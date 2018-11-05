Duke vs. Kentucky: 4 notable moments from their history

In one of the biggest matchups of college basketball’s first week, No. 2 Kentucky and No. 4 Duke face off in the State Farm Champions Classic Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

It is just the latest installment in a storied history between the two teams.

RELATED: Andy Katz filled out a preseason NCAA tournament bracket. Let's break it down.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup’s history, including stats from both schools and highlights from some of the most notable games:

MORE: The November college basketball games that will matter the most

Notable moments

March 28, 1992

1-seed Duke 104, 2-seed Kentucky 103

It’s arguably the greatest NCAA tournament game ever. Duke, the defending national champions, vs. a Kentucky team that was eligible for the postseason for the first time in three years. The game was close throughout, and with 33.6 seconds left, Kentucky’s Deron Feldhaus’ putback tied the game at 93. The game ramped up in overtime. Duke’s Christian Laettner scored six straight points to give the Blue Devils a 102-101 lead. After a timeout, Sean Woods banked in a running floater to put Kentucky in front 103-102 with 2.1 seconds left. Then came The Shot: Grant Hill launched an inbounds pass to Laettner, who dribbled, turned, and shot, sending the Blue Devils to the Final Four, where they’d win their second straight title.

March 27, 1978

NCAA Championship: Kentucky 94, Duke 88

In his final collegiate game, Kentucky senior Jack Givens left everything on the court. Givens scored Kentucky’s final 16 points of the first half to give the Wildcats a seven-point lead. He finished the game with 41 points — the third-most in championship game history — after going 18-for-27 from the field. Kentucky would win its first title in 20 years, 94-88.

RELATED: The 5 highest-scoring individual performances in NCAA championship game history

March 22, 1998

2-seed Kentucky 86, 1-seed Duke 84

It had been six years since Laettner’s famous shot, and Duke and Kentucky hadn’t met again. But now they were matched up in the Elite Eight, and just like that 1992 game, a trip to the Final Four was on the line. With 11 minutes left, Duke led by 17, and it seemed revenge wasn’t in the cards for the Wildcats.

But after a remarkable comeback, Kentucky led by just two with 4.5 seconds left. Duke was inbounding the ball with a chance to win the game on a buzzer beater. It was too similar. But luckily for the Wildcats, the endings would differ. Duke’s shot ricocheted off the backboard, and the Wildcats would end up winning the title, 78-69 against Utah.

December 18, 2001

No. 1 Duke 95, No. 7 Kentucky 92, OT

Duke trailed 59-47 with 12 minutes to play. That’s when Jason Williams took over. Williams scored 19 points over the next eight minutes to give the Blue Devils a 71-69 lead. At the end of regulation, with Duke down 78-77, Williams went to the line for two free throws. He made the first, but missed the go-ahead, sending the game to overtime. Duke would outscore Kentucky 17-14 in the extra period, and Williams would finish with a career-high 38 points.

SCHOOLS

University established

Kentucky: 1865

Duke: 1838

Type

Kentucky: Public

Duke: Private

Total enrollment

Kentucky: 29,465

Duke: 16,294

Basketball program established

Kentucky: 1903

Duke: 1905

National championships

Kentucky: 8 (1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012)

Duke: 5 (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015)

Final Fours

Kentucky: 17

Duke: 16

Conference champions

Kentucky: 82 (50 regular season, 32 tournament)

Duke: 47 (22 regular season, 25 tournament)

Matchup

First meeting

March 3, 1930 — Duke 37, Kentucky 32

Record

Kentucky leads 12-9

Longest win streak

Kentucky — 6 (1957-1978)

Current head coaches

Kentucky: John Calipari (720-204 career record; 275-64 at Kentucky)

Duke: Mike Krzyzewski (1100-338 career record; 1027-279 at Duke)