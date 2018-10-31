Pace can tell us a lot about a team, but not whether it will win. Here’s why

There are few stats more tied to a basketball team's identity than pace. North Carolina would run a fast break up by 50; Virginia makes you wonder if your TV is paused. But can a team's pace tell us if they're going to be successful? Not even close.
We looked at the correlation between 30 college basketball statistics and win percentage. Pace was at the bottom of the barrel.
First, a refresher on the statistic itself: Pace is a measure of how many possessions a team will have during a standard 40-minute game. Last season, the average pace among all Division I teams was 69.7.
With that out of the way, let’s clarify exactly how small of a relationship pace has to win percentage. The short version of how we did that: we compared a lot of basketball statistics and saw which matched best.
The longer version: we used correlation coefficients, which measure the relationship between two sets of variables, using a scale of -1 to +1, with -1 meaning a perfect inverse relationship (as one set of numbers rises, the other falls the exact amount), and +1 meaning a perfect 1:1 relationship (as one set of numbers rises, the other rises the exact amount).
A stat like offensive rating — which is a measure of how many points a team would score per 100 possessions — is obviously tied closely to success, and we see that in the correlation coefficient between ORtg and win percentage, which is 0.77.
Pace comes in at 0.06. It’s almost impressive how insignificant that is.
Only two statistics we looked at had less of a relationship to success: Turnover percentage (0.05) and 3-point attempt rate (0.02).
There’s a pretty reasonable explanation for this.
Before we get to it, let’s break down every team by its average pace for some context. It’s not a perfect estimate, as we aren’t calculating a team’s total pace over the past 18 years but rather averaging its pace each season. Still, it gives us a fairly accurate look. The full stats are only available since the 2010 season.
The slowest team in basketball shouldn’t come as much of a surprise: Virginia, at 61.03 — an average of 6.47 fewer possessions per game than the typical Division I team. Right behind, at 61.32 is Wisconsin.
Now let’s look at defensive performance over the same time period with the points per game allowed by each team.
1. Virginia: 56.95
2. Wisconsin: 59.88
The 20 slowest teams since 2010 have allowed an average of 63.9 points per game, as opposed to the Division I average of 69.7, and it makes sense. Fewer possessions equals fewer points.
But where Virginia and Wisconsin stray from the norm is on the opposite end of the court. While neither team is an offensive powerhouse, they both average more than 8.7 points per game more than their opponents. The margin for the rest of the 20 slowest teams is just 3.3, with four teams actually averaging fewer points per game than their opponents.
This disparity is apparent on the other end of the spectrum as well. Eight of the 20 fastest teams score fewer points than their opponents, and then you have BYU and North Carolina.
BYU (the eighth-fastest team in Division I) averages 10 points per game more than its opponents, while UNC (10th fastest) has a margin of 9.4.
The lesson is clear. Slowing a game down is only effective if you can hold your opponents and make the most of your limited opportunities. Speeding it up only helps if you can sustain firepower over long periods.
So no, Virginia’s pace isn’t what makes them such a dangerous team. It’s that they know how to use it.
Here’s a ranking of all Division I teams’ pace this decade:
|Rank
|School
|Average pace
|PPG (rank)
|Opp PPG (rank)
|Point differential
|1
|VMI
|75.18
|78.66 (7)
|80.85 (350)
|-2.2
|2
|Northwestern State
|74.29
|77.14 (13)
|78.73 (347)
|-1.6
|3
|Omaha
|73.98
|79.07 (5)
|80.68 (349)
|-1.6
|4
|Central Arkansas
|73.20
|73.52 (60)
|80.88 (351)
|-7.4
|5
|Lipscomb
|72.40
|76.84 (14)
|76.74 (345)
|0.1
|6
|Houston Baptist
|72.20
|72.37 (88)
|76.46 (342)
|-4.1
|7
|Incarnate Word
|72.00
|76.4 (20)
|75.62 (336)
|0.8
|8
|Brigham Young
|71.99
|80.64 (1)
|70.69 (230)
|10.0
|9
|Marshall
|71.67
|76.55 (18)
|74.34 (325)
|2.2
|10
|North Carolina
|71.46
|79.35 (3)
|69.94 (205)
|9.4
|11
|Mississippi Valley State
|71.37
|66.72 (298)
|76.59 (344)
|-9.9
|12
|Longwood
|71.27
|70.33 (168)
|78.85 (348)
|-8.5
|13
|Lamar
|71.18
|72.39 (87)
|72.81 (298)
|-0.4
|14
|Texas-Arlington
|71.14
|74.44 (43)
|70.41 (221)
|4.0
|15
|Long Island University
|71.03
|75.35 (28)
|74.91 (331)
|0.4
|16
|Oakland
|70.99
|78.81 (6)
|75.66 (337)
|3.1
|17
|Louisiana
|70.88
|75.97 (22)
|71.67 (262)
|4.3
|18
|Washington
|70.88
|76.1 (21)
|72.74 (296)
|3.4
|19
|Detroit Mercy
|70.86
|74.88 (34)
|74.39 (326)
|0.5
|20
|Arkansas
|70.74
|76.41 (19)
|71.72 (268)
|4.7
|21
|Iona
|70.64
|79.1 (4)
|73.31 (306)
|5.8
|22
|Massachusetts
|70.62
|72.29 (90)
|72.37 (287)
|-0.1
|23
|New Orleans
|70.41
|69.74 (193)
|72.46 (290)
|-2.7
|24
|Chicago State
|70.41
|65.02 (329)
|76.47 (343)
|-11.5
|25
|North Carolina-Asheville
|70.30
|75.34 (30)
|71.37 (256)
|4.0
|26
|Iowa State
|70.08
|77.29 (11)
|71.45 (259)
|5.8
|27
|Hampton
|70.03
|69.15 (215)
|68.71 (151)
|0.4
|28
|Cal State Northridge
|70.02
|71.38 (122)
|74.9 (330)
|-3.5
|29
|Alcorn State
|69.97
|64.64 (333)
|72.34 (286)
|-7.7
|30
|South Dakota
|69.93
|74.64 (38)
|73.47 (307)
|1.2
|31
|Portland State
|69.90
|76.65 (16)
|75.98 (340)
|0.7
|32
|Louisiana Tech
|69.88
|73.99 (52)
|67.99 (126)
|6.0
|33
|Youngstown State
|69.86
|72.49 (82)
|75.31 (334)
|-2.8
|34
|Niagara
|69.83
|71.17 (136)
|74.93 (332)
|-3.8
|35
|North Dakota
|69.83
|72.04 (100)
|72.25 (284)
|-0.2
|36
|Seattle
|69.80
|69.29 (213)
|70.15 (211)
|-0.9
|37
|Coppin State
|69.77
|67.89 (262)
|75.34 (335)
|-7.4
|38
|Charlotte
|69.72
|71.81 (111)
|73.57 (310)
|-1.8
|39
|Florida A&M
|69.71
|65.68 (321)
|73.95 (317)
|-8.3
|40
|Stetson
|69.71
|69.97 (182)
|76.13 (341)
|-6.2
|41
|Massachusetts-Lowell
|69.68
|70.98 (144)
|75.78 (338)
|-4.8
|42
|Austin Peay
|69.62
|72.91 (73)
|74.61 (328)
|-1.7
|43
|Wake Forest
|69.59
|71.37 (124)
|73.6 (311)
|-2.2
|44
|Prairie View
|69.58
|66.28 (309)
|70.18 (212)
|-3.9
|45
|Duquesne
|69.57
|72.94 (72)
|73.15 (304)
|-0.2
|46
|Maine
|69.54
|67.6 (271)
|73.56 (309)
|-6.0
|47
|Citadel
|69.54
|71.62 (115)
|77.17 (346)
|-5.5
|47
|Sacred Heart
|69.54
|70.97 (146)
|74.27 (324)
|-3.3
|49
|Buffalo
|69.51
|74.63 (39)
|70.29 (216)
|4.3
|50
|Mississippi
|69.48
|74.85 (35)
|71.12 (249)
|3.7
|51
|Auburn
|69.44
|70.98 (145)
|72.02 (275)
|-1.0
|52
|Oklahoma
|69.40
|74.43 (44)
|71.34 (253)
|3.1
|53
|North Texas
|69.37
|71.2 (133)
|71.11 (247)
|0.1
|54
|Jacksonville
|69.34
|70.76 (158)
|72.73 (295)
|-2.0
|54
|North Carolina-Greensboro
|69.34
|70.88 (153)
|72.4 (288)
|-1.5
|56
|Hawaii
|69.33
|72.55 (80)
|70.19 (213)
|2.4
|57
|Monmouth
|69.33
|69.8 (189)
|71.18 (251)
|-1.4
|58
|Tennessee Tech
|69.31
|72.45 (85)
|72.13 (281)
|0.3
|59
|North Florida
|69.31
|72.28 (92)
|73.95 (318)
|-1.7
|60
|NJIT
|69.29
|70.91 (152)
|69.86 (203)
|1.1
|60
|Savannah State
|69.29
|65.67 (322)
|68.82 (154)
|-3.1
|62
|Fort Wayne
|69.29
|75.27 (32)
|72.14 (282)
|3.1
|63
|Belmont
|69.27
|78.01 (10)
|69.32 (174)
|8.7
|64
|Army
|69.26
|70.87 (154)
|70.95 (241)
|-0.1
|65
|Texas-Rio Grande Valley
|69.24
|67.28 (283)
|73.8 (315)
|-6.5
|66
|Norfolk State
|69.21
|70.36 (167)
|70.74 (233)
|-0.4
|67
|Elon
|69.19
|72.18 (95)
|72.08 (277)
|0.1
|68
|Long Beach State
|69.18
|72.11 (97)
|71.68 (264)
|0.4
|68
|Nevada-Las Vegas
|69.18
|73.61 (57)
|67.96 (124)
|5.7
|70
|Quinnipiac
|69.17
|72.29 (91)
|71.97 (274)
|0.3
|71
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|69.13
|68.57 (238)
|75.02 (333)
|-6.5
|72
|Florida Gulf Coast
|69.08
|73.62 (56)
|69.11 (165)
|4.5
|73
|Appalachian State
|69.06
|71.21 (132)
|72.59 (291)
|-1.4
|74
|Cal State Fullerton
|69.04
|72.01 (103)
|72.23 (283)
|-0.2
|75
|UCLA
|69.03
|75.89 (23)
|70.38 (220)
|5.5
|76
|Eastern Washington
|68.99
|74.74 (37)
|74.13 (322)
|0.6
|76
|Kansas
|68.99
|78.6 (8)
|66.52 (68)
|12.1
|78
|Southern Utah
|68.96
|68.82 (229)
|75.9 (339)
|-7.1
|79
|East Tennessee State
|68.92
|72.61 (78)
|69.58 (190)
|3.0
|79
|Green Bay
|68.92
|72.24 (94)
|69.31 (173)
|2.9
|79
|Louisiana State
|68.92
|71.1 (140)
|71.07 (245)
|0.0
|82
|Chattanooga
|68.91
|72.1 (98)
|70.92 (240)
|1.2
|82
|Ohio
|68.91
|73.52 (61)
|69.71 (199)
|3.8
|82
|Southeast Missouri State
|68.91
|71.82 (110)
|73.63 (312)
|-1.8
|85
|Nicholls State
|68.90
|69.37 (209)
|73.53 (308)
|-4.2
|86
|Western Carolina
|68.88
|70.33 (169)
|71.55 (260)
|-1.2
|87
|St. John's (NY)
|68.87
|70.16 (173)
|70.48 (224)
|-0.3
|88
|Texas State
|68.86
|69.34 (211)
|69.36 (178)
|0.0
|89
|Rider
|68.84
|71.11 (139)
|71. (244)
|0.1
|90
|Texas-San Antonio
|68.79
|70.53 (164)
|72.11 (280)
|-1.6
|91
|Grand Canyon
|68.78
|72.89 (74)
|68.15 (131)
|4.7
|92
|SIU Edwardsville
|68.78
|67.39 (277)
|73.73 (314)
|-6.3
|93
|Memphis
|68.77
|73.63 (55)
|67.51 (107)
|6.1
|94
|Florida State
|68.77
|72.52 (81)
|67.42 (106)
|5.1
|95
|Morgan State
|68.74
|68.8 (231)
|70.35 (219)
|-1.5
|96
|McNeese State
|68.74
|69.98 (180)
|73.14 (303)
|-3.2
|97
|DePaul
|68.71
|69.07 (218)
|74.23 (323)
|-5.2
|98
|Charleston Southern
|68.66
|74.01 (51)
|70.66 (228)
|3.4
|98
|South Alabama
|68.66
|68.92 (225)
|70.68 (229)
|-1.8
|100
|Oregon
|68.64
|75.48 (26)
|69.23 (170)
|6.2
|101
|Brown
|68.60
|69.35 (210)
|72.09 (278)
|-2.7
|102
|Abilene Christian
|68.58
|69.92 (183)
|71.68 (263)
|-1.8
|103
|Gardner-Webb
|68.54
|70.49 (165)
|70.21 (215)
|0.3
|104
|Grambling
|68.49
|61.63 (349)
|73.01 (301)
|-11.4
|105
|Tennessee-Martin
|68.49
|69.73 (194)
|74.11 (321)
|-4.4
|106
|Lehigh
|68.47
|72.98 (71)
|69.52 (186)
|3.5
|107
|South Carolina State
|68.44
|66.69 (300)
|73.83 (316)
|-7.1
|108
|Georgia Southern
|68.37
|70.13 (174)
|70.71 (231)
|-0.6
|109
|Sam Houston State
|68.36
|71.4 (121)
|66.49 (66)
|4.9
|110
|North Carolina A&T
|68.34
|66.93 (295)
|71.69 (265)
|-4.8
|110
|Providence
|68.34
|72.72 (76)
|70.62 (226)
|2.1
|112
|Alabama State
|68.27
|66.1 (316)
|69.66 (196)
|-3.6
|112
|Missouri
|68.27
|73.34 (66)
|69.1 (164)
|4.2
|114
|Missouri-Kansas City
|68.26
|68.29 (254)
|72.94 (300)
|-4.7
|115
|Nevada
|68.26
|73.5 (63)
|71.15 (250)
|2.3
|116
|Fordham
|68.24
|65.62 (324)
|72.62 (293)
|-7.0
|117
|Maryland-Baltimore County
|68.22
|67.26 (284)
|74.08 (320)
|-6.8
|117
|Seton Hall
|68.22
|72.01 (102)
|68.9 (158)
|3.1
|117
|Virginia Commonwealth
|68.22
|74.17 (47)
|66.39 (64)
|7.8
|120
|Duke
|68.18
|79.6 (2)
|66.95 (87)
|12.6
|120
|New Mexico State
|68.18
|74.05 (50)
|66.69 (74)
|7.4
|120
|Utah Valley
|68.18
|70.58 (163)
|68.52 (144)
|2.1
|123
|Southern
|68.12
|66.15 (314)
|67.17 (98)
|-1.0
|124
|North Carolina-Wilmington
|68.09
|70.82 (155)
|72.03 (276)
|-1.2
|125
|Illinois-Chicago
|68.06
|66.88 (296)
|71.11 (248)
|-4.2
|125
|San Francisco
|68.06
|71.91 (106)
|70.71 (232)
|1.2
|125
|Troy
|68.06
|70.99 (143)
|72.3 (285)
|-1.3
|128
|South Dakota State
|68.01
|76.61 (17)
|70.19 (214)
|6.4
|128
|Southeastern Louisiana
|68.01
|68.72 (233)
|69.43 (179)
|-0.7
|130
|San Jose State
|68.00
|66.98 (293)
|72.86 (299)
|-5.9
|131
|Loyola Marymount
|68.00
|70.13 (175)
|72.67 (294)
|-2.5
|132
|Colorado
|67.99
|72.48 (83)
|69.56 (189)
|2.9
|132
|Texas Southern
|67.99
|70.38 (166)
|69.47 (182)
|0.9
|134
|Wagner
|67.97
|69.13 (216)
|67.84 (121)
|1.3
|135
|Gonzaga
|67.96
|78.43 (9)
|64.26 (28)
|14.2
|136
|North Carolina State
|67.94
|73.55 (59)
|70.6 (225)
|2.9
|136
|Winthrop
|67.94
|71.14 (137)
|68.03 (128)
|3.1
|138
|Alabama A&M
|67.93
|63.67 (342)
|70.75 (234)
|-7.1
|138
|Arkansas State
|67.93
|70.32 (170)
|69.43 (180)
|0.9
|138
|Kentucky
|67.93
|77.19 (12)
|64.83 (35)
|12.4
|141
|South Carolina Upstate
|67.93
|71.13 (138)
|71.34 (254)
|-0.2
|142
|Siena
|67.92
|69.78 (192)
|70.82 (236)
|-1.0
|143
|Marquette
|67.92
|74.34 (46)
|69.51 (184)
|4.8
|144
|Iowa
|67.91
|73.37 (65)
|69.72 (200)
|3.7
|145
|Morehead State
|67.90
|71.8 (112)
|68.7 (150)
|3.1
|146
|Mississippi State
|67.89
|69.61 (198)
|68.69 (149)
|0.9
|147
|Oklahoma State
|67.88
|73.12 (69)
|68.62 (147)
|4.5
|148
|Boise State
|67.88
|74.14 (49)
|67.99 (127)
|6.2
|149
|La Salle
|67.87
|70.65 (161)
|70.85 (238)
|-0.2
|149
|Stanford
|67.87
|71.03 (142)
|68.45 (141)
|2.6
|151
|Maryland
|67.84
|73.15 (68)
|66.94 (86)
|6.2
|152
|Western Kentucky
|67.84
|70.93 (148)
|69.35 (177)
|1.6
|153
|South Carolina
|67.83
|68.96 (224)
|67.65 (111)
|1.3
|154
|Canisius
|67.82
|72.26 (93)
|71.88 (271)
|0.4
|155
|Marist
|67.80
|65.84 (318)
|73.98 (319)
|-8.1
|156
|Montana State
|67.79
|71.31 (128)
|73.25 (305)
|-1.9
|156
|Xavier
|67.79
|74.82 (36)
|68.54 (145)
|6.3
|158
|Northern Colorado
|67.79
|73.86 (54)
|72.1 (279)
|1.8
|159
|Davidson
|67.78
|75.86 (24)
|69.89 (204)
|6.0
|160
|Cornell
|67.77
|69.05 (220)
|71.72 (269)
|-2.7
|160
|Kennesaw State
|67.77
|66.96 (294)
|74.6 (327)
|-7.6
|162
|Coastal Carolina
|67.77
|72.46 (84)
|66.13 (54)
|6.3
|163
|St. Francis (NY)
|67.76
|67.31 (282)
|68.76 (153)
|-1.4
|164
|Northern Arizona
|67.76
|67.82 (264)
|72.6 (292)
|-4.8
|165
|Hofstra
|67.76
|72.04 (101)
|71.41 (258)
|0.6
|166
|New Mexico
|67.69
|73.06 (70)
|66.93 (85)
|6.1
|167
|Manhattan
|67.67
|67.91 (261)
|68.97 (161)
|-1.1
|168
|Texas
|67.67
|71.89 (108)
|66.8 (78)
|5.1
|169
|Bryant
|67.65
|69.02 (221)
|74.82 (329)
|-5.8
|170
|Indiana
|67.63
|75.31 (31)
|68.91 (159)
|6.4
|171
|Rice
|67.60
|68.31 (253)
|71.26 (252)
|-2.9
|172
|St. Bonaventure
|67.59
|72.84 (75)
|69.81 (201)
|3.0
|173
|Louisville
|67.59
|74.49 (41)
|63.48 (20)
|11.0
|174
|Villanova
|67.58
|76.8 (15)
|66.34 (63)
|10.5
|174
|West Virginia
|67.58
|74.54 (40)
|67.27 (102)
|7.3
|176
|Creighton
|67.58
|75.85 (25)
|68.86 (157)
|7.0
|176
|Florida International
|67.58
|68.36 (250)
|70.98 (243)
|-2.6
|178
|Oral Roberts
|67.56
|72.57 (79)
|71.38 (257)
|1.2
|178
|Robert Morris
|67.56
|68.34 (251)
|67.75 (116)
|0.6
|180
|Central Connecticut State
|67.49
|66.63 (304)
|71.96 (273)
|-5.3
|181
|Houston
|67.47
|73.51 (62)
|69.7 (198)
|3.8
|182
|UC-Irvine
|67.46
|69.88 (184)
|67.24 (100)
|2.6
|183
|University of California
|67.44
|70.91 (151)
|67.86 (122)
|3.0
|184
|Arizona State
|67.43
|71.49 (120)
|69.53 (187)
|2.0
|185
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|67.42
|64.47 (334)
|73.04 (302)
|-8.6
|186
|Tennessee State
|67.39
|68.09 (260)
|69.55 (188)
|-1.5
|187
|Oregon State
|67.37
|69.63 (196)
|69.59 (191)
|0.0
|188
|Murray State
|67.37
|75.4 (27)
|66.64 (71)
|8.8
|189
|Central Michigan
|67.34
|72.07 (99)
|71.65 (261)
|0.4
|190
|Lafayette
|67.33
|70.6 (162)
|73.69 (313)
|-3.1
|191
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|67.31
|61.62 (350)
|69.3 (172)
|-7.7
|191
|Radford
|67.31
|68.59 (237)
|69.51 (185)
|-0.9
|193
|Southern California
|67.30
|69.05 (219)
|68.23 (136)
|0.8
|194
|Western Michigan
|67.29
|71.37 (125)
|69.65 (195)
|1.7
|195
|Kent State
|67.27
|71.33 (126)
|68.42 (139)
|2.9
|196
|UC-Davis
|67.27
|69.09 (217)
|70.65 (227)
|-1.6
|197
|Howard
|67.26
|62.82 (346)
|70.34 (218)
|-7.5
|198
|Saint Joseph's
|67.24
|69.79 (191)
|69.32 (176)
|0.5
|199
|Fairfield
|67.22
|67.75 (267)
|67.54 (110)
|0.2
|200
|Valparaiso
|67.16
|71.98 (104)
|66.17 (57)
|5.8
|201
|Florida Atlantic
|67.14
|67.56 (273)
|69.95 (206)
|-2.4
|202
|Texas Tech
|67.13
|69.54 (200)
|69.63 (194)
|-0.1
|202
|Weber State
|67.13
|74.92 (33)
|68.18 (133)
|6.7
|204
|Portland
|67.13
|69.82 (188)
|71.69 (266)
|-1.9
|205
|Texas Christian
|67.10
|68.85 (227)
|69.69 (197)
|-0.8
|206
|IUPUI
|67.08
|69.64 (195)
|72.43 (289)
|-2.8
|207
|East Carolina
|67.07
|68.52 (243)
|69.62 (193)
|-1.1
|208
|Arizona
|67.06
|75.35 (29)
|65.48 (44)
|9.9
|208
|Toledo
|67.06
|71.31 (127)
|70.84 (237)
|0.5
|210
|Bowling Green State
|67.04
|67.33 (281)
|68.28 (137)
|-0.9
|211
|Akron
|67.03
|71.89 (107)
|67.07 (91)
|4.8
|211
|Alabama-Birmingham
|67.03
|70.78 (157)
|67.2 (99)
|3.6
|211
|George Mason
|67.03
|69.49 (202)
|68.99 (162)
|0.5
|214
|Cal State Bakersfield
|67.03
|68.54 (241)
|67.52 (108)
|1.0
|215
|Campbell
|67.02
|70.08 (178)
|70.04 (209)
|0.0
|216
|High Point
|67.02
|71.38 (123)
|69.83 (202)
|1.5
|217
|Colorado State
|67.01
|72.31 (89)
|69.32 (175)
|3.0
|218
|Tulsa
|67.00
|69.86 (186)
|67.13 (95)
|2.7
|219
|Rutgers
|66.98
|65.96 (317)
|69.45 (181)
|-3.5
|220
|Mount St. Mary's
|66.97
|67.22 (287)
|69.05 (163)
|-1.8
|221
|Rhode Island
|66.93
|70.09 (177)
|67.38 (103)
|2.7
|222
|Texas-El Paso
|66.92
|69.53 (201)
|66. (51)
|3.5
|223
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|66.90
|67.19 (288)
|68.57 (146)
|-1.4
|224
|Virginia Tech
|66.89
|71.25 (130)
|68.96 (160)
|2.3
|225
|Purdue
|66.88
|73.56 (58)
|65.47 (43)
|8.1
|226
|Indiana State
|66.81
|67.73 (268)
|67.97 (125)
|-0.2
|227
|Washington State
|66.80
|69.38 (207)
|71.1 (246)
|-1.7
|228
|Northern Kentucky
|66.78
|70.67 (160)
|69.51 (183)
|1.2
|229
|Kansas State
|66.77
|71.09 (141)
|65.9 (49)
|5.2
|230
|Georgia Tech
|66.73
|67.04 (292)
|66.15 (56)
|0.9
|231
|Bucknell
|66.72
|71.64 (114)
|66.51 (67)
|5.1
|232
|Boston University
|66.71
|69.44 (205)
|67.94 (123)
|1.5
|233
|Northern Illinois
|66.67
|65.7 (320)
|68.65 (148)
|-3.0
|234
|Eastern Kentucky
|66.66
|72.44 (86)
|69.59 (192)
|2.9
|235
|North Carolina Central
|66.65
|70.79 (156)
|63.39 (16)
|7.4
|236
|Evansville
|66.64
|69.32 (212)
|67.74 (115)
|1.6
|237
|Minnesota
|66.59
|71.27 (129)
|67.84 (120)
|3.4
|238
|Dayton
|66.58
|71.18 (135)
|66.02 (52)
|5.2
|238
|Illinois
|66.58
|69.83 (187)
|67.14 (97)
|2.7
|240
|Idaho
|66.57
|71.53 (117)
|70.06 (210)
|1.5
|241
|Fresno State
|66.56
|69.43 (206)
|67.68 (113)
|1.7
|242
|Milwaukee
|66.54
|68.49 (245)
|69.21 (167)
|-0.7
|243
|Tennessee
|66.53
|70.91 (150)
|66.71 (75)
|4.2
|244
|Delaware
|66.49
|68.19 (257)
|71.76 (270)
|-3.6
|245
|UC-Riverside
|66.49
|64.65 (332)
|67.81 (118)
|-3.2
|245
|Pennsylvania
|66.49
|66.62 (305)
|69.16 (166)
|-2.5
|247
|Bethune-Cookman
|66.48
|67.25 (285)
|69.23 (169)
|-2.0
|248
|Little Rock
|66.47
|67.81 (265)
|68.21 (134)
|-0.4
|249
|Jackson State
|66.44
|63.68 (341)
|66.31 (62)
|-2.6
|250
|George Washington
|66.44
|68.74 (232)
|67.04 (90)
|1.7
|250
|Saint Francis (PA)
|66.44
|67.08 (290)
|71.36 (255)
|-4.3
|252
|Georgetown
|66.42
|71.71 (113)
|66.83 (81)
|4.9
|252
|Yale
|66.42
|69.56 (199)
|66.61 (69)
|2.9
|254
|Pepperdine
|66.42
|67.38 (279)
|71.89 (272)
|-4.5
|255
|Baylor
|66.41
|74.16 (48)
|65.85 (48)
|8.3
|256
|Middle Tennessee
|66.37
|70.92 (149)
|63.95 (26)
|7.0
|256
|Temple
|66.37
|70.1 (176)
|66.98 (88)
|3.1
|258
|Eastern Michigan
|66.34
|66.69 (301)
|65.31 (41)
|1.4
|259
|James Madison
|66.33
|68.28 (255)
|69.22 (168)
|-0.9
|259
|Stephen F. Austin
|66.33
|71.84 (109)
|61.33 (5)
|10.5
|259
|Wyoming
|66.33
|68.48 (246)
|66.92 (84)
|1.6
|262
|Ball State
|66.30
|68.32 (252)
|68.32 (138)
|0.0
|263
|Tulane
|66.29
|66.84 (297)
|68.49 (143)
|-1.7
|264
|Illinois State
|66.22
|68.82 (230)
|65.93 (50)
|2.9
|265
|Idaho State
|66.22
|67.5 (274)
|72.78 (297)
|-5.3
|266
|Ohio State
|66.21
|73.38 (64)
|62.98 (12)
|10.4
|267
|Vanderbilt
|66.11
|71.22 (131)
|66.75 (76)
|4.5
|268
|Boston College
|66.09
|68.11 (259)
|70.75 (235)
|-2.6
|269
|Utah
|66.07
|70.06 (179)
|66.27 (60)
|3.8
|270
|North Dakota State
|66.03
|71.53 (118)
|66.68 (73)
|4.9
|271
|Sacramento State
|66.02
|67.64 (270)
|70.42 (222)
|-2.8
|272
|Michigan State
|66.01
|73.17 (67)
|63.93 (24)
|9.2
|273
|Furman
|66.00
|68.55 (240)
|67.83 (119)
|0.7
|274
|Liberty
|65.99
|67.78 (266)
|67.67 (112)
|0.1
|275
|Towson
|65.97
|68.51 (244)
|69.96 (207)
|-1.4
|276
|Loyola (MD)
|65.97
|66.22 (311)
|68.49 (142)
|-2.3
|277
|Cleveland State
|65.92
|67.58 (272)
|67.03 (89)
|0.5
|277
|Santa Clara
|65.92
|68.7 (234)
|69.97 (208)
|-1.3
|279
|Butler
|65.89
|71.62 (116)
|65.19 (38)
|6.4
|279
|Central Florida
|65.89
|67.64 (269)
|66.66 (72)
|1.0
|281
|Hartford
|65.89
|64.32 (335)
|68.84 (156)
|-4.5
|282
|Drake
|65.87
|67.83 (263)
|70.31 (217)
|-2.5
|283
|Wichita State
|65.87
|74.39 (45)
|61.8 (8)
|12.6
|284
|Florida
|65.86
|72.63 (77)
|63.41 (18)
|9.2
|284
|William & Mary
|65.86
|72.16 (96)
|70.9 (239)
|1.3
|286
|Samford
|65.74
|68.66 (236)
|71.71 (267)
|-3.1
|287
|Bradley
|65.71
|63.45 (343)
|67.41 (105)
|-4.0
|288
|Louisiana-Monroe
|65.71
|65.37 (327)
|68.73 (152)
|-3.4
|289
|Stony Brook
|65.70
|68.4 (249)
|63.37 (15)
|5.0
|290
|Syracuse
|65.68
|71.92 (105)
|63.46 (19)
|8.5
|291
|Richmond
|65.62
|70.3 (171)
|67.1 (94)
|3.2
|292
|Wright State
|65.59
|66.72 (299)
|63.99 (27)
|2.7
|293
|UC-Santa Barbara
|65.58
|69. (222)
|66.84 (82)
|2.2
|294
|Dartmouth
|65.54
|63.28 (344)
|68.15 (132)
|-4.9
|295
|Texas A&M
|65.51
|68.9 (226)
|64.43 (31)
|4.5
|296
|Colgate
|65.50
|67.13 (289)
|70.43 (223)
|-3.3
|297
|Georgia State
|65.49
|69.46 (203)
|65.21 (39)
|4.3
|298
|College of Charleston
|65.48
|68.83 (228)
|66.19 (58)
|2.6
|299
|Miami (OH)
|65.48
|65.6 (325)
|68.82 (155)
|-3.2
|300
|Southern Mississippi
|65.47
|68.54 (242)
|66.48 (65)
|2.1
|301
|San Diego State
|65.46
|69.8 (190)
|60.74 (4)
|9.1
|302
|Navy
|65.43
|63.98 (337)
|66.62 (70)
|-2.6
|303
|Connecticut
|65.41
|69.61 (197)
|65.16 (37)
|4.5
|304
|Mercer
|65.40
|71.19 (134)
|66.76 (77)
|4.4
|305
|Penn State
|65.34
|67.05 (291)
|67.4 (104)
|-0.3
|306
|Jacksonville State
|65.34
|66.63 (303)
|67.8 (117)
|-1.2
|307
|Eastern Illinois
|65.32
|66.41 (307)
|68.23 (135)
|-1.8
|307
|Montana
|65.32
|71.5 (119)
|66.14 (55)
|5.4
|309
|Binghamton
|65.31
|61.3 (351)
|69.26 (171)
|-8.0
|310
|Georgia
|65.31
|67.46 (275)
|66.28 (61)
|1.2
|311
|Southern Illinois
|65.30
|66.21 (312)
|67.08 (92)
|-0.9
|312
|Alabama
|65.27
|67.25 (286)
|63.86 (23)
|3.4
|313
|Columbia
|65.26
|68.57 (239)
|66.83 (80)
|1.7
|314
|Nebraska
|65.23
|66.16 (313)
|66.03 (53)
|0.1
|315
|San Diego
|65.23
|64.99 (330)
|67.54 (109)
|-2.6
|316
|Saint Louis
|65.18
|65.16 (328)
|63.58 (21)
|1.6
|317
|New Hampshire
|65.17
|64.12 (336)
|64.34 (29)
|-0.2
|318
|Vermont
|65.08
|69.87 (185)
|62.77 (10)
|7.1
|319
|Utah State
|64.89
|70.95 (147)
|65.65 (46)
|5.3
|320
|Western Illinois
|64.87
|63.69 (340)
|65.41 (42)
|-1.7
|321
|Wofford
|64.83
|69.37 (208)
|65.6 (45)
|3.8
|322
|Harvard
|64.80
|69.25 (214)
|63.03 (13)
|6.2
|323
|Drexel
|64.74
|66.37 (308)
|66.81 (79)
|-0.4
|324
|Clemson
|64.71
|68.13 (258)
|63.24 (14)
|4.9
|325
|Air Force
|64.67
|66.25 (310)
|68.15 (130)
|-1.9
|326
|Northeastern
|64.67
|68.46 (248)
|67.7 (114)
|0.8
|326
|Pacific
|64.67
|67.41 (276)
|68.07 (129)
|-0.7
|328
|Presbyterian
|64.64
|63.91 (338)
|70.96 (242)
|-7.0
|329
|Miami (FL)
|64.54
|70.24 (172)
|64.55 (32)
|5.7
|329
|Saint Peter's
|64.54
|62.46 (347)
|63.68 (22)
|-1.2
|331
|South Florida
|64.44
|62.85 (345)
|67.25 (101)
|-4.4
|332
|Albany (NY)
|64.42
|68.28 (256)
|65.22 (40)
|3.1
|333
|Cincinnati
|64.33
|69.45 (204)
|60.34 (3)
|9.1
|334
|Missouri State
|64.33
|67.36 (280)
|66.26 (59)
|1.1
|335
|Notre Dame
|64.31
|73.9 (53)
|67.09 (93)
|6.8
|336
|Holy Cross
|64.28
|64.93 (331)
|67.13 (96)
|-2.2
|337
|Delaware State
|64.19
|63.83 (339)
|68.43 (140)
|-4.6
|338
|Princeton
|64.16
|68.98 (223)
|62.94 (11)
|6.0
|339
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|64.07
|74.49 (42)
|63.4 (17)
|11.1
|340
|Loyola (IL)
|63.92
|66.1 (315)
|64.62 (34)
|1.5
|341
|Old Dominion
|63.68
|66.54 (306)
|61.63 (7)
|4.9
|342
|Southern Methodist
|63.56
|68.48 (247)
|61.96 (9)
|6.5
|343
|Pittsburgh
|63.53
|69.98 (181)
|65.05 (36)
|4.9
|344
|Cal Poly
|63.42
|65.46 (326)
|66.91 (83)
|-1.5
|345
|Northwestern
|63.33
|67.39 (278)
|65.7 (47)
|1.7
|346
|Michigan
|63.13
|70.7 (159)
|63.94 (25)
|6.8
|347
|Northern Iowa
|62.41
|65.75 (319)
|61.37 (6)
|4.4
|348
|American
|62.30
|61.91 (348)
|64.58 (33)
|-2.7
|349
|Denver
|61.97
|66.66 (302)
|64.39 (30)
|2.3
|350
|Wisconsin
|61.32
|68.7 (235)
|59.88 (2)
|8.8
|351
|Virginia
|61.03
|65.65 (323)
|56.95 (1)
|8.7