2018 Maui Invitational: Schedule, bracket, scores

The 2018 Maui Invitational is here. Below, find the teams, schedule, bracket and scores for the three-day event. The tournament is from Monday, Nov. 19-Wednesday, Nov. 21.
No. 1 Duke headlines the field, but the tournament has other teams more than capable of turning in a huge season and making a run in the 2019 NCAA tournament. Gonzaga and Auburn are also ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll.
2018 Maui Invitational: Schedule, scores
NOTE: All times ET
Monday, Nov. 19
Game 1: Auburn vs. Xavier, 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Game 2: Duke vs. San Diego State, 5 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 3: Arizona vs. Iowa State, 9 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 4: Gonzaga vs. Illinois, 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Game 5: Auburn-Xavier loser vs. Duke-San Diego State loser, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 6: Arizona-Iowa State loser vs. Gonzaga-Illinois loser, 5 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 7: Auburn-Xavier winner vs. Duke San Diego State winner, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Game 8: Arizona-Iowa State winner vs. Gonzaga-Illinois winner, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (winner is fifth), 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (winner is champion), 5 p.m. on ESPN
Game 11: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Gale 6 (winner is seventh), 9 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 12: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (winner is third), 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2
2018 Maui Invitational: Bracket
2018 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up, scores
Duke has won the most titles, winning the Maui five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils can extend their own record with a sixth title this year.
Duke is also one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament. The Blue Devils are 16-0, while Syracuse is 10-0.
DII Chaminade has played in every edition of the Maui Invitational — until this year. The Silverswords will play in a "mainland bracket" but will be playing in the Maui in odd-numbered years. Chaminade will play in a mainland bracket in even-numbered years. Last year, Chaminade upset California 96-72.
|Year
|Champion
|Runner-up
|Score
|2017
|Notre Dame
|Wichita State
|67-66
|2016
|North Carolina
|Wisconsin
|71-56
|2015
|Kansas
|Vanderbilt
|70-63
|2014
|Arizona
|San Diego State
|61-59
|2013
|Syracuse
|Baylor
|74-67
|2012
|Illinois
|Butler
|78-61
|2011
|Duke
|Kansas
|68-61
|2010
|UConn
|Kentucky
|84-67
|2009
|Gonzaga
|Cincinnati
|61-59
|2008
|North Carolina
|Notre Dame
|102-87
|2007
|Duke
|Marquette
|77-63
|2006
|UCLA
|Georgia Tech
|65-63
|2005
|UConn
|Gonzaga
|65-63
|2004
|North Carolina
|Iowa
|106-92
|2003
|Dayton
|Hawaii
|82-72
|2002
|Indiana
|Virginia
|70-63
|2001
|Duke
|Ball State
|83-71
|2000
|Arizona
|Illinois
|79-76
|1999
|North Carolina
|Purdue
|90-75
|1998
|Syracuse
|Indiana
|76-63
|1997
|Duke
|Arizona
|95-87
|1996
|Kansas
|Virginia
|80-63
|1995
|Villanova
|North Carolina
|77-75
|1994
|Arizona State
|Maryland
|97-90
|1993
|Kentucky
|Arizona
|93-92
|1992
|Duke
|BYU
|89-66
|1991
|Michigan State
|Arkansas
|86-71
|1990
|Syracuse
|Indiana
|77-74
|1989
|Missouri
|North Carolina
|80-73
|1988
|Michigan
|Oklahoma
|91-80
|1987
|Iowa
|Villanova
|97-74
|1986
|Vanderbilt
|New Mexico
|87-71
|1985
|Michigan
|Kansas State
|80-58
|1984
|Providence
|Chaminade
|60-58
