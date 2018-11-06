College basketball's best defenses this decade

Sure, a powerhouse offense might be more exciting, but lock your opponents down and you won't need to score 100. Since 2010, which teams are the best at keeping their opponents off the scoreboard?
If we wanted the simplest answer, it’d be Virginia.
Over the past nine seasons, Division I teams have held their opponents to an average of 72.2 points per game. In that same span, Virginia leads the nation with an average opponent PPG of 56.9, making them the only school in Division I to hold its opponents under 60 points per game over the course of the decade.
But Virginia obviously has an advantage here: as we discovered in a previous article, the Cavaliers are the slowest team in Division I since 2010. No team has played fewer possessions per game this decade. Therefore, no team has given its opponents fewer chances to score.
RELATED: Pace can tell us a lot about a team, but not whether it will win. Here’s why
Now, one could argue that a methodical offense that keeps the ball out of its opponents hands is an extension of a good defense. But we want to know which team is best when actually on the defensive. Who is the best without the ball in their hands?
So, to level the playing field for pace, we’ll turn to a more advanced statistic: Offensive Rating. It’s a pretty complex statistic, but the idea behind it is simple: How many points does a team score per 100 possessions?
So, which teams are the best at minimizing their opponents’ offensive ratings?
That’d be Stephen F. Austin. While the average offensive rating for the opponents of all Division I teams since 2010 is 101.8, the Lumberjacks’ opponents have an ORtg of just 91.62.
Virginia isn’t far behind, coming in at No. 3 in this ranking, with an average opponent ORtg of 92.81. In total, the Cavaliers have allowed just 17,371 points since 2010 — the fewest of any school that has played at least 300 games in that span. A crazier stat? Of the 351 teams we looked at, 12 have only been in Division I for eight years. Nine of those have allowed more points than Virginia has in nine years:
|School
|Seasons
|Games
|Total points against
|Opponent PPG
|Virginia
|9
|305
|17,371
|56.95
|Seattle
|8
|248
|17,398
|70.15
|Presbyterian
|8
|249
|17,668
|70.96
|Bryant
|8
|248
|18,556
|74.82
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|271
|18,728
|69.11
|South Dakota
|8
|255
|18,734
|73.47
|North Dakota
|8
|260
|18,784
|72.25
|South Carolina Upstate
|8
|264
|18,834
|71.34
|Houston Baptist
|8
|247
|18,886
|76.46
|Central Arkansas
|8
|241
|19,492
|80.88
Here’s the full ranking of all 351 Division I teams prior to the 2018-19 season:
|Rank
|School
|Opp. ORtg
|Opp. PPG
|Pace
|1
|Stephen F. Austin
|91.62
|61.33
|66.33
|2
|San Diego State
|92.27
|60.74
|65.46
|3
|Virginia
|92.81
|56.95
|61.03
|4
|Cincinnati
|92.84
|60.34
|64.33
|5
|Louisville
|93.19
|63.48
|67.59
|6
|Wichita State
|93.31
|61.80
|65.87
|7
|Gonzaga
|94.31
|64.26
|67.96
|8
|North Carolina Central
|94.53
|63.39
|66.65
|9
|Ohio State
|94.72
|62.98
|66.21
|10
|Kentucky
|94.87
|64.83
|67.93
|11
|Florida
|95.49
|63.41
|65.86
|12
|Middle Tennessee
|95.52
|63.95
|66.37
|13
|Kansas
|95.69
|66.52
|68.99
|14
|Stony Brook
|95.91
|63.37
|65.70
|15
|Vermont
|95.93
|62.77
|65.08
|16
|Syracuse
|96.10
|63.46
|65.68
|17
|Michigan State
|96.16
|63.93
|66.01
|18
|Harvard
|96.26
|63.03
|64.80
|19
|Old Dominion
|96.27
|61.63
|63.68
|20
|Virginia Commonwealth
|96.29
|66.39
|68.22
|21
|Sam Houston State
|96.43
|66.49
|68.36
|22
|Arizona
|96.76
|65.48
|67.06
|23
|Louisiana Tech
|96.78
|67.99
|69.88
|24
|Coastal Carolina
|96.79
|66.13
|67.77
|25
|Hampton
|96.84
|68.71
|70.03
|26
|Wisconsin
|96.86
|59.88
|61.32
|27
|Saint Louis
|96.88
|63.58
|65.18
|28
|New Mexico State
|97.03
|66.69
|68.18
|29
|Clemson
|97.08
|63.24
|64.71
|30
|Nevada-Las Vegas
|97.10
|67.96
|69.18
|31
|Purdue
|97.17
|65.47
|66.88
|32
|Princeton
|97.17
|62.94
|64.16
|33
|Alabama
|97.19
|63.86
|65.27
|33
|Wright State
|97.19
|63.99
|65.59
|35
|Southern Methodist
|97.24
|61.96
|63.56
|36
|Texas A&M
|97.30
|64.43
|65.51
|37
|Villanova
|97.33
|66.34
|67.58
|38
|Florida State
|97.34
|67.42
|68.77
|39
|Memphis
|97.43
|67.51
|68.77
|40
|North Carolina
|97.51
|69.94
|71.46
|41
|Brigham Young
|97.53
|70.69
|71.99
|42
|Texas
|97.58
|66.80
|67.67
|43
|Texas-El Paso
|97.59
|66.00
|66.92
|44
|Eastern Michigan
|97.64
|65.31
|66.34
|45
|New Hampshire
|97.74
|64.34
|65.17
|46
|Northern Iowa
|97.82
|61.37
|62.41
|47
|Saint Peter's
|97.86
|63.68
|64.54
|48
|Butler
|97.92
|65.19
|65.89
|49
|Kansas State
|97.93
|65.90
|66.77
|50
|Duke
|98.01
|66.95
|68.18
|51
|Valparaiso
|98.06
|66.17
|67.16
|52
|New Mexico
|98.08
|66.93
|67.69
|53
|Southern
|98.09
|67.17
|68.12
|54
|Murray State
|98.17
|66.64
|67.37
|55
|Texas-Arlington
|98.21
|70.41
|71.14
|56
|Maryland
|98.23
|66.94
|67.84
|57
|Georgia State
|98.34
|65.21
|65.49
|58
|Savannah State
|98.38
|68.82
|69.29
|59
|Baylor
|98.42
|65.85
|66.41
|60
|Georgia Tech
|98.43
|66.15
|66.73
|61
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|98.46
|63.40
|64.07
|62
|Dayton
|98.47
|66.02
|66.58
|63
|Connecticut
|98.56
|65.16
|65.41
|64
|Illinois State
|98.58
|65.93
|66.22
|65
|West Virginia
|98.73
|67.27
|67.58
|66
|Jackson State
|98.82
|66.31
|66.44
|67
|UC-Irvine
|98.87
|67.24
|67.46
|68
|Grand Canyon
|98.92
|68.15
|68.78
|69
|Bucknell
|98.93
|66.51
|66.72
|70
|Alabama-Birmingham
|98.94
|67.20
|67.03
|71
|Winthrop
|98.94
|68.03
|67.94
|72
|Akron
|99.04
|67.07
|67.03
|73
|South Carolina
|99.10
|67.65
|67.83
|74
|Miami (FL)
|99.12
|64.55
|64.54
|75
|Boise State
|99.14
|67.99
|67.88
|76
|Tulsa
|99.22
|67.13
|67.00
|77
|Wagner
|99.23
|67.84
|67.97
|78
|Florida Gulf Coast
|99.24
|69.11
|69.08
|79
|Georgetown
|99.42
|66.83
|66.42
|80
|Wyoming
|99.44
|66.92
|66.33
|81
|Green Bay
|99.46
|69.31
|68.92
|82
|Fairfield
|99.48
|67.54
|67.22
|83
|Utah Valley
|99.51
|68.52
|68.18
|84
|Tennessee
|99.67
|66.71
|66.53
|85
|Belmont
|99.71
|69.32
|69.27
|85
|Utah
|99.71
|66.27
|66.07
|87
|Rhode Island
|99.76
|67.38
|66.93
|88
|Yale
|99.77
|66.61
|66.42
|89
|Texas State
|99.77
|69.36
|68.86
|90
|Xavier
|99.81
|68.54
|67.79
|91
|University of California
|99.82
|67.86
|67.44
|92
|Oklahoma State
|99.82
|68.62
|67.88
|93
|Robert Morris
|99.86
|67.75
|67.56
|93
|Southern California
|99.86
|68.23
|67.30
|95
|NJIT
|99.87
|69.86
|69.29
|95
|Prairie View
|99.87
|70.18
|69.58
|97
|Seattle
|99.88
|70.15
|69.80
|98
|Illinois
|99.90
|67.14
|66.58
|99
|Montana
|99.93
|66.14
|65.32
|100
|Seton Hall
|99.93
|68.90
|68.22
|101
|Oregon
|99.97
|69.23
|68.64
|102
|Temple
|100.03
|66.98
|66.37
|103
|Louisiana
|100.07
|71.67
|70.88
|104
|College of Charleston
|100.12
|66.19
|65.48
|105
|Georgia
|100.13
|66.28
|65.31
|106
|Fresno State
|100.14
|67.68
|66.56
|107
|Cal State Bakersfield
|100.16
|67.52
|67.03
|108
|Ohio
|100.19
|69.71
|68.91
|109
|Stanford
|100.20
|68.45
|67.87
|110
|Vanderbilt
|100.21
|66.75
|66.11
|111
|Indiana State
|100.22
|67.97
|66.81
|112
|Michigan
|100.24
|63.94
|63.13
|112
|North Dakota State
|100.24
|66.68
|66.03
|114
|Western Illinois
|100.27
|65.41
|64.87
|115
|Wofford
|100.28
|65.60
|64.83
|116
|Buffalo
|100.33
|70.29
|69.51
|117
|Arkansas
|100.33
|71.72
|70.74
|118
|East Tennessee State
|100.37
|69.58
|68.92
|119
|Morehead State
|100.44
|68.70
|67.90
|120
|Nebraska
|100.46
|66.03
|65.23
|121
|North Carolina-Asheville
|100.48
|71.37
|70.30
|122
|George Washington
|100.50
|67.04
|66.44
|123
|Loyola (IL)
|100.51
|64.62
|63.92
|124
|Mississippi State
|100.52
|68.69
|67.89
|125
|UCF
|100.56
|66.66
|65.89
|125
|Hawaii
|100.56
|70.19
|69.33
|125
|Weber State
|100.56
|68.18
|67.13
|128
|Lehigh
|100.57
|69.52
|68.47
|129
|St. Francis (NY)
|100.61
|68.76
|67.76
|130
|Albany (NY)
|100.62
|65.22
|64.42
|131
|Utah State
|100.63
|65.65
|64.89
|132
|Kent State
|100.63
|68.42
|67.27
|133
|Evansville
|100.67
|67.74
|66.64
|134
|Manhattan
|100.69
|68.97
|67.67
|135
|Missouri
|100.72
|69.10
|68.27
|136
|Southern Mississippi
|100.74
|66.48
|65.47
|137
|Mercer
|100.76
|66.76
|65.40
|138
|Bowling Green State
|100.81
|68.28
|67.04
|139
|Texas Southern
|100.81
|69.47
|67.99
|140
|Minnesota
|100.86
|67.84
|66.59
|141
|Arkansas State
|100.89
|69.43
|67.93
|142
|UCLA
|100.90
|70.38
|69.03
|143
|Gardner-Webb
|100.96
|70.21
|68.54
|144
|UC-Riverside
|100.97
|67.81
|66.49
|145
|Alabama State
|100.98
|69.66
|68.27
|146
|Navy
|101.07
|66.62
|65.43
|146
|UC-Santa Barbara
|101.07
|66.84
|65.58
|148
|Boston University
|101.08
|67.94
|66.71
|148
|Richmond
|101.08
|67.10
|65.62
|150
|Iowa State
|101.19
|71.45
|70.08
|151
|Army
|101.22
|70.95
|69.26
|152
|Marquette
|101.24
|69.51
|67.92
|153
|Pittsburgh
|101.24
|65.05
|63.53
|154
|Mississippi
|101.27
|71.12
|69.48
|155
|Indiana
|101.28
|68.91
|67.63
|156
|Morgan State
|101.28
|70.35
|68.74
|156
|Southeastern Louisiana
|101.28
|69.43
|68.01
|158
|Norfolk State
|101.30
|70.74
|69.21
|159
|Western Kentucky
|101.32
|69.35
|67.84
|160
|Colorado
|101.34
|69.56
|67.99
|161
|Cleveland State
|101.36
|67.03
|65.92
|162
|Little Rock
|101.37
|68.21
|66.47
|163
|Ball State
|101.42
|68.32
|66.30
|164
|St. John's (NY)
|101.49
|70.48
|68.87
|165
|North Texas
|101.50
|71.11
|69.37
|166
|Monmouth
|101.51
|71.18
|69.33
|167
|Massachusetts
|101.60
|72.37
|70.62
|168
|Creighton
|101.62
|68.86
|67.58
|169
|South Alabama
|101.64
|70.68
|68.66
|170
|Charleston Southern
|101.74
|70.66
|68.66
|171
|George Mason
|101.74
|68.99
|67.03
|172
|Columbia
|101.77
|66.83
|65.26
|172
|Iowa
|101.77
|69.72
|67.91
|174
|Oklahoma
|101.82
|71.34
|69.40
|175
|Drexel
|101.88
|66.81
|64.74
|175
|Virginia Tech
|101.88
|68.96
|66.89
|177
|Chattanooga
|101.92
|70.92
|68.91
|178
|Southern Illinois
|101.93
|67.08
|65.30
|179
|Liberty
|101.94
|67.67
|65.99
|179
|Mount St. Mary's
|101.94
|69.05
|66.97
|181
|Washington
|101.96
|72.74
|70.88
|182
|Missouri State
|101.96
|66.26
|64.33
|183
|Tennessee State
|101.99
|69.55
|67.39
|184
|Northern Illinois
|102.00
|68.65
|66.67
|184
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|102.00
|68.57
|66.90
|186
|Houston
|102.04
|69.70
|67.47
|187
|Louisiana State
|102.04
|71.07
|68.92
|188
|Bradley
|102.06
|67.41
|65.71
|189
|Lamar
|102.08
|72.81
|71.18
|190
|Arizona State
|102.10
|69.53
|67.43
|191
|Radford
|102.11
|69.51
|67.31
|192
|St. Bonaventure
|102.17
|69.81
|67.59
|193
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|102.18
|69.30
|67.31
|194
|Saint Joseph's
|102.23
|69.32
|67.24
|195
|New Orleans
|102.27
|72.46
|70.41
|196
|Rider
|102.29
|71.00
|68.84
|197
|North Dakota
|102.30
|72.25
|69.83
|198
|Tulane
|102.31
|68.49
|66.29
|199
|Providence
|102.32
|70.62
|68.34
|200
|Davidson
|102.34
|69.89
|67.78
|201
|Georgia Southern
|102.40
|70.71
|68.37
|202
|Oregon State
|102.41
|69.59
|67.37
|203
|Penn State
|102.41
|67.40
|65.34
|204
|Iona
|102.48
|73.31
|70.64
|205
|South Dakota State
|102.56
|70.19
|68.01
|206
|Western Michigan
|102.57
|69.65
|67.29
|207
|Furman
|102.58
|67.83
|66.00
|208
|Colorado State
|102.60
|69.32
|67.01
|209
|Long Beach State
|102.61
|71.68
|69.18
|210
|Marshall
|102.63
|74.34
|71.67
|211
|Quinnipiac
|102.70
|71.97
|69.17
|212
|Auburn
|102.74
|72.02
|69.44
|213
|Loyola (MD)
|102.77
|68.49
|65.97
|214
|Northwestern
|102.77
|65.70
|63.33
|215
|Texas Tech
|102.79
|69.63
|67.13
|216
|American
|102.83
|64.58
|62.30
|217
|Milwaukee
|102.90
|69.21
|66.54
|218
|Notre Dame
|102.94
|67.09
|64.31
|219
|Rutgers
|102.98
|69.45
|66.98
|220
|San Diego
|102.99
|67.54
|65.23
|221
|Denver
|102.99
|64.39
|61.97
|221
|Elon
|102.99
|72.08
|69.19
|223
|High Point
|103.00
|69.83
|67.02
|224
|Nevada
|103.01
|71.15
|68.26
|224
|San Francisco
|103.01
|70.71
|68.06
|224
|Western Carolina
|103.01
|71.55
|68.88
|227
|Texas Christian
|103.03
|69.69
|67.10
|228
|La Salle
|103.08
|70.85
|67.87
|229
|Siena
|103.10
|70.82
|67.92
|230
|Pennsylvania
|103.10
|69.16
|66.49
|231
|Jacksonville State
|103.11
|67.80
|65.34
|232
|Florida Atlantic
|103.11
|69.95
|67.14
|233
|Hartford
|103.13
|68.84
|65.89
|234
|East Carolina
|103.13
|69.62
|67.07
|235
|Alcorn State
|103.17
|72.34
|69.97
|235
|Tennessee Tech
|103.17
|72.13
|69.31
|237
|Bethune-Cookman
|103.19
|69.23
|66.48
|238
|Northeastern
|103.23
|67.70
|64.67
|239
|Alabama A&M
|103.41
|70.75
|67.93
|240
|Howard
|103.44
|70.34
|67.26
|241
|Northern Kentucky
|103.47
|69.51
|66.78
|242
|Eastern Illinois
|103.48
|68.23
|65.32
|243
|James Madison
|103.50
|69.22
|66.33
|244
|Holy Cross
|103.52
|67.13
|64.28
|245
|South Florida
|103.52
|67.25
|64.44
|246
|North Carolina State
|103.53
|70.60
|67.94
|247
|Fort Wayne
|103.56
|72.14
|69.29
|248
|Dartmouth
|103.56
|68.15
|65.54
|249
|Cal State Fullerton
|103.58
|72.23
|69.04
|250
|Abilene Christian
|103.62
|71.68
|68.58
|251
|UC-Davis
|103.64
|70.65
|67.27
|252
|Campbell
|103.68
|70.04
|67.02
|253
|Florida International
|103.68
|70.98
|67.58
|254
|Eastern Kentucky
|103.72
|69.59
|66.66
|255
|Illinois-Chicago
|103.79
|71.11
|68.06
|256
|Miami (OH)
|103.87
|68.82
|65.48
|257
|Louisiana-Monroe
|103.88
|68.73
|65.71
|258
|North Carolina-Greensboro
|103.89
|72.40
|69.34
|259
|Jacksonville
|103.91
|72.73
|69.34
|260
|North Carolina A&T
|104.00
|71.69
|68.34
|261
|Charlotte
|104.04
|73.57
|69.72
|262
|Duquesne
|104.14
|73.15
|69.57
|263
|Brown
|104.18
|72.09
|68.60
|264
|Incarnate Word
|104.18
|75.62
|72.00
|265
|Texas-San Antonio
|104.19
|72.11
|68.79
|266
|Detroit Mercy
|104.20
|74.39
|70.86
|267
|Idaho
|104.26
|70.06
|66.57
|268
|Cal Poly
|104.30
|66.91
|63.42
|269
|South Dakota
|104.33
|73.47
|69.93
|270
|Air Force
|104.40
|68.15
|64.67
|270
|Rice
|104.40
|71.26
|67.60
|272
|Long Island University
|104.40
|74.91
|71.03
|273
|Appalachian State
|104.43
|72.59
|69.06
|274
|Pacific
|104.47
|68.07
|64.67
|275
|Hofstra
|104.56
|71.41
|67.76
|276
|North Carolina-Wilmington
|104.72
|72.03
|68.09
|277
|Toledo
|104.73
|70.84
|67.06
|278
|South Carolina Upstate
|104.74
|71.34
|67.93
|279
|Lipscomb
|104.74
|76.74
|72.40
|280
|Florida A&M
|104.80
|73.95
|69.71
|281
|Maine
|104.82
|73.56
|69.54
|282
|Delaware State
|104.84
|68.43
|64.19
|282
|Oral Roberts
|104.84
|71.38
|67.56
|284
|Canisius
|104.97
|71.88
|67.82
|285
|Cornell
|105.09
|71.72
|67.77
|286
|Houston Baptist
|105.10
|76.46
|72.20
|287
|Towson
|105.11
|69.96
|65.97
|288
|Central Michigan
|105.13
|71.65
|67.34
|289
|Troy
|105.13
|72.30
|68.06
|290
|Wake Forest
|105.16
|73.60
|69.59
|291
|Northwestern State
|105.36
|78.73
|74.29
|292
|Central Connecticut State
|105.41
|71.96
|67.49
|293
|Santa Clara
|105.46
|69.97
|65.92
|294
|Sacred Heart
|105.50
|74.27
|69.54
|295
|Binghamton
|105.53
|69.26
|65.31
|296
|McNeese State
|105.53
|73.14
|68.74
|296
|Nicholls State
|105.53
|73.53
|68.90
|298
|Texas-Rio Grande Valley
|105.57
|73.80
|69.24
|299
|Washington State
|105.58
|71.10
|66.80
|300
|Portland
|105.72
|71.69
|67.13
|301
|Drake
|105.74
|70.31
|65.87
|302
|Northern Colorado
|105.76
|72.10
|67.79
|303
|Oakland
|105.87
|75.66
|70.99
|304
|Fordham
|105.93
|72.62
|68.24
|304
|North Florida
|105.93
|73.95
|69.31
|306
|Austin Peay
|105.93
|74.61
|69.62
|307
|Sacramento State
|105.97
|70.42
|66.02
|308
|Northern Arizona
|105.99
|72.60
|67.76
|308
|Southeast Missouri State
|105.99
|73.63
|68.91
|310
|Cal State Northridge
|106.00
|74.90
|70.02
|311
|San Jose State
|106.02
|72.86
|68.00
|312
|Loyola Marymount
|106.02
|72.67
|68.00
|313
|Youngstown State
|106.08
|75.31
|69.86
|314
|Grambling
|106.08
|73.01
|68.49
|315
|Missouri-Kansas City
|106.13
|72.94
|68.26
|316
|Boston College
|106.21
|70.75
|66.09
|317
|Niagara
|106.22
|74.93
|69.83
|318
|Mississippi Valley State
|106.29
|76.59
|71.37
|319
|Colgate
|106.31
|70.43
|65.50
|320
|SIU Edwardsville
|106.34
|73.73
|68.78
|321
|Eastern Washington
|106.34
|74.13
|68.99
|322
|Montana State
|106.51
|73.25
|67.79
|323
|Coppin State
|106.57
|75.34
|69.77
|324
|Saint Francis (PA)
|106.63
|71.36
|66.44
|325
|William & Mary
|106.66
|70.90
|65.86
|326
|Delaware
|106.72
|71.76
|66.49
|327
|VMI
|106.86
|80.85
|75.18
|328
|IUPUI
|106.89
|72.43
|67.08
|329
|South Carolina State
|106.96
|73.83
|68.44
|330
|DePaul
|107.16
|74.23
|68.71
|331
|Pepperdine
|107.20
|71.89
|66.42
|332
|Maryland-Baltimore County
|107.29
|74.08
|68.22
|333
|Tennessee-Martin
|107.30
|74.11
|68.49
|334
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|107.43
|73.04
|67.42
|335
|Massachusetts-Lowell
|107.46
|75.78
|69.68
|336
|Chicago State
|107.52
|76.47
|70.41
|337
|Portland State
|107.56
|75.98
|69.90
|338
|Samford
|107.60
|71.71
|65.74
|339
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|107.64
|75.02
|69.13
|340
|Omaha
|108.07
|80.68
|73.98
|341
|Marist
|108.11
|73.98
|67.80
|342
|Stetson
|108.21
|76.13
|69.71
|343
|Lafayette
|108.54
|73.69
|67.33
|344
|Idaho State
|108.78
|72.78
|66.22
|345
|Southern Utah
|108.96
|75.90
|68.96
|346
|Presbyterian
|109.24
|70.96
|64.64
|347
|Kennesaw State
|109.24
|74.60
|67.77
|348
|Central Arkansas
|109.43
|80.88
|73.20
|349
|Bryant
|109.48
|74.82
|67.65
|350
|Citadel
|109.64
|77.17
|69.54
|351
|Longwood
|110.39
|78.85
|71.27
MORE: A bracket geek's take-it-to-the-bank 2019 March Madness predictions
|
|