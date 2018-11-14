basketball-men-d1 flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 14, 2018

2018 Maui Invitational: Schedule, bracket, scores

The 2018 Maui Invitational is here. Below, find the teams, schedule, bracket and scores for the three-day event. The tournament is from Monday, Nov. 19-Wednesday, Nov. 21.

No. 1 Duke headlines the field, but the tournament has other teams more than capable of turning in a huge season and making a run in the 2019 NCAA tournament. Gonzaga and Auburn are also ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll.

2018 Maui Invitational: Schedule, scores

NOTE: All times ET

Monday, Nov. 19

Game 1: Auburn vs. Xavier, 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Game 2: Duke vs. San Diego State, 5 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 3: Arizona vs. Iowa State, 9 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 4: Gonzaga vs. Illinois, 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Game 5: Auburn-Xavier loser vs. Duke-San Diego State loser, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 6: Arizona-Iowa State loser vs. Gonzaga-Illinois loser, 5 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 7: Auburn-Xavier winner vs. Duke San Diego State winner, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Game 8: Arizona-Iowa State winner vs. Gonzaga-Illinois winner, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (winner is fifth), 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (winner is champion), 5 p.m. on ESPN
Game 11: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Gale 6 (winner is seventh), 9 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 12: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (winner is third), 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

2018 Maui Invitational: Bracket

MauiInvitational.com 2018 maui invitational bracket

2018 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up, scores

Duke has won the most titles, winning the Maui five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils can extend their own record with a sixth title this year.

Duke is also one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament. The Blue Devils are 16-0, while Syracuse is 10-0.

DII Chaminade has played in every edition of the Maui Invitational — until this year. The Silverswords will play in a "mainland bracket" but will be playing in the Maui in odd-numbered years. Chaminade will play in a mainland bracket in even-numbered years. Last year, Chaminade upset California 96-72.

