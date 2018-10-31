basketball-men-d1 flag

November 1, 2018

Pace can tell us a lot about a team, but not whether it will win. Here’s why

There are few stats more tied to a basketball team's identity than pace. North Carolina would run a fast break up by 50; Virginia makes you wonder if your TV is paused. But can a team's pace tell us if they're going to be successful? Not even close.

We looked at the correlation between 30 college basketball statistics and win percentage. Pace was at the bottom of the barrel.

First, a refresher on the statistic itself: Pace is a measure of how many possessions a team will have during a standard 40-minute game. Last season, the average pace among all Division I teams was 69.7. 

With that out of the way, let’s clarify exactly how small of a relationship pace has to win percentage. The short version of how we did that: we compared a lot of basketball statistics and saw which matched best.

The longer version: we used correlation coefficients, which measure the relationship between two sets of variables, using a scale of -1 to +1, with -1 meaning a perfect inverse relationship (as one set of numbers rises, the other falls the exact amount), and +1 meaning a perfect 1:1 relationship (as one set of numbers rises, the other rises the exact amount).

A stat like offensive rating — which is a measure of how many points a team would score per 100 possessions — is obviously tied closely to success, and we see that in the correlation coefficient between ORtg and win percentage, which is 0.77. 

Pace comes in at 0.06. It’s almost impressive how insignificant that is. 

Only two statistics we looked at had less of a relationship to success: Turnover percentage (0.05) and 3-point attempt rate (0.02).

There’s a pretty reasonable explanation for this.

Before we get to it, let’s break down every team by its average pace for some context. It’s not a perfect estimate, as we aren’t calculating a team’s total pace over the past 18 years but rather averaging its pace each season. Still, it gives us a fairly accurate look. The full stats are only available since the 2010 season.

The slowest team in basketball shouldn’t come as much of a surprise: Virginia, at 61.03 — an average of 6.47 fewer possessions per game than the typical Division I team. Right behind, at 61.32 is Wisconsin.

Now let’s look at defensive performance over the same time period with the points per game allowed by each team. 

1. Virginia: 56.95
2. Wisconsin: 59.88

The 20 slowest teams since 2010 have allowed an average of 63.9 points per game, as opposed to the Division I average of 69.7, and it makes sense. Fewer possessions equals fewer points.

But where Virginia and Wisconsin stray from the norm is on the opposite end of the court. While neither team is an offensive powerhouse, they both average more than 8.7 points per game more than their opponents. The margin for the rest of the 20 slowest teams is just 3.3, with four teams actually averaging fewer points per game than their opponents.

This disparity is apparent on the other end of the spectrum as well. Eight of the 20 fastest teams score fewer points than their opponents, and then you have BYU and North Carolina.

BYU (the eighth-fastest team in Division I) averages 10 points per game more than its opponents, while UNC (10th fastest) has a margin of 9.4.

The lesson is clear. Slowing a game down is only effective if you can hold your opponents and make the most of your limited opportunities. Speeding it up only helps if you can sustain firepower over long periods.

So no, Virginia’s pace isn’t what makes them such a dangerous team. It’s that they know how to use it.

Here’s a ranking of all Division I teams’ pace this decade:

Rank School Average pace PPG (rank) Opp PPG (rank) Point differential
1 VMI 75.18 78.66 (7) 80.85 (350) -2.2
2 Northwestern State 74.29 77.14 (13) 78.73 (347) -1.6
3 Omaha 73.98 79.07 (5) 80.68 (349) -1.6
4 Central Arkansas 73.20 73.52 (60) 80.88 (351) -7.4
5 Lipscomb 72.40 76.84 (14) 76.74 (345) 0.1
6 Houston Baptist 72.20 72.37 (88) 76.46 (342) -4.1
7 Incarnate Word 72.00 76.4 (20) 75.62 (336) 0.8
8 Brigham Young 71.99 80.64 (1) 70.69 (230) 10.0
9 Marshall 71.67 76.55 (18) 74.34 (325) 2.2
10 North Carolina 71.46 79.35 (3) 69.94 (205) 9.4
11 Mississippi Valley State 71.37 66.72 (298) 76.59 (344) -9.9
12 Longwood 71.27 70.33 (168) 78.85 (348) -8.5
13 Lamar 71.18 72.39 (87) 72.81 (298) -0.4
14 Texas-Arlington 71.14 74.44 (43) 70.41 (221) 4.0
15 Long Island University 71.03 75.35 (28) 74.91 (331) 0.4
16 Oakland 70.99 78.81 (6) 75.66 (337) 3.1
17 Louisiana 70.88 75.97 (22) 71.67 (262) 4.3
18 Washington 70.88 76.1 (21) 72.74 (296) 3.4
19 Detroit Mercy 70.86 74.88 (34) 74.39 (326) 0.5
20 Arkansas 70.74 76.41 (19) 71.72 (268) 4.7
21 Iona 70.64 79.1 (4) 73.31 (306) 5.8
22 Massachusetts 70.62 72.29 (90) 72.37 (287) -0.1
23 New Orleans 70.41 69.74 (193) 72.46 (290) -2.7
24 Chicago State 70.41 65.02 (329) 76.47 (343) -11.5
25 North Carolina-Asheville 70.30 75.34 (30) 71.37 (256) 4.0
26 Iowa State 70.08 77.29 (11) 71.45 (259) 5.8
27 Hampton 70.03 69.15 (215) 68.71 (151) 0.4
28 Cal State Northridge 70.02 71.38 (122) 74.9 (330) -3.5
29 Alcorn State 69.97 64.64 (333) 72.34 (286) -7.7
30 South Dakota 69.93 74.64 (38) 73.47 (307) 1.2
31 Portland State 69.90 76.65 (16) 75.98 (340) 0.7
32 Louisiana Tech 69.88 73.99 (52) 67.99 (126) 6.0
33 Youngstown State 69.86 72.49 (82) 75.31 (334) -2.8
34 Niagara 69.83 71.17 (136) 74.93 (332) -3.8
35 North Dakota 69.83 72.04 (100) 72.25 (284) -0.2
36 Seattle 69.80 69.29 (213) 70.15 (211) -0.9
37 Coppin State 69.77 67.89 (262) 75.34 (335) -7.4
38 Charlotte 69.72 71.81 (111) 73.57 (310) -1.8
39 Florida A&M 69.71 65.68 (321) 73.95 (317) -8.3
40 Stetson 69.71 69.97 (182) 76.13 (341) -6.2
41 Massachusetts-Lowell 69.68 70.98 (144) 75.78 (338) -4.8
42 Austin Peay 69.62 72.91 (73) 74.61 (328) -1.7
43 Wake Forest 69.59 71.37 (124) 73.6 (311) -2.2
44 Prairie View 69.58 66.28 (309) 70.18 (212) -3.9
45 Duquesne 69.57 72.94 (72) 73.15 (304) -0.2
46 Maine 69.54 67.6 (271) 73.56 (309) -6.0
47 Citadel 69.54 71.62 (115) 77.17 (346) -5.5
47 Sacred Heart 69.54 70.97 (146) 74.27 (324) -3.3
49 Buffalo 69.51 74.63 (39) 70.29 (216) 4.3
50 Mississippi 69.48 74.85 (35) 71.12 (249) 3.7
51 Auburn 69.44 70.98 (145) 72.02 (275) -1.0
52 Oklahoma 69.40 74.43 (44) 71.34 (253) 3.1
53 North Texas 69.37 71.2 (133) 71.11 (247) 0.1
54 Jacksonville 69.34 70.76 (158) 72.73 (295) -2.0
54 North Carolina-Greensboro 69.34 70.88 (153) 72.4 (288) -1.5
56 Hawaii 69.33 72.55 (80) 70.19 (213) 2.4
57 Monmouth 69.33 69.8 (189) 71.18 (251) -1.4
58 Tennessee Tech 69.31 72.45 (85) 72.13 (281) 0.3
59 North Florida 69.31 72.28 (92) 73.95 (318) -1.7
60 NJIT 69.29 70.91 (152) 69.86 (203) 1.1
60 Savannah State 69.29 65.67 (322) 68.82 (154) -3.1
62 Fort Wayne 69.29 75.27 (32) 72.14 (282) 3.1
63 Belmont 69.27 78.01 (10) 69.32 (174) 8.7
64 Army 69.26 70.87 (154) 70.95 (241) -0.1
65 Texas-Rio Grande Valley 69.24 67.28 (283) 73.8 (315) -6.5
66 Norfolk State 69.21 70.36 (167) 70.74 (233) -0.4
67 Elon 69.19 72.18 (95) 72.08 (277) 0.1
68 Long Beach State 69.18 72.11 (97) 71.68 (264) 0.4
68 Nevada-Las Vegas 69.18 73.61 (57) 67.96 (124) 5.7
70 Quinnipiac 69.17 72.29 (91) 71.97 (274) 0.3
71 Fairleigh Dickinson 69.13 68.57 (238) 75.02 (333) -6.5
72 Florida Gulf Coast 69.08 73.62 (56) 69.11 (165) 4.5
73 Appalachian State 69.06 71.21 (132) 72.59 (291) -1.4
74 Cal State Fullerton 69.04 72.01 (103) 72.23 (283) -0.2
75 UCLA 69.03 75.89 (23) 70.38 (220) 5.5
76 Eastern Washington 68.99 74.74 (37) 74.13 (322) 0.6
76 Kansas 68.99 78.6 (8) 66.52 (68) 12.1
78 Southern Utah 68.96 68.82 (229) 75.9 (339) -7.1
79 East Tennessee State 68.92 72.61 (78) 69.58 (190) 3.0
79 Green Bay 68.92 72.24 (94) 69.31 (173) 2.9
79 Louisiana State 68.92 71.1 (140) 71.07 (245) 0.0
82 Chattanooga 68.91 72.1 (98) 70.92 (240) 1.2
82 Ohio 68.91 73.52 (61) 69.71 (199) 3.8
82 Southeast Missouri State 68.91 71.82 (110) 73.63 (312) -1.8
85 Nicholls State 68.90 69.37 (209) 73.53 (308) -4.2
86 Western Carolina 68.88 70.33 (169) 71.55 (260) -1.2
87 St. John's (NY) 68.87 70.16 (173) 70.48 (224) -0.3
88 Texas State 68.86 69.34 (211) 69.36 (178) 0.0
89 Rider 68.84 71.11 (139) 71. (244) 0.1
90 Texas-San Antonio 68.79 70.53 (164) 72.11 (280) -1.6
91 Grand Canyon 68.78 72.89 (74) 68.15 (131) 4.7
92 SIU Edwardsville 68.78 67.39 (277) 73.73 (314) -6.3
93 Memphis 68.77 73.63 (55) 67.51 (107) 6.1
94 Florida State 68.77 72.52 (81) 67.42 (106) 5.1
95 Morgan State 68.74 68.8 (231) 70.35 (219) -1.5
96 McNeese State 68.74 69.98 (180) 73.14 (303) -3.2
97 DePaul 68.71 69.07 (218) 74.23 (323) -5.2
98 Charleston Southern 68.66 74.01 (51) 70.66 (228) 3.4
98 South Alabama 68.66 68.92 (225) 70.68 (229) -1.8
100 Oregon 68.64 75.48 (26) 69.23 (170) 6.2
101 Brown 68.60 69.35 (210) 72.09 (278) -2.7
102 Abilene Christian 68.58 69.92 (183) 71.68 (263) -1.8
103 Gardner-Webb 68.54 70.49 (165) 70.21 (215) 0.3
104 Grambling 68.49 61.63 (349) 73.01 (301) -11.4
105 Tennessee-Martin 68.49 69.73 (194) 74.11 (321) -4.4
106 Lehigh 68.47 72.98 (71) 69.52 (186) 3.5
107 South Carolina State 68.44 66.69 (300) 73.83 (316) -7.1
108 Georgia Southern 68.37 70.13 (174) 70.71 (231) -0.6
109 Sam Houston State 68.36 71.4 (121) 66.49 (66) 4.9
110 North Carolina A&T 68.34 66.93 (295) 71.69 (265) -4.8
110 Providence 68.34 72.72 (76) 70.62 (226) 2.1
112 Alabama State 68.27 66.1 (316) 69.66 (196) -3.6
112 Missouri 68.27 73.34 (66) 69.1 (164) 4.2
114 Missouri-Kansas City 68.26 68.29 (254) 72.94 (300) -4.7
115 Nevada 68.26 73.5 (63) 71.15 (250) 2.3
116 Fordham 68.24 65.62 (324) 72.62 (293) -7.0
117 Maryland-Baltimore County 68.22 67.26 (284) 74.08 (320) -6.8
117 Seton Hall 68.22 72.01 (102) 68.9 (158) 3.1
117 Virginia Commonwealth 68.22 74.17 (47) 66.39 (64) 7.8
120 Duke 68.18 79.6 (2) 66.95 (87) 12.6
120 New Mexico State 68.18 74.05 (50) 66.69 (74) 7.4
120 Utah Valley 68.18 70.58 (163) 68.52 (144) 2.1
123 Southern 68.12 66.15 (314) 67.17 (98) -1.0
124 North Carolina-Wilmington 68.09 70.82 (155) 72.03 (276) -1.2
125 Illinois-Chicago 68.06 66.88 (296) 71.11 (248) -4.2
125 San Francisco 68.06 71.91 (106) 70.71 (232) 1.2
125 Troy 68.06 70.99 (143) 72.3 (285) -1.3
128 South Dakota State 68.01 76.61 (17) 70.19 (214) 6.4
128 Southeastern Louisiana 68.01 68.72 (233) 69.43 (179) -0.7
130 San Jose State 68.00 66.98 (293) 72.86 (299) -5.9
131 Loyola Marymount 68.00 70.13 (175) 72.67 (294) -2.5
132 Colorado 67.99 72.48 (83) 69.56 (189) 2.9
132 Texas Southern 67.99 70.38 (166) 69.47 (182) 0.9
134 Wagner 67.97 69.13 (216) 67.84 (121) 1.3
135 Gonzaga 67.96 78.43 (9) 64.26 (28) 14.2
136 North Carolina State 67.94 73.55 (59) 70.6 (225) 2.9
136 Winthrop 67.94 71.14 (137) 68.03 (128) 3.1
138 Alabama A&M 67.93 63.67 (342) 70.75 (234) -7.1
138 Arkansas State 67.93 70.32 (170) 69.43 (180) 0.9
138 Kentucky 67.93 77.19 (12) 64.83 (35) 12.4
141 South Carolina Upstate 67.93 71.13 (138) 71.34 (254) -0.2
142 Siena 67.92 69.78 (192) 70.82 (236) -1.0
143 Marquette 67.92 74.34 (46) 69.51 (184) 4.8
144 Iowa 67.91 73.37 (65) 69.72 (200) 3.7
145 Morehead State 67.90 71.8 (112) 68.7 (150) 3.1
146 Mississippi State 67.89 69.61 (198) 68.69 (149) 0.9
147 Oklahoma State 67.88 73.12 (69) 68.62 (147) 4.5
148 Boise State 67.88 74.14 (49) 67.99 (127) 6.2
149 La Salle 67.87 70.65 (161) 70.85 (238) -0.2
149 Stanford 67.87 71.03 (142) 68.45 (141) 2.6
151 Maryland 67.84 73.15 (68) 66.94 (86) 6.2
152 Western Kentucky 67.84 70.93 (148) 69.35 (177) 1.6
153 South Carolina 67.83 68.96 (224) 67.65 (111) 1.3
154 Canisius 67.82 72.26 (93) 71.88 (271) 0.4
155 Marist 67.80 65.84 (318) 73.98 (319) -8.1
156 Montana State 67.79 71.31 (128) 73.25 (305) -1.9
156 Xavier 67.79 74.82 (36) 68.54 (145) 6.3
158 Northern Colorado 67.79 73.86 (54) 72.1 (279) 1.8
159 Davidson 67.78 75.86 (24) 69.89 (204) 6.0
160 Cornell 67.77 69.05 (220) 71.72 (269) -2.7
160 Kennesaw State 67.77 66.96 (294) 74.6 (327) -7.6
162 Coastal Carolina 67.77 72.46 (84) 66.13 (54) 6.3
163 St. Francis (NY) 67.76 67.31 (282) 68.76 (153) -1.4
164 Northern Arizona 67.76 67.82 (264) 72.6 (292) -4.8
165 Hofstra 67.76 72.04 (101) 71.41 (258) 0.6
166 New Mexico 67.69 73.06 (70) 66.93 (85) 6.1
167 Manhattan 67.67 67.91 (261) 68.97 (161) -1.1
168 Texas 67.67 71.89 (108) 66.8 (78) 5.1
169 Bryant 67.65 69.02 (221) 74.82 (329) -5.8
170 Indiana 67.63 75.31 (31) 68.91 (159) 6.4
171 Rice 67.60 68.31 (253) 71.26 (252) -2.9
172 St. Bonaventure 67.59 72.84 (75) 69.81 (201) 3.0
173 Louisville 67.59 74.49 (41) 63.48 (20) 11.0
174 Villanova 67.58 76.8 (15) 66.34 (63) 10.5
174 West Virginia 67.58 74.54 (40) 67.27 (102) 7.3
176 Creighton 67.58 75.85 (25) 68.86 (157) 7.0
176 Florida International 67.58 68.36 (250) 70.98 (243) -2.6
178 Oral Roberts 67.56 72.57 (79) 71.38 (257) 1.2
178 Robert Morris 67.56 68.34 (251) 67.75 (116) 0.6
180 Central Connecticut State 67.49 66.63 (304) 71.96 (273) -5.3
181 Houston 67.47 73.51 (62) 69.7 (198) 3.8
182 UC-Irvine 67.46 69.88 (184) 67.24 (100) 2.6
183 University of California 67.44 70.91 (151) 67.86 (122) 3.0
184 Arizona State 67.43 71.49 (120) 69.53 (187) 2.0
185 Maryland-Eastern Shore 67.42 64.47 (334) 73.04 (302) -8.6
186 Tennessee State 67.39 68.09 (260) 69.55 (188) -1.5
187 Oregon State 67.37 69.63 (196) 69.59 (191) 0.0
188 Murray State 67.37 75.4 (27) 66.64 (71) 8.8
189 Central Michigan 67.34 72.07 (99) 71.65 (261) 0.4
190 Lafayette 67.33 70.6 (162) 73.69 (313) -3.1
191 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67.31 61.62 (350) 69.3 (172) -7.7
191 Radford 67.31 68.59 (237) 69.51 (185) -0.9
193 Southern California 67.30 69.05 (219) 68.23 (136) 0.8
194 Western Michigan 67.29 71.37 (125) 69.65 (195) 1.7
195 Kent State 67.27 71.33 (126) 68.42 (139) 2.9
196 UC-Davis 67.27 69.09 (217) 70.65 (227) -1.6
197 Howard 67.26 62.82 (346) 70.34 (218) -7.5
198 Saint Joseph's 67.24 69.79 (191) 69.32 (176) 0.5
199 Fairfield 67.22 67.75 (267) 67.54 (110) 0.2
200 Valparaiso 67.16 71.98 (104) 66.17 (57) 5.8
201 Florida Atlantic 67.14 67.56 (273) 69.95 (206) -2.4
202 Texas Tech 67.13 69.54 (200) 69.63 (194) -0.1
202 Weber State 67.13 74.92 (33) 68.18 (133) 6.7
204 Portland 67.13 69.82 (188) 71.69 (266) -1.9
205 Texas Christian 67.10 68.85 (227) 69.69 (197) -0.8
206 IUPUI 67.08 69.64 (195) 72.43 (289) -2.8
207 East Carolina 67.07 68.52 (243) 69.62 (193) -1.1
208 Arizona 67.06 75.35 (29) 65.48 (44) 9.9
208 Toledo 67.06 71.31 (127) 70.84 (237) 0.5
210 Bowling Green State 67.04 67.33 (281) 68.28 (137) -0.9
211 Akron 67.03 71.89 (107) 67.07 (91) 4.8
211 Alabama-Birmingham 67.03 70.78 (157) 67.2 (99) 3.6
211 George Mason 67.03 69.49 (202) 68.99 (162) 0.5
214 Cal State Bakersfield 67.03 68.54 (241) 67.52 (108) 1.0
215 Campbell 67.02 70.08 (178) 70.04 (209) 0.0
216 High Point 67.02 71.38 (123) 69.83 (202) 1.5
217 Colorado State 67.01 72.31 (89) 69.32 (175) 3.0
218 Tulsa 67.00 69.86 (186) 67.13 (95) 2.7
219 Rutgers 66.98 65.96 (317) 69.45 (181) -3.5
220 Mount St. Mary's 66.97 67.22 (287) 69.05 (163) -1.8
221 Rhode Island 66.93 70.09 (177) 67.38 (103) 2.7
222 Texas-El Paso 66.92 69.53 (201) 66. (51) 3.5
223 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 66.90 67.19 (288) 68.57 (146) -1.4
224 Virginia Tech 66.89 71.25 (130) 68.96 (160) 2.3
225 Purdue 66.88 73.56 (58) 65.47 (43) 8.1
226 Indiana State 66.81 67.73 (268) 67.97 (125) -0.2
227 Washington State 66.80 69.38 (207) 71.1 (246) -1.7
228 Northern Kentucky 66.78 70.67 (160) 69.51 (183) 1.2
229 Kansas State 66.77 71.09 (141) 65.9 (49) 5.2
230 Georgia Tech 66.73 67.04 (292) 66.15 (56) 0.9
231 Bucknell 66.72 71.64 (114) 66.51 (67) 5.1
232 Boston University 66.71 69.44 (205) 67.94 (123) 1.5
233 Northern Illinois 66.67 65.7 (320) 68.65 (148) -3.0
234 Eastern Kentucky 66.66 72.44 (86) 69.59 (192) 2.9
235 North Carolina Central 66.65 70.79 (156) 63.39 (16) 7.4
236 Evansville 66.64 69.32 (212) 67.74 (115) 1.6
237 Minnesota 66.59 71.27 (129) 67.84 (120) 3.4
238 Dayton 66.58 71.18 (135) 66.02 (52) 5.2
238 Illinois 66.58 69.83 (187) 67.14 (97) 2.7
240 Idaho 66.57 71.53 (117) 70.06 (210) 1.5
241 Fresno State 66.56 69.43 (206) 67.68 (113) 1.7
242 Milwaukee 66.54 68.49 (245) 69.21 (167) -0.7
243 Tennessee 66.53 70.91 (150) 66.71 (75) 4.2
244 Delaware 66.49 68.19 (257) 71.76 (270) -3.6
245 UC-Riverside 66.49 64.65 (332) 67.81 (118) -3.2
245 Pennsylvania 66.49 66.62 (305) 69.16 (166) -2.5
247 Bethune-Cookman 66.48 67.25 (285) 69.23 (169) -2.0
248 Little Rock 66.47 67.81 (265) 68.21 (134) -0.4
249 Jackson State 66.44 63.68 (341) 66.31 (62) -2.6
250 George Washington 66.44 68.74 (232) 67.04 (90) 1.7
250 Saint Francis (PA) 66.44 67.08 (290) 71.36 (255) -4.3
252 Georgetown 66.42 71.71 (113) 66.83 (81) 4.9
252 Yale 66.42 69.56 (199) 66.61 (69) 2.9
254 Pepperdine 66.42 67.38 (279) 71.89 (272) -4.5
255 Baylor 66.41 74.16 (48) 65.85 (48) 8.3
256 Middle Tennessee 66.37 70.92 (149) 63.95 (26) 7.0
256 Temple 66.37 70.1 (176) 66.98 (88) 3.1
258 Eastern Michigan 66.34 66.69 (301) 65.31 (41) 1.4
259 James Madison 66.33 68.28 (255) 69.22 (168) -0.9
259 Stephen F. Austin 66.33 71.84 (109) 61.33 (5) 10.5
259 Wyoming 66.33 68.48 (246) 66.92 (84) 1.6
262 Ball State 66.30 68.32 (252) 68.32 (138) 0.0
263 Tulane 66.29 66.84 (297) 68.49 (143) -1.7
264 Illinois State 66.22 68.82 (230) 65.93 (50) 2.9
265 Idaho State 66.22 67.5 (274) 72.78 (297) -5.3
266 Ohio State 66.21 73.38 (64) 62.98 (12) 10.4
267 Vanderbilt 66.11 71.22 (131) 66.75 (76) 4.5
268 Boston College 66.09 68.11 (259) 70.75 (235) -2.6
269 Utah 66.07 70.06 (179) 66.27 (60) 3.8
270 North Dakota State 66.03 71.53 (118) 66.68 (73) 4.9
271 Sacramento State 66.02 67.64 (270) 70.42 (222) -2.8
272 Michigan State 66.01 73.17 (67) 63.93 (24) 9.2
273 Furman 66.00 68.55 (240) 67.83 (119) 0.7
274 Liberty 65.99 67.78 (266) 67.67 (112) 0.1
275 Towson 65.97 68.51 (244) 69.96 (207) -1.4
276 Loyola (MD) 65.97 66.22 (311) 68.49 (142) -2.3
277 Cleveland State 65.92 67.58 (272) 67.03 (89) 0.5
277 Santa Clara 65.92 68.7 (234) 69.97 (208) -1.3
279 Butler 65.89 71.62 (116) 65.19 (38) 6.4
279 Central Florida 65.89 67.64 (269) 66.66 (72) 1.0
281 Hartford 65.89 64.32 (335) 68.84 (156) -4.5
282 Drake 65.87 67.83 (263) 70.31 (217) -2.5
283 Wichita State 65.87 74.39 (45) 61.8 (8) 12.6
284 Florida 65.86 72.63 (77) 63.41 (18) 9.2
284 William & Mary 65.86 72.16 (96) 70.9 (239) 1.3
286 Samford 65.74 68.66 (236) 71.71 (267) -3.1
287 Bradley 65.71 63.45 (343) 67.41 (105) -4.0
288 Louisiana-Monroe 65.71 65.37 (327) 68.73 (152) -3.4
289 Stony Brook 65.70 68.4 (249) 63.37 (15) 5.0
290 Syracuse 65.68 71.92 (105) 63.46 (19) 8.5
291 Richmond 65.62 70.3 (171) 67.1 (94) 3.2
292 Wright State 65.59 66.72 (299) 63.99 (27) 2.7
293 UC-Santa Barbara 65.58 69. (222) 66.84 (82) 2.2
294 Dartmouth 65.54 63.28 (344) 68.15 (132) -4.9
295 Texas A&M 65.51 68.9 (226) 64.43 (31) 4.5
296 Colgate 65.50 67.13 (289) 70.43 (223) -3.3
297 Georgia State 65.49 69.46 (203) 65.21 (39) 4.3
298 College of Charleston 65.48 68.83 (228) 66.19 (58) 2.6
299 Miami (OH) 65.48 65.6 (325) 68.82 (155) -3.2
300 Southern Mississippi 65.47 68.54 (242) 66.48 (65) 2.1
301 San Diego State 65.46 69.8 (190) 60.74 (4) 9.1
302 Navy 65.43 63.98 (337) 66.62 (70) -2.6
303 Connecticut 65.41 69.61 (197) 65.16 (37) 4.5
304 Mercer 65.40 71.19 (134) 66.76 (77) 4.4
305 Penn State 65.34 67.05 (291) 67.4 (104) -0.3
306 Jacksonville State 65.34 66.63 (303) 67.8 (117) -1.2
307 Eastern Illinois 65.32 66.41 (307) 68.23 (135) -1.8
307 Montana 65.32 71.5 (119) 66.14 (55) 5.4
309 Binghamton 65.31 61.3 (351) 69.26 (171) -8.0
310 Georgia 65.31 67.46 (275) 66.28 (61) 1.2
311 Southern Illinois 65.30 66.21 (312) 67.08 (92) -0.9
312 Alabama 65.27 67.25 (286) 63.86 (23) 3.4
313 Columbia 65.26 68.57 (239) 66.83 (80) 1.7
314 Nebraska 65.23 66.16 (313) 66.03 (53) 0.1
315 San Diego 65.23 64.99 (330) 67.54 (109) -2.6
316 Saint Louis 65.18 65.16 (328) 63.58 (21) 1.6
317 New Hampshire 65.17 64.12 (336) 64.34 (29) -0.2
318 Vermont 65.08 69.87 (185) 62.77 (10) 7.1
319 Utah State 64.89 70.95 (147) 65.65 (46) 5.3
320 Western Illinois 64.87 63.69 (340) 65.41 (42) -1.7
321 Wofford 64.83 69.37 (208) 65.6 (45) 3.8
322 Harvard 64.80 69.25 (214) 63.03 (13) 6.2
323 Drexel 64.74 66.37 (308) 66.81 (79) -0.4
324 Clemson 64.71 68.13 (258) 63.24 (14) 4.9
325 Air Force 64.67 66.25 (310) 68.15 (130) -1.9
326 Northeastern 64.67 68.46 (248) 67.7 (114) 0.8
326 Pacific 64.67 67.41 (276) 68.07 (129) -0.7
328 Presbyterian 64.64 63.91 (338) 70.96 (242) -7.0
329 Miami (FL) 64.54 70.24 (172) 64.55 (32) 5.7
329 Saint Peter's 64.54 62.46 (347) 63.68 (22) -1.2
331 South Florida 64.44 62.85 (345) 67.25 (101) -4.4
332 Albany (NY) 64.42 68.28 (256) 65.22 (40) 3.1
333 Cincinnati 64.33 69.45 (204) 60.34 (3) 9.1
334 Missouri State 64.33 67.36 (280) 66.26 (59) 1.1
335 Notre Dame 64.31 73.9 (53) 67.09 (93) 6.8
336 Holy Cross 64.28 64.93 (331) 67.13 (96) -2.2
337 Delaware State 64.19 63.83 (339) 68.43 (140) -4.6
338 Princeton 64.16 68.98 (223) 62.94 (11) 6.0
339 Saint Mary's (CA) 64.07 74.49 (42) 63.4 (17) 11.1
340 Loyola (IL) 63.92 66.1 (315) 64.62 (34) 1.5
341 Old Dominion 63.68 66.54 (306) 61.63 (7) 4.9
342 Southern Methodist 63.56 68.48 (247) 61.96 (9) 6.5
343 Pittsburgh 63.53 69.98 (181) 65.05 (36) 4.9
344 Cal Poly 63.42 65.46 (326) 66.91 (83) -1.5
345 Northwestern 63.33 67.39 (278) 65.7 (47) 1.7
346 Michigan 63.13 70.7 (159) 63.94 (25) 6.8
347 Northern Iowa 62.41 65.75 (319) 61.37 (6) 4.4
348 American 62.30 61.91 (348) 64.58 (33) -2.7
349 Denver 61.97 66.66 (302) 64.39 (30) 2.3
350 Wisconsin 61.32 68.7 (235) 59.88 (2) 8.8
351 Virginia 61.03 65.65 (323) 56.95 (1) 8.7