Villanova basketball installs actual 2016 Final Four court inside renovated arena

Kris Jenkins' buzzer beater to clinch the 2016 national title for Villanova will forever be one of the most iconic moments in March Madness history. Now, the hardwood from that memorable national championship game will live on within the Wildcats' refurbished home arena.

Villanova coach Jay Wright gave NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz a tour of the Wildcats' newly renovated Finneran Pavilion Tuesday night, ahead of Wednesday's home game against Michigan. Part of the visit included a look at the installation of the actual court used for the 2016 national title game against North Carolina at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Wright explained that the school's chairman of the board purchased the game-used court, allowing Villanova to commemorate the program's second of three national championships.

Just beyond the 3-point line on the left side of the arc — exactly where Jenkins buried his iconic shot — is an image of the former Wildcat's sneaker prints, surrounded by the words from Final Four commentator Jim Nantz's memorable play call: "Arcidiacono gives it to Jenkins... For the championship. Bang!"

Tuesday's chat with Katz was the first time Wright actually saw the floor for himself. And he was impressed.

"This is perfect. That is really cool," said Wright, as he lined his feet up with the Jenkins shot marker. "I bet you there's a lot of pictures that are going to be taken here by Villanovans over the years."