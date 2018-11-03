Watch: UMBC raises flag for 16-1 upset NCAA tournament win over Virginia

UMBC scored the first 16-1 upset in NCAA tournament history in March, and the Retrievers have been living it up ever since.
Watch as UMBC raises a flag commemorating its unprecedented accomplishment:
Raise 'em @UMBC_MBB pic.twitter.com/cQJNDe98KZ— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) November 3, 2018
UMBC knocked off top overall seed Virginia last season by a score of 74-54, and the Retrievers hoisted the flag on Saturday a few days before their 2018-19 season opener against Marquette.
It will be fascinating to see what UMBC’s next act is.
