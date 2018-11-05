Zion Williamson, Dedric Lawson lead Naismith Trophy preseason watch list

Jalen Brunson averaged 18.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists on his way to winning the 2018 Naismith Trophy.

There are several candidates, ranging from freshmen to seniors, who are in the mix to win the Naismith in 2019. With that in mind, here is the official 50-player preseason watch list:

Naismith candidates Player Class Position School Conference Kamar Baldwin Jr. G Butler BIG EAST R.J. Barrett Fr. F Duke ACC Tyus Battle Jr. G Syracuse ACC Bennie Boatwright Sr. F USC Pac-12 Bol Bol Fr. C Oregon Pac-12 Phil Booth Sr. G Villanova BIG EAST Ky Bowman Jr. G Boston College ACC Barry Brown Sr. G Kansas State Big 12 Jordan Caroline Sr. G/F Nevada Mountain West Clayton Custer Sr. G Loyola of Chicago Missouri Valley Mike Daum Sr. F South Dakota State Summit League Carsen Edwards Jr. G Purdue Big Ten Jon Elmore Sr. G Marshall Conference USA Daniel Gafford So. F Arkansas SEC Darius Garland Fr. G Vanderbilt SEC Jessie Govan Sr. C Georgetown BIG EAST Kellan Grady So. G Davidson Atlantic 10 Quentin Grimes Fr. G Kansas Big 12 Kyle Guy Jr. G Virginia ACC Rui Hachimura Jr. F Gonzaga WCC Ethan Happ Sr. F Wisconsin Big Ten Markus Howard Jr. G Marquette BIG EAST De'Andre Hunter So. G Virginia ACC Keldon Johnson Fr. G Kentucky SEC Sagaba Konate Jr. F West Virginia Big 12 Romeo Langford Fr. G Indiana Big Ten Dedric Lawson Jr. F Kansas Big 12 Nassir Little Fr. F North Carolina ACC Caleb Martin Sr. F Nevada Mountain West Charles Matthews Sr. G Michigan Big Ten Luke Maye Sr. F North Carolina ACC Juwan Morgan Sr. F Indiana Big Ten Jordan Murphy Sr. F Minnesota Big Ten James Palmer Jr. G Nebraska Big Ten Eric Paschall Sr. F Villanova BIG EAST Shamorie Ponds Jr. G St. John's BIG EAST Cam Reddish Fr. F Duke ACC Justin Robinson Sr. G Virginia Tech ACC Admiral Schofield Sr. G Tennessee SEC Chris Silva Sr. F South Carolina SEC Killian Tillie Jr. F Gonzaga WCC Reid Travis Sr. F Kentucky SEC Dean Wade Sr. F Kansas State Big 12 P.J. Washington So. F Kentucky SEC Tremont Waters So. G LSU SEC Lindell Wigginton So. G Iowa State Big 12 Kris Wilkes So. G UCLA Pac-12 Grant Williams Jr. F Tennessee SEC Zion Williamson Fr. F Duke ACC Cassius Winston Jr. G Michigan State Big Ten

One name that jumps out is Lawson, who sat out last year as a transfer. In his final season at Memphis, the explosive hybrid forward averaged 19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Lawson is an all-around force and figures to be the best player on a national title contender. Kansas is the No. 1 team in the preseason AP Top 25.

Another guy to keep an eye on is Duke's Zion Williamson, but truth be told, teammates R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish also have a shot at the award. A lot is going to have to do with shot distribution. Not much separates them from a talent standpoint, but Williamson's sheer athleticism and strength combination could mean he'll average a ton of points and rebounds. We'll know more about Duke's prospects after the Champions Classic.

As usual, there are some other ultra-talented freshmen that could gain some steam this year. North Carolina's Nassir Little, Indiana's Romeo Langford and Oregon's Bol Bol are names that come to mind. All of these guys hope to become the third freshman listed on the Naismith Trophy, joining Kevin Durant (2007) and Anthony Davis (2012).

On the flip side, Brunson won it as a junior last season, and before him four seniors won it in a row: Doug McDermott, Frank Kaminsky, Buddy Hield and Frank Mason. There are 21 seniors on the above list of 50. A few names that stand out: North Carolina's Luke Maye, Wisconsin's Ethan Happ and Kentucky's Reid Travis.

The field will be trimmed to 30 players in mid-February, semifinalists in early March, and four finalists during the NCAA tournament. The award will then be presented at the Naismith Awards banquet during the Final Four. The players hope to join past winners such as Lew Alcindor (1969), Pete Maravich (1970), Bill Walton (1972-74), Larry Bird (1979), Ralph Sampson (1981-83), Michael Jordan (1984) and Danny Manning (1988).