.717
|22
|Kentucky
|38.46
|69.0%
|37.0%
|0.715
|23
|Albany (NY)
|34.72
|71.1%
|34.0%
|0.714
|24
|Cincinnati
|36.59
|68.6%
|37.5%
|0.714
|25
|Butler
|34.11
|72.6%
|32.0%
|0.713
|26
|Wisconsin
|33.26
|72.9%
|31.6%
|0.713
|27
|Yale
|35.04
|71.6%
|33.1%
|0.702
|28
|Pittsburgh
|35.16
|69.2%
|36.0%
|0.693
|29
|Brigham Young
|37.87
|72.8%
|31.0%
|0.689
|30
|New Hampshire
|35.67
|73.5%
|29.8%
|0.681
|31
|Kansas
|37.66
|70.0%
|34.5%
|0.678
|32
|Towson
|36.74
|68.2%
|36.6%
|0.669
|33
|Georgia Tech
|36.18
|70.2%
|33.9%
|0.666
|34
|Louisiana
|36.94
|69.5%
|34.8%
|0.666
|35
|Northern Illinois
|35.55
|70.2%
|33.8%
|0.665
|36
|Indiana
|35.61
|68.9%
|35.6%
|0.665
|37
|Virginia
|32.61
|73.4%
|29.4%
|0.664
|38
|Alabama-Birmingham
|36.74
|69.8%
|34.1%
|0.659
|39
|Purdue
|35.88
|70.6%
|32.9%
|0.657
|40
|George Washington
|35.70
|69.0%
|35.1%
|0.656
|41
|University of California
|35.82
|71.4%
|31.8%
|0.655
|42
|New Mexico
|35.36
|71.5%
|31.7%
|0.654
|43
|South Dakota State
|35.16
|72.6%
|30.1%
|0.651
|44
|Vermont
|34.41
|71.1%
|32.0%
|0.650
|45
|Western Michigan
|35.37
|69.9%
|33.6%
|0.650
|46
|Charleston Southern
|35.63
|70.4%
|33.0%
|0.648
|47
|Texas A&M
|35.98
|69.7%
|33.8%
|0.648
|48
|Idaho
|34.60
|70.9%
|32.1%
|0.642
|49
|Ohio State
|35.12
|71.3%
|31.6%
|0.642
|50
|Colorado
|36.01
|70.7%
|32.3%
|0.638
|51
|Dayton
|34.71
|71.4%
|31.2%
|0.636
|52
|Missouri State
|33.76
|71.9%
|30.5%
|0.635
|53
|Fort Wayne
|33.74
|72.8%
|29.3%
|0.633
|54
|Buffalo
|37.02
|69.0%
|34.3%
|0.633
|55
|Florida
|35.46
|69.6%
|33.4%
|0.630
|56
|Valparaiso
|35.01
|70.6%
|32.0%
|0.628
|57
|Stanford
|34.89
|70.7%
|31.8%
|0.626
|58
|Southern Mississippi
|33.82
|70.3%
|32.3%
|0.625
|59
|Villanova
|35.39
|69.9%
|32.8%
|0.624
|60
|Northern Colorado
|34.04
|71.1%
|31.3%
|0.624
|61
|Tennessee
|36.16
|68.4%
|34.9%
|0.623
|62
|Texas
|37.34
|68.1%
|35.2%
|0.621
|63
|Georgia
|36.38
|69.4%
|33.4%
|0.620
|64
|Seattle
|36.54
|69.8%
|32.9%
|0.619
|65
|Drexel
|34.79
|70.5%
|31.8%
|0.618
|66
|Columbia
|33.46
|71.8%
|30.1%
|0.617
|67
|George Mason
|35.96
|69.7%
|32.9%
|0.616
|68
|Murray State
|34.88
|68.6%
|34.3%
|0.616
|69
|Tulsa
|35.72
|70.8%
|31.4%
|0.614
|70
|North Dakota State
|33.83
|72.9%
|28.5%
|0.613
|71
|Iowa
|36.32
|68.8%
|34.0%
|0.612
|72
|Cal State Bakersfield
|34.43
|69.2%
|33.5%
|0.612
|73
|Bucknell
|34.47
|72.7%
|28.6%
|0.611
|74
|Chattanooga
|35.44
|70.0%
|32.2%
|0.610
|75
|Western Kentucky
|35.75
|69.3%
|33.1%
|0.607
|76
|Pacific
|33.62
|70.7%
|31.2%
|0.607
|77
|San Francisco
|35.10
|71.5%
|30.0%
|0.605
|78
|Appalachian State
|35.86
|70.2%
|31.9%
|0.605
|79
|Southern Methodist
|33.47
|68.9%
|33.5%
|0.604
|80
|Wofford
|32.23
|71.7%
|29.8%
|0.603
|81
|Duke
|36.34
|68.0%
|34.8%
|0.602
|82
|Utah State
|34.63
|71.4%
|30.2%
|0.602
|83
|Radford
|35.79
|68.5%
|34.0%
|0.601
|84
|Oral Roberts
|34.60
|69.4%
|32.8%
|0.601
|85
|Louisville
|36.92
|67.1%
|36.0%
|0.600
|86
|Siena
|36.05
|67.3%
|35.6%
|0.599
|87
|Lamar
|36.53
|68.2%
|34.4%
|0.599
|88
|Wagner
|35.80
|67.8%
|34.9%
|0.598
|89
|Oregon
|34.61
|69.3%
|32.8%
|0.598
|90
|Kansas State
|34.49
|67.1%
|35.9%
|0.597
|91
|North Carolina-Greensboro
|34.88
|69.7%
|32.3%
|0.597
|92
|Florida Gulf Coast
|36.64
|69.2%
|33.0%
|0.597
|93
|Jackson State
|35.02
|68.9%
|33.4%
|0.596
|94
|Mercer
|34.66
|68.9%
|33.3%
|0.595
|95
|Hawaii
|35.01
|69.0%
|33.1%
|0.593
|96
|Davidson
|34.66
|71.6%
|29.6%
|0.592
|97
|Texas-Arlington
|37.66
|68.5%
|33.7%
|0.590
|98
|Gardner-Webb
|35.32
|69.5%
|32.4%
|0.590
|99
|South Carolina Upstate
|35.91
|67.8%
|34.5%
|0.587
|100
|Miami (FL)
|34.53
|69.5%
|32.1%
|0.585
|101
|Harvard
|33.12
|71.0%
|30.1%
|0.585
|102
|Ball State
|35.04
|70.0%
|31.4%
|0.584
|103
|Utah Valley
|35.72
|71.9%
|28.9%
|0.584
|104
|Cal Poly
|33.08
|70.1%
|31.2%
|0.582
|105
|Grand Canyon
|36.34
|71.1%
|29.9%
|0.581
|106
|South Carolina
|35.41
|66.6%
|35.9%
|0.580
|107
|Creighton
|34.72
|72.2%
|28.3%
|0.579
|108
|Maryland
|36.48
|68.7%
|33.1%
|0.578
|109
|Southern Illinois
|32.16
|70.2%
|30.9%
|0.577
|110
|Penn State
|33.79
|70.5%
|30.5%
|0.574
|111
|Princeton
|32.17
|73.1%
|26.8%
|0.571
|112
|UC-Irvine
|36.71
|70.3%
|30.6%
|0.570
|113
|New Orleans
|34.72
|68.0%
|33.7%
|0.570
|114
|Kent State
|35.36
|67.6%
|34.2%
|0.570
|115
|Seton Hall
|36.03
|68.6%
|32.9%
|0.568
|116
|Hofstra
|35.45
|68.4%
|33.1%
|0.568
|117
|UCLA
|36.10
|69.6%
|31.5%
|0.568
|118
|Nevada-Las Vegas
|36.89
|69.6%
|31.4%
|0.565
|119
|St. Bonaventure
|34.71
|68.2%
|33.3%
|0.564
|120
|Tennessee Tech
|34.72
|68.4%
|33.1%
|0.564
|121
|Sacred Heart
|35.56
|68.3%
|33.0%
|0.563
|122
|Nevada
|36.23
|69.1%
|32.0%
|0.562
|123
|Washington
|36.31
|67.1%
|34.7%
|0.561
|124
|Oakland
|35.21
|69.5%
|31.4%
|0.561
|125
|Georgetown
|34.27
|69.1%
|31.9%
|0.558
|126
|Providence
|35.96
|67.3%
|34.3%
|0.557
|127
|Liberty
|33.54
|70.8%
|29.5%
|0.557
|128
|Illinois State
|34.75
|70.2%
|30.2%
|0.554
|129
|Arkansas State
|35.42
|69.1%
|31.7%
|0.554
|130
|Rhode Island
|34.77
|68.3%
|32.8%
|0.553
|131
|Florida State
|35.51
|67.5%
|33.8%
|0.553
|132
|North Texas
|36.03
|69.5%
|31.1%
|0.553
|133
|Mississippi
|37.28
|67.3%
|34.1%
|0.553
|134
|Green Bay
|35.61
|68.9%
|32.0%
|0.552
|135
|Northern Arizona
|33.70
|70.2%
|30.1%
|0.551
|136
|Virginia Commonwealth
|35.02
|68.1%
|32.9%
|0.550
|137
|Clemson
|34.34
|68.4%
|32.5%
|0.548
|138
|North Carolina Central
|34.37
|68.0%
|33.0%
|0.546
|139
|Central Florida
|35.50
|67.7%
|33.4%
|0.546
|140
|Long Island University
|37.03
|67.4%
|33.7%
|0.545
|141
|Akron
|34.84
|68.3%
|32.5%
|0.543
|142
|Detroit Mercy
|34.53
|68.4%
|32.4%
|0.543
|143
|Texas-San Antonio
|34.65
|69.3%
|31.0%
|0.542
|144
|Minnesota
|35.25
|67.8%
|33.1%
|0.540
|145
|Illinois
|33.30
|69.7%
|30.4%
|0.540
|146
|Western Carolina
|34.78
|67.2%
|33.9%
|0.539
|147
|Houston Baptist
|35.98
|67.3%
|33.7%
|0.539
|148
|UC-Santa Barbara
|34.80
|69.3%
|30.9%
|0.539
|149
|Northern Kentucky
|33.65
|71.0%
|28.7%
|0.539
|150
|Bowling Green State
|34.48
|69.4%
|30.8%
|0.538
|151
|Loyola (MD)
|33.60
|67.3%
|33.7%
|0.537
|152
|North Carolina State
|36.01
|66.9%
|34.1%
|0.536
|153
|UC-Riverside
|34.16
|69.8%
|30.3%
|0.536
|154
|Weber State
|34.01
|72.1%
|27.0%
|0.536
|155
|Montana State
|33.47
|70.2%
|29.7%
|0.535
|156
|Army
|34.50
|70.4%
|29.4%
|0.535
|157
|Pepperdine
|34.17
|69.1%
|31.1%
|0.534
|158
|Morgan State
|36.52
|65.7%
|35.7%
|0.533
|159
|Tennessee State
|33.78
|68.1%
|32.4%
|0.533
|160
|Navy
|32.10
|69.8%
|30.1%
|0.533
|161
|Notre Dame
|34.24
|68.8%
|31.4%
|0.532
|162
|Milwaukee
|33.30
|70.8%
|28.7%
|0.531
|163
|Jacksonville
|34.63
|68.4%
|32.0%
|0.531
|164
|North Carolina-Wilmington
|35.83
|67.7%
|32.8%
|0.528
|165
|Illinois-Chicago
|35.13
|68.8%
|31.3%
|0.528
|166
|Alabama State
|35.90
|66.8%
|33.9%
|0.527
|167
|Cal State Fullerton
|34.37
|69.8%
|29.9%
|0.525
|168
|Lipscomb
|35.84
|69.0%
|30.9%
|0.524
|169
|Louisiana Tech
|35.67
|68.7%
|31.3%
|0.523
|170
|Memphis
|35.51
|66.7%
|34.0%
|0.523
|171
|St. Francis (NY)
|34.64
|67.8%
|32.6%
|0.523
|172
|Furman
|33.30
|69.1%
|30.7%
|0.522
|173
|Charlotte
|35.54
|68.9%
|31.0%
|0.521
|174
|Oklahoma
|35.88
|68.7%
|31.2%
|0.521
|175
|Montana
|32.28
|70.4%
|28.8%
|0.520
|176
|Syracuse
|35.68
|65.4%
|35.6%
|0.515
|177
|Tulane
|33.33
|68.5%
|31.3%
|0.515
|178
|Norfolk State
|35.71
|67.0%
|33.4%
|0.514
|179
|Iowa State
|36.12
|69.6%
|29.8%
|0.513
|180
|Winthrop
|34.75
|69.4%
|30.0%
|0.513
|181
|Tennessee-Martin
|33.98
|67.9%
|32.0%
|0.512
|182
|NJIT
|34.63
|69.3%
|30.0%
|0.511
|183
|Texas State
|33.98
|68.5%
|31.2%
|0.511
|184
|North Carolina-Asheville
|35.43
|67.9%
|32.0%
|0.510
|185
|Long Beach State
|35.21
|67.5%
|32.5%
|0.508
|186
|Utah
|33.89
|70.5%
|28.4%
|0.507
|187
|South Alabama
|36.05
|67.1%
|32.9%
|0.506
|188
|Texas Christian
|33.10
|68.5%
|31.0%
|0.505
|189
|San Jose State
|34.38
|69.4%
|29.7%
|0.504
|190
|High Point
|33.53
|67.6%
|32.1%
|0.503
|191
|Dartmouth
|31.98
|70.0%
|28.9%
|0.502
|192
|Temple
|34.98
|68.7%
|30.5%
|0.501
|193
|Northern Iowa
|30.93
|73.3%
|24.3%
|0.501
|194
|Missouri
|35.11
|67.6%
|32.1%
|0.500
|195
|Louisiana-Monroe
|33.06
|68.7%
|30.5%
|0.498
|196
|Belmont
|33.68
|68.7%
|30.5%
|0.498
|197
|East Tennessee State
|34.70
|67.8%
|31.6%
|0.496
|198
|Nebraska
|33.20
|69.6%
|29.1%
|0.495
|199
|Louisiana State
|35.90
|66.9%
|32.8%
|0.495
|200
|Toledo
|33.94
|68.8%
|30.2%
|0.493
|201
|Portland
|33.56
|68.5%
|30.7%
|0.493
|202
|Massachusetts
|36.23
|67.4%
|32.1%
|0.493
|203
|South Dakota
|34.27
|70.4%
|27.9%
|0.491
|204
|Saint Peter's
|33.22
|68.4%
|30.7%
|0.491
|205
|Texas Tech
|33.09
|67.2%
|32.2%
|0.490
|206
|Loyola Marymount
|33.93
|66.6%
|33.1%
|0.489
|207
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|33.24
|67.3%
|32.0%
|0.488
|208
|Colgate
|31.94
|71.0%
|26.9%
|0.486
|209
|James Madison
|33.64
|68.8%
|29.9%
|0.486
|210
|Indiana State
|33.68
|71.0%
|27.0%
|0.486
|211
|Rider
|34.94
|68.3%
|30.6%
|0.486
|212
|Wake Forest
|35.15
|68.3%
|30.7%
|0.486
|213
|Hampton
|36.93
|67.1%
|32.3%
|0.485
|214
|Houston
|35.46
|66.6%
|33.0%
|0.485
|215
|Cal State Northridge
|34.57
|67.5%
|31.8%
|0.485
|216
|Eastern Washington
|33.83
|69.6%
|28.8%
|0.485
|217
|Loyola (IL)
|31.18
|69.8%
|28.5%
|0.483
|218
|Southeast Missouri State
|33.88
|68.8%
|29.9%
|0.483
|219
|Oklahoma State
|34.45
|68.2%
|30.6%
|0.482
|220
|Boston University
|33.79
|69.3%
|29.2%
|0.482
|221
|Alabama
|34.24
|67.0%
|32.2%
|0.480
|222
|Bradley
|33.04
|69.4%
|28.9%
|0.477
|223
|Saint Louis
|32.49
|70.1%
|27.9%
|0.476
|224
|Wright State
|30.21
|71.3%
|26.2%
|0.474
|225
|Southern California
|34.31
|68.3%
|30.3%
|0.472
|226
|Little Rock
|33.36
|68.9%
|29.4%
|0.472
|227
|Oregon State
|33.29
|67.3%
|31.5%
|0.470
|228
|Evansville
|31.89
|70.7%
|26.9%
|0.470
|229
|Lehigh
|34.15
|69.6%
|28.3%
|0.469
|230
|Delaware
|35.13
|68.6%
|29.7%
|0.468
|231
|Southern Utah
|32.59
|69.5%
|28.5%
|0.468
|232
|South Florida
|34.11
|66.5%
|32.5%
|0.468
|233
|IUPUI
|32.01
|68.4%
|29.9%
|0.467
|234
|Fresno State
|33.29
|68.8%
|29.3%
|0.467
|235
|Connecticut
|35.44
|66.5%
|32.5%
|0.466
|236
|Marquette
|33.39
|67.0%
|31.8%
|0.465
|237
|Rutgers
|34.93
|66.0%
|33.1%
|0.465
|238
|Troy
|35.05
|67.4%
|31.2%
|0.463
|239
|Brown
|34.33
|70.1%
|27.5%
|0.463
|240
|Saint Joseph's
|34.80
|69.3%
|28.6%
|0.463
|241
|Northeastern
|31.50
|68.5%
|29.6%
|0.462
|242
|Texas Southern
|34.65
|66.5%
|32.3%
|0.462
|243
|Central Michigan
|33.40
|67.7%
|30.7%
|0.462
|244
|Austin Peay
|33.75
|66.6%
|32.3%
|0.461
|245
|Marshall
|36.90
|67.0%
|31.7%
|0.461
|246
|North Dakota
|33.13
|70.5%
|26.9%
|0.460
|247
|Vanderbilt
|34.43
|68.3%
|29.8%
|0.460
|248
|Arizona State
|33.47
|69.5%
|28.2%
|0.460
|249
|Santa Clara
|32.10
|68.6%
|29.4%
|0.459
|250
|Michigan
|31.09
|70.2%
|27.1%
|0.458
|251
|Mississippi State
|34.85
|68.1%
|30.1%
|0.458
|252
|Bethune-Cookman
|33.64
|65.7%
|33.3%
|0.457
|253
|Robert Morris
|33.20
|66.5%
|32.2%
|0.456
|254
|Jacksonville State
|32.31
|67.0%
|31.4%
|0.455
|255
|Rice
|33.07
|69.9%
|27.5%
|0.453
|256
|Auburn
|34.28
|67.4%
|30.7%
|0.448
|257
|Fordham
|34.17
|66.9%
|31.2%
|0.446
|258
|Abilene Christian
|31.79
|70.2%
|26.7%
|0.444
|259
|Ohio
|34.25
|68.8%
|28.6%
|0.443
|260
|Fairfield
|33.96
|67.7%
|30.1%
|0.443
|261
|Sacramento State
|32.53
|68.8%
|28.5%
|0.441
|262
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|33.44
|66.1%
|32.2%
|0.439
|263
|College of Charleston
|33.93
|68.0%
|29.6%
|0.439
|264
|Canisius
|33.71
|65.5%
|32.9%
|0.437
|265
|Portland State
|32.89
|67.2%
|30.6%
|0.437
|266
|Boston College
|31.99
|69.2%
|27.8%
|0.434
|267
|Holy Cross
|31.36
|69.1%
|27.9%
|0.431
|268
|Eastern Illinois
|32.42
|67.2%
|30.3%
|0.430
|269
|La Salle
|33.56
|67.3%
|30.3%
|0.430
|270
|Manhattan
|33.09
|66.2%
|31.6%
|0.427
|271
|Washington State
|32.51
|69.0%
|27.8%
|0.427
|272
|Western Illinois
|31.38
|72.1%
|23.6%
|0.427
|273
|American
|29.89
|70.4%
|25.9%
|0.426
|274
|Florida International
|33.68
|66.8%
|30.7%
|0.424
|275
|SIU Edwardsville
|32.59
|67.9%
|29.2%
|0.423
|276
|Campbell
|32.17
|67.8%
|29.2%
|0.421
|277
|Pennsylvania
|31.99
|69.2%
|27.3%
|0.420
|278
|Savannah State
|33.49
|66.3%
|31.2%
|0.417
|279
|Georgia State
|32.81
|67.0%
|30.2%
|0.416
|280
|Florida Atlantic
|34.08
|67.0%
|30.2%
|0.416
|281
|Virginia Tech
|33.51
|67.2%
|29.9%
|0.415
|282
|Howard
|34.26
|64.8%
|33.2%
|0.415
|283
|Duquesne
|35.10
|66.3%
|31.1%
|0.414
|284
|South Carolina State
|33.96
|65.0%
|32.9%
|0.414
|285
|San Diego
|31.34
|69.0%
|27.4%
|0.414
|286
|Southeastern Louisiana
|33.43
|67.0%
|30.2%
|0.414
|287
|William & Mary
|32.62
|70.1%
|25.9%
|0.413
|288
|Niagara
|34.71
|65.7%
|31.9%
|0.412
|289
|Elon
|34.59
|69.2%
|27.0%
|0.409
|290
|Georgia Southern
|33.46
|66.6%
|30.5%
|0.408
|291
|Eastern Michigan
|34.12
|65.6%
|31.9%
|0.408
|292
|Omaha
|33.68
|68.4%
|28.1%
|0.407
|293
|Monmouth
|33.98
|66.9%
|30.0%
|0.406
|294
|Miami (OH)
|31.52
|68.8%
|27.3%
|0.405
|295
|McNeese State
|35.33
|65.2%
|32.3%
|0.403
|296
|Cleveland State
|31.37
|66.5%
|30.4%
|0.402
|297
|Texas-El Paso
|33.59
|69.4%
|26.4%
|0.398
|298
|North Carolina A&T
|34.77
|65.6%
|31.3%
|0.393
|299
|East Carolina
|33.92
|66.2%
|30.6%
|0.393
|300
|Central Connecticut State
|33.53
|65.7%
|31.2%
|0.393
|301
|Binghamton
|32.08
|68.3%
|27.6%
|0.391
|302
|Prairie View
|34.57
|65.0%
|32.1%
|0.391
|303
|Youngstown State
|33.43
|67.6%
|28.6%
|0.390
|304
|Iona
|34.38
|67.0%
|29.3%
|0.387
|305
|Arkansas
|34.53
|65.2%
|31.5%
|0.382
|306
|Southern
|35.12
|66.2%
|30.2%
|0.379
|307
|Cornell
|32.27
|68.8%
|26.5%
|0.378
|308
|Incarnate Word
|34.78
|68.8%
|26.5%
|0.378
|309
|Drake
|30.90
|70.3%
|24.5%
|0.377
|310
|Maine
|33.77
|67.6%
|28.1%
|0.375
|311
|Idaho State
|31.20
|67.1%
|28.7%
|0.372
|312
|Maryland-Baltimore County
|32.29
|68.1%
|27.3%
|0.370
|313
|Citadel
|32.92
|66.4%
|29.6%
|0.370
|314
|Missouri-Kansas City
|31.39
|67.1%
|28.6%
|0.370
|315
|Chicago State
|33.55
|66.1%
|29.9%
|0.370
|316
|Air Force
|30.59
|69.7%
|25.0%
|0.369
|317
|St. John's (NY)
|34.27
|65.9%
|30.2%
|0.368
|318
|Northwestern
|31.77
|67.5%
|28.0%
|0.368
|319
|Alabama A&M
|33.88
|64.9%
|31.5%
|0.367
|320
|DePaul
|32.51
|65.2%
|31.1%
|0.366
|321
|Mississippi Valley State
|34.53
|65.5%
|30.6%
|0.366
|322
|Kennesaw State
|32.51
|64.5%
|31.4%
|0.346
|323
|North Florida
|33.94
|65.1%
|30.4%
|0.340
|324
|UC-Davis
|31.51
|68.0%
|26.4%
|0.337
|325
|Wyoming
|31.32
|70.5%
|23.0%
|0.337
|326
|Bryant
|32.69
|66.4%
|28.4%
|0.335
|327
|Saint Francis (PA)
|31.49
|66.5%
|28.3%
|0.333
|328
|Central Arkansas
|34.63
|64.9%
|30.4%
|0.333
|329
|Presbyterian
|30.45
|67.4%
|26.9%
|0.330
|330
|Massachusetts-Lowell
|31.78
|68.1%
|25.8%
|0.324
|331
|Stetson
|33.14
|66.6%
|27.8%
|0.323
|332
|Denver
|26.81
|69.4%
|23.6%
|0.311
|333
|VMI
|35.62
|64.9%
|29.7%
|0.310
|334
|Northwestern State
|35.59
|62.6%
|32.7%
|0.305
|335
|Grambling
|32.49
|64.9%
|29.5%
|0.304
|336
|Nicholls State
|31.11
|65.6%
|28.5%
|0.301
|337
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|31.39
|64.7%
|29.6%
|0.297
|338
|Alcorn State
|33.23
|64.5%
|29.7%
|0.295
|339
|Texas-Rio Grande Valley
|32.48
|65.9%
|27.7%
|0.290
|340
|Longwood
|32.43
|66.2%
|27.3%
|0.290
|341
|Florida A&M
|34.15
|63.3%
|31.1%
|0.287
|342
|Samford
|30.73
|65.8%
|27.1%
|0.265
|343
|Mount St. Mary's
|30.82
|65.2%
|27.6%
|0.259
|344
|Delaware State
|31.08
|63.1%
|30.4%
|0.256
|345
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|32.52
|63.8%
|29.3%
|0.250
|346
|Lafayette
|30.30
|67.2%
|24.6%
|0.246
|347
|Marist
|31.63
|66.3%
|25.8%
|0.245
|348
|Hartford
|29.88
|67.1%
|24.5%
|0.242
|349
|Eastern Kentucky
|28.54
|65.9%
|26.0%
|0.235
|350
|Coppin State
|33.42
|63.6%
|28.8%
|0.224
|351
|Richmond
|30.61
|66.2%
|25.0%
|0.218
|
|