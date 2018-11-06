Watch: Texas basketball's Andrew Jones gets standing ovation, makes first point since beating cancer

One of the best stories in college basketball felt like it came to the ending that everyone had hoped for when Texas guard Andrew Jones netted his first point since beating cancer.

Jones checked into Texas' 2018 season opening win against Eastern Illinois with 11:40 remaining in the second half for his first minutes since being diagnosed with leukemia last year. The fans in Austin gave Jones a warm round of applause.

Andrew Jones gets a standing ovation in his return to the Erwin Center. pic.twitter.com/v3thQ3OhKz — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 7, 2018

Jones quickly recorded a steal and a rebound, then went to the line for two shots. He missed the first, but made the second.

Welcome back, Andrew Jones! 👏



The @TexasMBB guard earns his first point since overcoming leukemia. 🙌pic.twitter.com/x9mVetiIBM — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 7, 2018

Texas announced last January that Jones had been diagnosed with cancer. After being cleared to practice this offseason, Tuesday marked the end of a long, arduous journey for Jones and the Texas program. Another has now begun for the junior, who will be followed closely all season in his remarkable recovery.