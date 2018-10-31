basketball-men-d1 flag

Daniel Wilco | October 31, 2018

A definitive ranking of college basketball’s best rebounding teams this decade

Quinnipiac basketball

Since the 2000-01 season, there have been more than 6 million missed shots in Division I basketball. We looked at who collected the most of them to find the best rebounding team in college basketball.

If we were just going by sheer volume, that’d be North Carolina. The real answer — Quinnipiac — is a bit more complicated, but we'll work our way there.

Before we start, a bit about the stakes. The average field goal percentage for all Division I teams this century is .439, meaning more than half of all shots taken will miss. Most of those will end up as rebounding opportunities. If you've ever questioned the importance of rebounds, just ask the team that's done it more than anyone else this century. In 2017, North Carolina survived a Final Four matchup against Oregon thanks only to two clutch late-game rebounds:

Those game-saving boards above were just two of the Tar Heels' Division I-leading 26,099 rebounds this century — 725 more than second-place Kansas — for an average of 40.4 per game.

For the 316 teams that have been in Division I all 18 years this century, the average total rebounds is 19,758, or 34.7 per game.

When you look at which teams get the most second-chance opportunities, North Carolina is at the top again, with a total of 9,040 offensive rebounds, compared to an average of just 6,458.

But just like looking at total shots made isn't a true indicator of the best shooting teams, solely looking at sums of rebounds isn’t the best way to know which team is the best at cleaning the glass. How did each team do with the opportunities it was given?

To find out, let’s employ two other statistics: Defensive and offensive rebounding percentage. These are pretty self-explanatory. Defensive rebounding percentage is equal to your team’s total defensive rebounds, divided by the sum of your team’s total defensive rebounds and your opponent’s total offensive rebounds.

Here's what that equation looks like:

Defensive rebounding percentage

One stipulation before we look at the results: Full opponent offensive rebounding statistics are only available since 2010, so these rankings are more limited in scope than the team totals that take the whole century into account, but they still have a large enough sample size to give us solid insights.

On the defensive side, the most efficient rebounding team is Wichita State, which has picked up 74.3 percent of available defensive rebounds since 2010, much greater than the Division I average of 68.7.

Offensively, it’s Quinnipiac out in front, as the Bobcats retrieve 38.9 percent of their missed shots, compared to the average across all schools of 31.1. 

Now that we have two better metrics for determining rebounding prowess, let’s combine them to find the best rebounding team this decade. To do that, we’ll create an equation that looks at how each school’s performance in DRB% and ORB% compare to the total range of performances in each category. We’ll call this number the rebounding index, and use it to rank the best rebounding teams this decade.

Rebounding index

The winner? Quinnipiac. Barely.

While Wichita State ranks 1st in DRB% and 26th in ORB% — the highest combined ranking — the deviation in ORB% is greater, and Quinnipiac’s performance there gives them the edge. As far as totals go, the Bulldogs average 40.95 rebounds per game, just 0.03 off of North Carolina’s leading mark.

The Tar Heels themselves — stellar on the offensive glass, but ever-so-slightly lagging defensively — come in at No. 5 overall.

Here are the full rankings for all 351 current Division I teams this decade:

Rank School TRB/G DRB% ORB% Rebounding index
1 Quinnipiac 40.95 71.4% 38.9% 0.879
2 Wichita State 37.14 74.3% 34.8% 0.873
3 Morehead State 35.70 71.2% 38.0% 0.842
4 Old Dominion 37.38 70.9% 37.8% 0.824
5 North Carolina 40.98 70.2% 38.6% 0.818
6 Saint Mary's (CA) 34.92 73.4% 33.7% 0.804
7 Michigan State 37.58 72.5% 35.0% 0.802
8 Stephen F. Austin 34.21 71.5% 36.3% 0.799
9 Arizona 35.93 72.6% 33.7% 0.764
10 Stony Brook 36.47 72.1% 33.8% 0.749
11 Baylor 37.01 68.6% 38.5% 0.747
12 Colorado State 36.31 72.2% 33.4% 0.741
13 Sam Houston State 36.67 72.3% 33.3% 0.741
14 Coastal Carolina 38.44 70.8% 35.3% 0.740
15 Boise State 34.06 74.1% 30.7% 0.734
16 Gonzaga 37.50 72.2% 33.1% 0.733
17 New Mexico State 37.54 70.0% 36.1% 0.733
18 San Diego State 36.53 71.1% 34.5% 0.726
19 Xavier 36.40 72.0% 33.1% 0.725
20 West Virginia 36.63 67.8% 38.8% 0.723
21 Middle Tennessee 34.75 72.2% 32.8% 0.717
22 Kentucky 38.46 69.0% 37.0% 0.715
23 Albany (NY) 34.72 71.1% 34.0% 0.714
24 Cincinnati 36.59 68.6% 37.5% 0.714
25 Butler 34.11 72.6% 32.0% 0.713
26 Wisconsin 33.26 72.9% 31.6% 0.713
27 Yale 35.04 71.6% 33.1% 0.702
28 Pittsburgh 35.16 69.2% 36.0% 0.693
29 Brigham Young 37.87 72.8% 31.0% 0.689
30 New Hampshire 35.67 73.5% 29.8% 0.681
31 Kansas 37.66 70.0% 34.5% 0.678
32 Towson 36.74 68.2% 36.6% 0.669
33 Georgia Tech 36.18 70.2% 33.9% 0.666
34 Louisiana 36.94 69.5% 34.8% 0.666
35 Northern Illinois 35.55 70.2% 33.8% 0.665
36 Indiana 35.61 68.9% 35.6% 0.665
37 Virginia 32.61 73.4% 29.4% 0.664
38 Alabama-Birmingham 36.74 69.8% 34.1% 0.659
39 Purdue 35.88 70.6% 32.9% 0.657
40 George Washington 35.70 69.0% 35.1% 0.656
41 University of California 35.82 71.4% 31.8% 0.655
42 New Mexico 35.36 71.5% 31.7% 0.654
43 South Dakota State 35.16 72.6% 30.1% 0.651
44 Vermont 34.41 71.1% 32.0% 0.650
45 Western Michigan 35.37 69.9% 33.6% 0.650
46 Charleston Southern 35.63 70.4% 33.0% 0.648
47 Texas A&M 35.98 69.7% 33.8% 0.648
48 Idaho 34.60 70.9% 32.1% 0.642
49 Ohio State 35.12 71.3% 31.6% 0.642
50 Colorado 36.01 70.7% 32.3% 0.638
51 Dayton 34.71 71.4% 31.2% 0.636
52 Missouri State 33.76 71.9% 30.5% 0.635
53 Fort Wayne 33.74 72.8% 29.3% 0.633
54 Buffalo 37.02 69.0% 34.3% 0.633
55 Florida 35.46 69.6% 33.4% 0.630
56 Valparaiso 35.01 70.6% 32.0% 0.628
57 Stanford 34.89 70.7% 31.8% 0.626
58 Southern Mississippi 33.82 70.3% 32.3% 0.625
59 Villanova 35.39 69.9% 32.8% 0.624
60 Northern Colorado 34.04 71.1% 31.3% 0.624
61 Tennessee 36.16 68.4% 34.9% 0.623
62 Texas 37.34 68.1% 35.2% 0.621
63 Georgia 36.38 69.4% 33.4% 0.620
64 Seattle 36.54 69.8% 32.9% 0.619
65 Drexel 34.79 70.5% 31.8% 0.618
66 Columbia 33.46 71.8% 30.1% 0.617
67 George Mason 35.96 69.7% 32.9% 0.616
68 Murray State 34.88 68.6% 34.3% 0.616
69 Tulsa 35.72 70.8% 31.4% 0.614
70 North Dakota State 33.83 72.9% 28.5% 0.613
71 Iowa 36.32 68.8% 34.0% 0.612
72 Cal State Bakersfield 34.43 69.2% 33.5% 0.612
73 Bucknell 34.47 72.7% 28.6% 0.611
74 Chattanooga 35.44 70.0% 32.2% 0.610
75 Western Kentucky 35.75 69.3% 33.1% 0.607
76 Pacific 33.62 70.7% 31.2% 0.607
77 San Francisco 35.10 71.5% 30.0% 0.605
78 Appalachian State 35.86 70.2% 31.9% 0.605
79 Southern Methodist 33.47 68.9% 33.5% 0.604
80 Wofford 32.23 71.7% 29.8% 0.603
81 Duke 36.34 68.0% 34.8% 0.602
82 Utah State 34.63 71.4% 30.2% 0.602
83 Radford 35.79 68.5% 34.0% 0.601
84 Oral Roberts 34.60 69.4% 32.8% 0.601
85 Louisville 36.92 67.1% 36.0% 0.600
86 Siena 36.05 67.3% 35.6% 0.599
87 Lamar 36.53 68.2% 34.4% 0.599
88 Wagner 35.80 67.8% 34.9% 0.598
89 Oregon 34.61 69.3% 32.8% 0.598
90 Kansas State 34.49 67.1% 35.9% 0.597
91 North Carolina-Greensboro 34.88 69.7% 32.3% 0.597
92 Florida Gulf Coast 36.64 69.2% 33.0% 0.597
93 Jackson State 35.02 68.9% 33.4% 0.596
94 Mercer 34.66 68.9% 33.3% 0.595
95 Hawaii 35.01 69.0% 33.1% 0.593
96 Davidson 34.66 71.6% 29.6% 0.592
97 Texas-Arlington 37.66 68.5% 33.7% 0.590
98 Gardner-Webb 35.32 69.5% 32.4% 0.590
99 South Carolina Upstate 35.91 67.8% 34.5% 0.587
100 Miami (FL) 34.53 69.5% 32.1% 0.585
101 Harvard 33.12 71.0% 30.1% 0.585
102 Ball State 35.04 70.0% 31.4% 0.584
103 Utah Valley 35.72 71.9% 28.9% 0.584
104 Cal Poly 33.08 70.1% 31.2% 0.582
105 Grand Canyon 36.34 71.1% 29.9% 0.581
106 South Carolina 35.41 66.6% 35.9% 0.580
107 Creighton 34.72 72.2% 28.3% 0.579
108 Maryland 36.48 68.7% 33.1% 0.578
109 Southern Illinois 32.16 70.2% 30.9% 0.577
110 Penn State 33.79 70.5% 30.5% 0.574
111 Princeton 32.17 73.1% 26.8% 0.571
112 UC-Irvine 36.71 70.3% 30.6% 0.570
113 New Orleans 34.72 68.0% 33.7% 0.570
114 Kent State 35.36 67.6% 34.2% 0.570
115 Seton Hall 36.03 68.6% 32.9% 0.568
116 Hofstra 35.45 68.4% 33.1% 0.568
117 UCLA 36.10 69.6% 31.5% 0.568
118 Nevada-Las Vegas 36.89 69.6% 31.4% 0.565
119 St. Bonaventure 34.71 68.2% 33.3% 0.564
120 Tennessee Tech 34.72 68.4% 33.1% 0.564
121 Sacred Heart 35.56 68.3% 33.0% 0.563
122 Nevada 36.23 69.1% 32.0% 0.562
123 Washington 36.31 67.1% 34.7% 0.561
124 Oakland 35.21 69.5% 31.4% 0.561
125 Georgetown 34.27 69.1% 31.9% 0.558
126 Providence 35.96 67.3% 34.3% 0.557
127 Liberty 33.54 70.8% 29.5% 0.557
128 Illinois State 34.75 70.2% 30.2% 0.554
129 Arkansas State 35.42 69.1% 31.7% 0.554
130 Rhode Island 34.77 68.3% 32.8% 0.553
131 Florida State 35.51 67.5% 33.8% 0.553
132 North Texas 36.03 69.5% 31.1% 0.553
133 Mississippi 37.28 67.3% 34.1% 0.553
134 Green Bay 35.61 68.9% 32.0% 0.552
135 Northern Arizona 33.70 70.2% 30.1% 0.551
136 Virginia Commonwealth 35.02 68.1% 32.9% 0.550
137 Clemson 34.34 68.4% 32.5% 0.548
138 North Carolina Central 34.37 68.0% 33.0% 0.546
139 Central Florida 35.50 67.7% 33.4% 0.546
140 Long Island University 37.03 67.4% 33.7% 0.545
141 Akron 34.84 68.3% 32.5% 0.543
142 Detroit Mercy 34.53 68.4% 32.4% 0.543
143 Texas-San Antonio 34.65 69.3% 31.0% 0.542
144 Minnesota 35.25 67.8% 33.1% 0.540
145 Illinois 33.30 69.7% 30.4% 0.540
146 Western Carolina 34.78 67.2% 33.9% 0.539
147 Houston Baptist 35.98 67.3% 33.7% 0.539
148 UC-Santa Barbara 34.80 69.3% 30.9% 0.539
149 Northern Kentucky 33.65 71.0% 28.7% 0.539
150 Bowling Green State 34.48 69.4% 30.8% 0.538
151 Loyola (MD) 33.60 67.3% 33.7% 0.537
152 North Carolina State 36.01 66.9% 34.1% 0.536
153 UC-Riverside 34.16 69.8% 30.3% 0.536
154 Weber State 34.01 72.1% 27.0% 0.536
155 Montana State 33.47 70.2% 29.7% 0.535
156 Army 34.50 70.4% 29.4% 0.535
157 Pepperdine 34.17 69.1% 31.1% 0.534
158 Morgan State 36.52 65.7% 35.7% 0.533
159 Tennessee State 33.78 68.1% 32.4% 0.533
160 Navy 32.10 69.8% 30.1% 0.533
161 Notre Dame 34.24 68.8% 31.4% 0.532
162 Milwaukee 33.30 70.8% 28.7% 0.531
163 Jacksonville 34.63 68.4% 32.0% 0.531
164 North Carolina-Wilmington 35.83 67.7% 32.8% 0.528
165 Illinois-Chicago 35.13 68.8% 31.3% 0.528
166 Alabama State 35.90 66.8% 33.9% 0.527
167 Cal State Fullerton 34.37 69.8% 29.9% 0.525
168 Lipscomb 35.84 69.0% 30.9% 0.524
169 Louisiana Tech 35.67 68.7% 31.3% 0.523
170 Memphis 35.51 66.7% 34.0% 0.523
171 St. Francis (NY) 34.64 67.8% 32.6% 0.523
172 Furman 33.30 69.1% 30.7% 0.522
173 Charlotte 35.54 68.9% 31.0% 0.521
174 Oklahoma 35.88 68.7% 31.2% 0.521
175 Montana 32.28 70.4% 28.8% 0.520
176 Syracuse 35.68 65.4% 35.6% 0.515
177 Tulane 33.33 68.5% 31.3% 0.515
178 Norfolk State 35.71 67.0% 33.4% 0.514
179 Iowa State 36.12 69.6% 29.8% 0.513
180 Winthrop 34.75 69.4% 30.0% 0.513
181 Tennessee-Martin 33.98 67.9% 32.0% 0.512
182 NJIT 34.63 69.3% 30.0% 0.511
183 Texas State 33.98 68.5% 31.2% 0.511
184 North Carolina-Asheville 35.43 67.9% 32.0% 0.510
185 Long Beach State 35.21 67.5% 32.5% 0.508
186 Utah 33.89 70.5% 28.4% 0.507
187 South Alabama 36.05 67.1% 32.9% 0.506
188 Texas Christian 33.10 68.5% 31.0% 0.505
189 San Jose State 34.38 69.4% 29.7% 0.504
190 High Point 33.53 67.6% 32.1% 0.503
191 Dartmouth 31.98 70.0% 28.9% 0.502
192 Temple 34.98 68.7% 30.5% 0.501
193 Northern Iowa 30.93 73.3% 24.3% 0.501
194 Missouri 35.11 67.6% 32.1% 0.500
195 Louisiana-Monroe 33.06 68.7% 30.5% 0.498
196 Belmont 33.68 68.7% 30.5% 0.498
197 East Tennessee State 34.70 67.8% 31.6% 0.496
198 Nebraska 33.20 69.6% 29.1% 0.495
199 Louisiana State 35.90 66.9% 32.8% 0.495
200 Toledo 33.94 68.8% 30.2% 0.493
201 Portland 33.56 68.5% 30.7% 0.493
202 Massachusetts 36.23 67.4% 32.1% 0.493
203 South Dakota 34.27 70.4% 27.9% 0.491
204 Saint Peter's 33.22 68.4% 30.7% 0.491
205 Texas Tech 33.09 67.2% 32.2% 0.490
206 Loyola Marymount 33.93 66.6% 33.1% 0.489
207 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 33.24 67.3% 32.0% 0.488
208 Colgate 31.94 71.0% 26.9% 0.486
209 James Madison 33.64 68.8% 29.9% 0.486
210 Indiana State 33.68 71.0% 27.0% 0.486
211 Rider 34.94 68.3% 30.6% 0.486
212 Wake Forest 35.15 68.3% 30.7% 0.486
213 Hampton 36.93 67.1% 32.3% 0.485
214 Houston 35.46 66.6% 33.0% 0.485
215 Cal State Northridge 34.57 67.5% 31.8% 0.485
216 Eastern Washington 33.83 69.6% 28.8% 0.485
217 Loyola (IL) 31.18 69.8% 28.5% 0.483
218 Southeast Missouri State 33.88 68.8% 29.9% 0.483
219 Oklahoma State 34.45 68.2% 30.6% 0.482
220 Boston University 33.79 69.3% 29.2% 0.482
221 Alabama 34.24 67.0% 32.2% 0.480
222 Bradley 33.04 69.4% 28.9% 0.477
223 Saint Louis 32.49 70.1% 27.9% 0.476
224 Wright State 30.21 71.3% 26.2% 0.474
225 Southern California 34.31 68.3% 30.3% 0.472
226 Little Rock 33.36 68.9% 29.4% 0.472
227 Oregon State 33.29 67.3% 31.5% 0.470
228 Evansville 31.89 70.7% 26.9% 0.470
229 Lehigh 34.15 69.6% 28.3% 0.469
230 Delaware 35.13 68.6% 29.7% 0.468
231 Southern Utah 32.59 69.5% 28.5% 0.468
232 South Florida 34.11 66.5% 32.5% 0.468
233 IUPUI 32.01 68.4% 29.9% 0.467
234 Fresno State 33.29 68.8% 29.3% 0.467
235 Connecticut 35.44 66.5% 32.5% 0.466
236 Marquette 33.39 67.0% 31.8% 0.465
237 Rutgers 34.93 66.0% 33.1% 0.465
238 Troy 35.05 67.4% 31.2% 0.463
239 Brown 34.33 70.1% 27.5% 0.463
240 Saint Joseph's 34.80 69.3% 28.6% 0.463
241 Northeastern 31.50 68.5% 29.6% 0.462
242 Texas Southern 34.65 66.5% 32.3% 0.462
243 Central Michigan 33.40 67.7% 30.7% 0.462
244 Austin Peay 33.75 66.6% 32.3% 0.461
245 Marshall 36.90 67.0% 31.7% 0.461
246 North Dakota 33.13 70.5% 26.9% 0.460
247 Vanderbilt 34.43 68.3% 29.8% 0.460
248 Arizona State 33.47 69.5% 28.2% 0.460
249 Santa Clara 32.10 68.6% 29.4% 0.459
250 Michigan 31.09 70.2% 27.1% 0.458
251 Mississippi State 34.85 68.1% 30.1% 0.458
252 Bethune-Cookman 33.64 65.7% 33.3% 0.457
253 Robert Morris 33.20 66.5% 32.2% 0.456
254 Jacksonville State 32.31 67.0% 31.4% 0.455
255 Rice 33.07 69.9% 27.5% 0.453
256 Auburn 34.28 67.4% 30.7% 0.448
257 Fordham 34.17 66.9% 31.2% 0.446
258 Abilene Christian 31.79 70.2% 26.7% 0.444
259 Ohio 34.25 68.8% 28.6% 0.443
260 Fairfield 33.96 67.7% 30.1% 0.443
261 Sacramento State 32.53 68.8% 28.5% 0.441
262 Maryland-Eastern Shore 33.44 66.1% 32.2% 0.439
263 College of Charleston 33.93 68.0% 29.6% 0.439
264 Canisius 33.71 65.5% 32.9% 0.437
265 Portland State 32.89 67.2% 30.6% 0.437
266 Boston College 31.99 69.2% 27.8% 0.434
267 Holy Cross 31.36 69.1% 27.9% 0.431
268 Eastern Illinois 32.42 67.2% 30.3% 0.430
269 La Salle 33.56 67.3% 30.3% 0.430
270 Manhattan 33.09 66.2% 31.6% 0.427
271 Washington State 32.51 69.0% 27.8% 0.427
272 Western Illinois 31.38 72.1% 23.6% 0.427
273 American 29.89 70.4% 25.9% 0.426
274 Florida International 33.68 66.8% 30.7% 0.424
275 SIU Edwardsville 32.59 67.9% 29.2% 0.423
276 Campbell 32.17 67.8% 29.2% 0.421
277 Pennsylvania 31.99 69.2% 27.3% 0.420
278 Savannah State 33.49 66.3% 31.2% 0.417
279 Georgia State 32.81 67.0% 30.2% 0.416
280 Florida Atlantic 34.08 67.0% 30.2% 0.416
281 Virginia Tech 33.51 67.2% 29.9% 0.415
282 Howard 34.26 64.8% 33.2% 0.415
283 Duquesne 35.10 66.3% 31.1% 0.414
284 South Carolina State 33.96 65.0% 32.9% 0.414
285 San Diego 31.34 69.0% 27.4% 0.414
286 Southeastern Louisiana 33.43 67.0% 30.2% 0.414
287 William & Mary 32.62 70.1% 25.9% 0.413
288 Niagara 34.71 65.7% 31.9% 0.412
289 Elon 34.59 69.2% 27.0% 0.409
290 Georgia Southern 33.46 66.6% 30.5% 0.408
291 Eastern Michigan 34.12 65.6% 31.9% 0.408
292 Omaha 33.68 68.4% 28.1% 0.407
293 Monmouth 33.98 66.9% 30.0% 0.406
294 Miami (OH) 31.52 68.8% 27.3% 0.405
295 McNeese State 35.33 65.2% 32.3% 0.403
296 Cleveland State 31.37 66.5% 30.4% 0.402
297 Texas-El Paso 33.59 69.4% 26.4% 0.398
298 North Carolina A&T 34.77 65.6% 31.3% 0.393
299 East Carolina 33.92 66.2% 30.6% 0.393
300 Central Connecticut State 33.53 65.7% 31.2% 0.393
301 Binghamton 32.08 68.3% 27.6% 0.391
302 Prairie View 34.57 65.0% 32.1% 0.391
303 Youngstown State 33.43 67.6% 28.6% 0.390
304 Iona 34.38 67.0% 29.3% 0.387
305 Arkansas 34.53 65.2% 31.5% 0.382
306 Southern 35.12 66.2% 30.2% 0.379
307 Cornell 32.27 68.8% 26.5% 0.378
308 Incarnate Word 34.78 68.8% 26.5% 0.378
309 Drake 30.90 70.3% 24.5% 0.377
310 Maine 33.77 67.6% 28.1% 0.375
311 Idaho State 31.20 67.1% 28.7% 0.372
312 Maryland-Baltimore County 32.29 68.1% 27.3% 0.370
313 Citadel 32.92 66.4% 29.6% 0.370
314 Missouri-Kansas City 31.39 67.1% 28.6% 0.370
315 Chicago State 33.55 66.1% 29.9% 0.370
316 Air Force 30.59 69.7% 25.0% 0.369
317 St. John's (NY) 34.27 65.9% 30.2% 0.368
318 Northwestern 31.77 67.5% 28.0% 0.368
319 Alabama A&M 33.88 64.9% 31.5% 0.367
320 DePaul 32.51 65.2% 31.1% 0.366
321 Mississippi Valley State 34.53 65.5% 30.6% 0.366
322 Kennesaw State 32.51 64.5% 31.4% 0.346
323 North Florida 33.94 65.1% 30.4% 0.340
324 UC-Davis 31.51 68.0% 26.4% 0.337
325 Wyoming 31.32 70.5% 23.0% 0.337
326 Bryant 32.69 66.4% 28.4% 0.335
327 Saint Francis (PA) 31.49 66.5% 28.3% 0.333
328 Central Arkansas 34.63 64.9% 30.4% 0.333
329 Presbyterian 30.45 67.4% 26.9% 0.330
330 Massachusetts-Lowell 31.78 68.1% 25.8% 0.324
331 Stetson 33.14 66.6% 27.8% 0.323
332 Denver 26.81 69.4% 23.6% 0.311
333 VMI 35.62 64.9% 29.7% 0.310
334 Northwestern State 35.59 62.6% 32.7% 0.305
335 Grambling 32.49 64.9% 29.5% 0.304
336 Nicholls State 31.11 65.6% 28.5% 0.301
337 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31.39 64.7% 29.6% 0.297
338 Alcorn State 33.23 64.5% 29.7% 0.295
339 Texas-Rio Grande Valley 32.48 65.9% 27.7% 0.290
340 Longwood 32.43 66.2% 27.3% 0.290
341 Florida A&M 34.15 63.3% 31.1% 0.287
342 Samford 30.73 65.8% 27.1% 0.265
343 Mount St. Mary's 30.82 65.2% 27.6% 0.259
344 Delaware State 31.08 63.1% 30.4% 0.256
345 Fairleigh Dickinson 32.52 63.8% 29.3% 0.250
346 Lafayette 30.30 67.2% 24.6% 0.246
347 Marist 31.63 66.3% 25.8% 0.245
348 Hartford 29.88 67.1% 24.5% 0.242
349 Eastern Kentucky 28.54 65.9% 26.0% 0.235
350 Coppin State 33.42 63.6% 28.8% 0.224
351 Richmond 30.61 66.2% 25.0% 0.218