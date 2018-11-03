basketball-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | November 3, 2018

Watch: UMBC raises flag for 16-1 upset NCAA tournament win over Virginia

UMBC scored the first 16-1 upset in NCAA tournament history in March, and the Retrievers have been living it up ever since.

Watch as UMBC raises a flag commemorating its unprecedented accomplishment:

UMBC knocked off top overall seed Virginia last season by a score of 74-54, and the Retrievers hoisted the flag on Saturday a few days before their 2018-19 season opener against Marquette.

It will be fascinating to see what UMBC’s next act is.  